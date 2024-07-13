The Rise of Red’ on Disney+

All services and products featured are independently chosen by editors. Nevertheless, Billboard might obtain a fee on orders positioned by its retail hyperlinks, and the retailer might obtain sure auditable information for accounting functions.

Calling all Descendants followers! Disney‘s Descendants: The Rise of Crimson, is the fourth film of this franchise which releases as we speak, Friday (July 12) on Disney+. It’s also set to air on Disney Channel on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m ET.

On this iteration of the story, Uma (performed by China Anne McClain), as soon as a villain child is now the headmaster of Auradon Prep. She invitations Crimson (performed by Kylie Cantrall), who’s the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (performed by Rita Ora) to the college. When Crimson’s mother begins a revolt in opposition to Auradon, Crimson groups up with Chloe (performed by Malia Baker), Cinderella’s daughter. The story unravels as they return in to cease previous occasions that turned Crimson’s mother right into a villain.

Descendants: The Rise of Crimson is directed by Jennifer Phang additionally recognized for her work in movies like Advantageous (2015) and Half-Life (2008).

The movies forged consists of Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Maria Baker, China Anne McClain, Jeremy Drift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson, and Leonardo Nam.

Preserve scrolling for methods to affix Disney+ and stream Descendants: The Rise of Crimson.

The way to Stream Descendants: The Rise of Crimson on Disney+

Now you can stream Descendants: The Rise of Crimson on Disney+ and rewatch the Descendants 1, 2, and three to refresh your reminiscence. If you happen to’re not a Disney+ subscriber, right here’s a brief rundown of how a lot it prices, and find out how to land a free subscription.

Disney+ plans begin at $7.99/month for the Fundamental subscription and $11.99/month for Disney+ Premium (ad-free streaming).

In search of a Disney+ deal? You’ve gotten a couple of choices, the best being a bundle plan, which saves you as much as 37% off. Subscribe to the Disney+ Fundamental Duo plan with Hulu for $9.99/month, or the Trio plan with Hulu and ESPN+ for $14.99/month.

Disney+ gives an enormous assortment of unique TV collection, motion pictures, documentaries, live performance specials and sports activities. Go get your subscription now and prepare for a film night time with household and mates.

The way to Watch Disney Channel With out Cable

Descendants: The Rise of Crimson may even be airing on Aug. 9 at 8p.m ET on Disney Channel.

For these in search of one other streaming service various, you may need to add Sling TV. With Sling Orange, you’ll be able to stream Disney Channel and different channels for $20 on your first month (recurrently $40/month). It consists of 34 channels with seven unique sports activities and household channels.

Hulu is one other inexpensive various to stream Descendants: The Rise of Crimson with out cable, because it gives a library filled with Disney’s hottest packages. If you have already got a Hulu subscription, you’ll be able to watch Bluey for no extra value — simply log in to your account to get entry.

In case you are searching for one other nice streaming platform, contemplate getting DirecTV. DirecTV Stream gives a handful streaming plans, essentially the most inexpensive is the Leisure package deal ($79.99/month) that includes over 90 channels together with Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, Nickelodeon, TLC, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Community, ABC, and lots of extra.