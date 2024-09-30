'The Simpsons' aired its 'series finale,' but its not what you think

Is it the tip of the highway for “The Simpsons”?

Not fairly: The hit animated sequence aired its “closing episode” on Sunday evening, however in truth, it was a meta-way to begin the Season 36 premiere.

Titled “Bart’s Birthday” and introduced as a “Fox particular presentation,” the episode kicked off with animated celebrities proven rolling into the “Dolby-Mucinex Theater” for the event, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

“It is such an honor to be with you all for the sequence finale of ‘The Simpsons,'” O’Brien says to the onlooking crowd, flanked with animated variations of stars who’ve appeared on the sequence, together with Seth Rogen and Mr. T. “I knew I used to be the suitable man for the job as a result of I’ve hosted the final episode of three of my very own exhibits, and counting.”

He continued: “Properly, it is true. Fox has determined to finish the Simpsons.”

O’Brien then continues the fake obituary for the legendary Fox sitcom.

“Not many individuals know this, however Fox has been attempting to finish it for years,” O’Brien’s character says. “When the very first episode aired in 1989, the viewers agreed on one factor: It wasn’t as humorous because it was. Fox executives, unaccustomed to criticism of any sort, instantly caved to public stress and determined to finish ‘The Simpsons’ in 1990.”

