The Rookie Cast’s Dating History: Which Actors Are Single?

The Rookie solid have turn into bona fide stars, together with Nathan Fillion, Jenna Dewan, Alyssa Diaz and Richard T. Jones, and followers are obsessive about their love lives — on and off digital camera.

The ABC collection follows the story of John Nolan, a not too long ago divorced 40-something, who decides to pursue a profession as a police officer on the Los Angeles Police Division after inadvertently serving to to cease a financial institution theft. The Rookie relies on the true story of William Norcross, an actual LAPD officer who joined the division in his mid-40s after shifting to Los Angeles in 2015.

The Rookie is now airing its sixth season after premiering in October 2018, and it has featured some unbelievable visitor stars, together with Pete Davidson, Frankie Muniz, Kelly Clarkson and Mark Cuban. In April 2024, Deadline confirmed the collection was renewed for a seventh season.

The present has no scarcity of motion and drama. Whereas it typically borrows from the actors’ actual lives, Dewan revealed that her third being pregnant wouldn’t be written into The Rookie after she introduced the large information in January 2024.

“I feel it’s honest to say that there will likely be conversations and battle in regards to the concept of whether or not they’re going to have youngsters, unbiased of Jenna actually being pregnant,” showrunner Alexi Hawley informed TVLine in February 2024 of Dewan’s character, Bailey.

Maintain studying to get the complete scoop on the Rookie solid’s relationship lives.

Nathan Fillion

Fillion is at present single, and regardless of two engagements, he has by no means been married. He was final linked to mannequin Krista Allen, who beforehand dated George Clooney, however they break up in 2020 after lower than a 12 months of relationship.

He first popped the query to his Common Hospital costar Vanessa Marcil in 1995 after eight months of relationship, however they by no means made it down the aisle and break up a 12 months and a half later. He was then engaged to actress Mikaela Hoover in 2013 earlier than their break up the next 12 months.

Fillion’s longest romance seems to be with Entourage actress Perrey Reeves, whom he dated from 2005 to 2009.

Nonetheless, there’s no dangerous blood between Fillion and his former flames, and when requested what they might say about him throughout a 2010 interview with Ladies’s Well being, he stated, “Oh, boy. I’m nonetheless in contact with about 90 % of my exes. … They might describe me as being unfortunate in love.”

Jenna Dewan

Dewan has made a reputation for herself on The Rookie as Bailey Nune. She is engaged to actor Steve Kazee, whom she started relationship in 2018. The couple welcomed their first youngster, son Callum, in March 2020. Dewan and Kazee introduced in June 2024 that their daughter, Rhiannon, had arrived.

As for when Dewan and Kazee will stroll down the aisle, she solely informed Us Weekly in June 2023, “We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there. … Nevertheless it’s simply been so busy, truthfully. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”

Earlier than her relationship with Kazee, Dewan was married to actor Channing Tatum from 2009 to 2019, and so they share one daughter, Everly, who was born in Could 2013. The exes’ divorce bought messy in April 2024 when Dewan requested a portion of Tatum’s Magic Mike earnings. Us confirmed that September that Dewan and Tatum filed a proposed judgment on their case, signifying they agreed to a settlement.

Mekia Cox

Cox, who performs Nyla Harper, married basketball analyst Britt Leach in 2018. That very same 12 months, they welcomed their first daughter. Cox gave delivery to child No. 2, a second daughter, in 2022.

As followers know, Cox’s second being pregnant was written into the present after she introduced the large information in January 2022.

Alyssa Diaz

Diaz, identified on The Rookie as Angela Lopez, is engaged to musician Gustavo Galindo, with whom she shares one son. Her being pregnant was additionally written into the present in 2020, and her character gave delivery to a child boy with husband Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) throughout season 3. Angela grew to become pregnant along with her and Wesley’s second youngster throughout season 5, though Diaz wasn’t anticipating in actual life.

Richard T. Jones

Jones, who performs Wade Gray, was married to his spouse Nancy from 1996 till 2021, in accordance with paperwork obtained by Us Weekly.

It seems he discovered love once more as a result of in October 2023 when he posted about his “lovely spouse” through Instagram. Within the picture, Jones could possibly be seen hugging a lady named Kris. One month later, Jones introduced his daughter Sydney bought engaged. He’s additionally a father to daughter Aubrey and son Elijah.

Eric Winter

Winter, who performs Tim Bradford, married his spouse, Roselyn Sánchez, in 2008. Earlier than discovering lasting love with one another, Winter was married to actress Allison Ford from 2001 to 2005, whereas Sánchez was married to Gary Stretch from 1998 to 2001.

Winter and Sánchez are dad and mom to Sebella, born in 2012, and Dylan, whom they welcomed in 2017. The couple has teamed up exterior the house, as effectively, and Sánchez guest-starred throughout a season 2 episode of The Rookie. As well as, the spouses costarred within the 2019 Hallmark film A Style of Summer time.