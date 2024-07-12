The son of Asia’s richest man is set to marry in one of India’s most extravagant weddings

MUMBAI, India (AP) — International celebrities, enterprise tycoons and politicians started arriving in India’s monetary capital on Friday to attend the marriage of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, highlighting the billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout.

Anant Ambani, 29, is marrying his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Service provider, in what many have dubbed the marriage of the yr. The celebrations are going down on the Ambani-owned Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai and their household dwelling and are the fruits of months of marriage ceremony occasions that featured performances by popstars together with Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The four-day marriage ceremony celebrations start with a standard Hindu marriage ceremony ceremony on Friday adopted by a grand reception by way of the weekend. The visitor listing consists of former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser, the Kardashians, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, based on native media.

The Ambani household has not confirmed the visitor listing.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Restricted Mukesh Ambani, third left, poses together with his members of the family and underprivileged {couples} throughout a mass marriage ceremony organized by him because the a part of pre-wedding celebrations of his youngest son, Anant Ambani, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Picture/Rafiq Maqbool)

Police have imposed visitors diversions from Friday to Monday across the marriage ceremony venue to deal with the inflow of company who will probably be flying into the megacity of Mumbai, the place heavy monsoon rains have precipitated flooding and flight disruptions for the previous week.

The daddy of the groom, Mukesh Ambani, 66, is the world’s ninth richest man with a web value of $116 billion, based on Forbes. He’s additionally the richest particular person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a large conglomerate, reporting over $100 billion in annual income, with pursuits starting from petrochemicals, and oil and fuel to telecoms and retail.

The Ambani household owns, amongst different belongings, a 27-story non-public residence constructing value $1 billion in Mumbai. It has three helipads, a 160-car storage and a personal movie show.

The Antilia mansion, home of billionaire Mukesh Ambani is lit up forward of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider’s marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Picture/Rajanish Kakade)

Anant Ambani, left, and Radhika Service provider pose for photographers throughout their pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Picture/Rajanish Kakade

Ambani’s son, Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and inexperienced power growth. He additionally runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue heart in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the household’s hometown.

The bride, Radhika Service provider, 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Service provider and is the advertising and marketing director for his firm, Encore Healthcare, based on Vogue.

Ambani’s critics say his firm has flourished primarily due to political connections throughout Congress party-led governments within the Seventies and ‘80s and underneath Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule after 2014. They are saying “crony capitalism” in India has helped sure companies, akin to Ambani’s, thrive.

The Ambani household’s pre-wedding celebrations have been lavish and star-studded.

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for his son with 1,200 company together with former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to worldwide fame when he carried out at Coachella. The occasion was additionally attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Invoice Gates.

It was the beginning of lavish monthslong pre-wedding celebrations which have grabbed headlines and set off a social media frenzy.

Folks stroll previous the venue adorned with lights forward of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s marriage ceremony to Radhika Service provider at Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Picture/Rafiq Maqbool)

In Might, the household took company on a three-day cruise from Italy to France which included Katy Perry singing her hit “Firework” and a efficiency by Pitbull, based on media stories.

The household additionally organized a mass marriage ceremony for greater than 50 underprivileged {couples} on July 2 as a part of the celebrations.

Final week, Justin Bieber carried out for tons of of company at a personal pre-wedding live performance which included performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

Ambani additionally made headlines in 2018 when his daughter married due to the grand celebrations, with Beyoncé performing on the pre-wedding festivities. Former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have been amongst those that rubbed shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars within the western Indian metropolis of Udaipur.