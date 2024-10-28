The Running Man Casts William H Macy in

William H. Macy has joined the ever-growing forged of The Working Man, Paramount’s adaptation of the Stephen King story from director Edgar Wright.

Glen Powell tops the decision sheet that additionally contains names akin to Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Lee Tempo (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michael Cera and CODA star Emilia Jones.

King’s Working Man, printed in 1982 and written below the pseudonym Richard Bachman, was set in 2025 in an America below a totalitarian regime that makes use of violent sport exhibits to placate the disenfranchised plenty.

The novel centered on a determined man named Ben Richards, needing cash for his sick daughter, who joins the preferred present, The Working Man, through which groups of killers seek out contestants. The longer a contestant survives, the extra money that individual makes. However as the sport present’s producers and killers will discover out, this determined man will break all the foundations and expose the present’s darkish secrets and techniques. Powell is taking part in Richards on this take.

Macy will play a person who assists Richards when he’s on the run.

Brolin, in the meantime, stars because the ruthless producer of the sport present, O’Brian is without doubt one of the contestants on the present, and Tempo is the brutal chief hunter monitoring down Powell’s character. Cera will play a naïve insurgent who tries to assist the determined man, whereas Jones is taking part in a privileged lady blind to the oppression of the federal government.

The function is because of begin taking pictures subsequent week in London, with Paramount releasing the movie on Nov. 21, 2025. Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are producing.

Macy is the Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning veteran actor whose credit vary from Paul Thomas Anderson dramas Boogie Nights and Magnolia to the Coen Brothers’ Fargo and Disney comedy Wild Hogs to the long-running Showtime sequence Shameless.

He most not too long ago appeared on this summer season’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Amazon Prime’s comedy Ricky Stanicky, with Zac Efron and John Cena.

He’s repped by IAG and Atlas Artists.