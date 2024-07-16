The Smile Cancels European Tour After Jonny Greenwood Hospitalized

(CelebrityAccess) — The Smile, the English rock band made up of Radiohead members Thom Yorke, Tom Skinner, and Jonny Greenwood, introduced the cancellation of their European tour on account of a medical emergency.

In a publish on social media, a rep for the band wrote:

“A number of days in the past, Jonny turned severely unwell from an an infection that wanted emergency hospital therapy, a few of it in intensive care. Mercifully, he’s now out of hazard and can quickly return residence.” Now we have been instructed by the medical workforce answerable for Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements till he has had time to make a full restoration. To That finish, The Smile tour of Europe in August is canceled.”

The tour was set to kick off on August 13 at Sigulda Citadel in Latvia with exhibits scheduled throughout Europe all through the month earlier than concluding at Marina Norte in Valencia, Spain on August twenty eighth.

The Smile was touring in help of their second studio album, Wall of Eyes, which they launched in January via XL Recordings.