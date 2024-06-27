The quack is back: NHL’s Anaheim Ducks reveal orange-heavy version of original ‘Mighty Ducks’ logo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Geese are going again to a model of their authentic brand made well-known by Disney’s “Mighty Geese” film franchise.

The NHL group this week unveiled an orange-centric model of the goalie masks within the form of a duck’s face as a part of a rebranding effort that emphasizes its house in Orange County, California.

“As our group enters a brand new chapter of Anaheim Geese hockey, we’re proud to disclose our new, refreshed brand and uniform equipment that identifies with the Orange County group,” homeowners Henry and Susan Samueli stated. “The Geese are an emblem of Orange County, and our pivot to orange with an up to date, iconic brand encompasses our previous, current and future.”

Based and introduced into the league by Disney and starting play within the 1993-94 season, the group was initially often known as the Mighty Geese of Anaheim. The purple jerseys that had been synonymous with the primary 12 years of existence obtained a glance on the silver display on the finish of “D2: The Mighty Geese,” which got here out in March 1994.

The Samuelis purchased the group in 2005 and altered the identify to the Anaheim Geese. With that got here a shift to gold, black and orange and model of a web-footed D-shaped brand, together with “Geese” spelled out throughout the entrance of jerseys when Anaheim received the Stanley Cup in 2007.

The Geese and Southern California-rival Los Angeles Kings rebranded on the similar time. The Kings introduced again a modernized model of the silver, black and white brand and uniforms made common throughout Wayne Gretzky’s time with them within the ‘90s.

