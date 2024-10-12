The San Francisco 49ers Don’t Need Christian McCaffrey

Keep in mind how I discussed, again within the Spring, that the San Francisco 49ers are essentially the most misunderstood and misperceived group within the NFL? By six video games this season, although, right here’s what I perceive in regards to the 49ers; that Kyle Shanahan’s offense continues to be REALLY good. What I additionally perceive is that it’s honest to ask this query; do the 49ers actually want Christian McCaffrey this season?

What could also be forgotten is that the 49ers had been truly nonetheless a very good workforce earlier than they traded for McCaffrey in October of 2022. Significantly on offense, the 49ers had been had been nonetheless second in scoring and fourth in yards per recreation in 2019. The 49ers received the NFC Championship with three completely different operating backs dashing for over 500 yards, and the 49ers 144.1 dashing yards per recreation was second within the NFL behind solely the Baltimore Ravens 206 dashing yards per recreation.

After a 2020 season marred by accidents, the 49ers returned to the NFC Championship in 2021 with an offense that ranked thirteenth in scoring and seventh in yards per recreation. Elijah Mitchell led the 49ers with 963 yards dashing, with Deebo Samuel in second with 365 dashing yards and eight touchdowns. The 49ers had been seventh within the NFL with 127.4 dashing yards per recreation.

Within the 49ers first seven video games in 2022, earlier than McCaffrey arrived, that they had 4 video games with 100+ dashing yards. That’s nonetheless 120.7 dashing yards per recreation. By six video games this season, the 49ers are fourth within the NFL with 158 dashing yards per recreation. To not point out, the 49ers are fifth within the NFL with 262 passing yards per recreation, second within the NFL with 420 yards per recreation and seventh within the NFL with 27 factors per recreation. These numbers appear fairly good to me.

I keep in mind watching the 49ers offense earlier than McCaffrey acquired to San Francisco, and people offenses might nonetheless spin defenses in circles. Kyle Shanahan is the second-best offensive play caller within the NFL, behind solely Kansas Metropolis Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and his offenses have at all times been essentially the most subtle within the NFL. The best way they make the most of pre-snap movement and misdirection is unbelievable, and their offense is a well-orchestrated symphony when they’re at their greatest.

This 12 months, Brock Purdy led the NFL in yards per try. He’s additionally finishing 65.4 p.c of his passes and has thrown of 1,629 yards with 9 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions. In addition, George Kittle is now tied for the NFL lead with 5 touchdowns, and Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are every averaging over 15 yards per reception.

As for 49ers operating again Jordan Mason, he leads the NFL with 609 dashing yards (Baltimore Ravens operating again, who is simply 37 yards behind, hasn’t performed this week but). He’s on tempo for 1,725 dashing yards this season.

All of this implies that the 49ers perhaps don’t want McCaffrey this season. Would it not be good for the 49ers if that they had him? Clearly. He’s top-of-the-line operating backs of this era. However as we noticed within the years main as much as his arrival in San Francisco, and as we’re seeing by way of six video games this season, the 49ers are simply nice with out him.

The 49ers are beginning to discover their rhythm offensively. Brock Purdy hasn’t taken a step again at all, and the receivers at the moment are wholesome. Do the 49ers really want McCaffrey to hurry again this season? Does McCaffrey actually need to rush again from harm? He could also be top-of-the-line operating backs, and gamers, within the NFL. However contemplating what the 49ers have completed on offense so far this season, they seem like they are going to be simply nice if McCaffrey is out for an prolonged interval of time, if not the remainder of the season.