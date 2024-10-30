The Scary Movie franchise is getting a Wayans brothers reboot

Miramax is able to put a brand new Scary Film into theaters, and this time round, the studio is doing the smart factor by holding the Wayans brothers instantly concerned.

Deadline stories that Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans have signed on to co-write / co-produce a brand new Scary Film reboot for Miramax that can, like earlier installments, spoof a wide range of different horror movies. Rick Alvarez (White Chicks, Little Man) can be set to co-write and produce.

The Wayans brothers first created the Scary Film franchise again in 2000, and in a press release concerning the new movie, they expressed pleasure about working with “the brand new Miramax to convey these laughs to theaters, the place they belong.”

Miramax head Jonathan Glickman added that “the timing is ideal to convey again the sequence to the massive display,” and mentioned that the studio is “fortunate to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s distinctive comedic imaginative and prescient bringing it to audiences around the globe.”

Although the primary two Scary Motion pictures — which had been directed by Keenan and starred Marlon and Shawn — had been massively profitable on the field workplace, the brothers left the sequence after contract talks for a 3rd installment fell aside. In a 2021 look on the Comedy Gold Minds podcast, Marlon Wayans insisted that he and his brothers “didn’t stroll away from a franchise,” however moderately that Miramax underneath Harvey Weinstein’s management “didn’t need to make our deal, and so they snatched it.”