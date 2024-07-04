‘the Sandman’ Writer Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault: Timeline

Two ladies have accused “The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault.

The allegations are detailed in a brand new podcast from Tortoise Media.

The alleged offences passed off in 2005 and 2022. Here is a timeline of the accusations.

Thanks for signing up! Entry your favourite matters in a customized feed when you’re on the go.



obtain the app

By clicking “Signal Up”, you settle for our Phrases of Service and Privateness Coverage. You may opt-out at any time by visiting our Preferences web page or by clicking “unsubscribe” on the backside of the e-mail.

Two ladies have accused “The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault.

Gaiman rose to fame because the creator of the DC Comics fantasy sequence, “The Sandman,” between 1989 and 1996. His work continued to discover faith, mythology, and magic in books together with “American Gods” and “Good Omens.”

All three have been tailored into TV exhibits, and the second season of Netflix’s “The Sandman” is in manufacturing.

This story is on the market solely to Enterprise Insider

subscribers.

Turn out to be an Insider

and begin studying now.

Have an account? Log in .