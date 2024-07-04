‘the Sandman’ Writer Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault: Timeline

- Two ladies have accused “The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault.
- The allegations are detailed in a brand new podcast from Tortoise Media.
- The alleged offences passed off in 2005 and 2022. Here is a timeline of the accusations.
Gaiman rose to fame because the creator of the DC Comics fantasy sequence, “The Sandman,” between 1989 and 1996. His work continued to discover faith, mythology, and magic in books together with “American Gods” and “Good Omens.”
All three have been tailored into TV exhibits, and the second season of Netflix’s “The Sandman” is in manufacturing.
Tortoise Media’s podcast, “Grasp: The allegations in opposition to Neil Gaiman,” which was launched on July 3, options claims from two ladies who say he sexually assaulted them in 2005 and 2022.
The primary sufferer, recognized solely as Ok as a result of she wished to stay nameless, mentioned she began a sexual relationship with Gaiman in 2005 when she was 20.
Here is a timeline of the allegations.