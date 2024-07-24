The Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts at UC Davis Signs With True Tickets

DAVIS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing platform True Tickets introduced that the Robert and Margrit Mondavi Heart for the Performing Arts at UC Davis has turn out to be the corporate’s newest consumer.

Beneath the phrases of the deal, True Tickets will present digital ticketing providers for the Mondavi Heart’s viewers, starting from digital supply to entry management, whereas lowering alternatives for ticket fraud.

Identified for presenting a full vary of performing arts, the Mondavi Heart’s 2024 season contains scheduled performances from artists resembling Joshua Bell, the San Francisco Symphony, Terence Blanchard, Pink Martini, and Aida Cuevas, amongst others.

“Working with the Mondavi Heart is an thrilling alternative for us to show the transformative energy of digital ticketing. We’re proud to assist their mission of cultural enrichment and to assist make the humanities extra accessible and gratifying for everybody who walks via their doorways,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Enterprise Growth at True Tickets.