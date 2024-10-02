The Princess Diaries Cast’s Quotes About Making a 3rd Movie

Does the tiara nonetheless match? Following two profitable Princess Diaries movies, devoted followers have been clamoring for extra.

“There’s a script for the third film. There’s a script,” Anne Hathaway, who performed Princess Mia Thermopolis within the 2001 flick, revealed throughout a January 2019 look on Watch What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen. “I need to do it. Julie [Andrews] needs to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, needs to do it. All of us really need it to occur.”

Late director Garry Marshall beforehand tailored Meg Cabot’s bestselling Princess Diaries novels for the large display screen. Within the first movie, Hathaway’s Mia is an odd — albeit unpopular — teenager who discovers she’s the princess of a small European nation and meets her estranged grandmother (Andrews) for the primary time. A sequel, referred to as The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, premiered in 2004.

