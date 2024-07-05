The pop artist releases her first single on her own label : NPR

NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks with music author and critic Alim Kheraj about Kesha’s first single since splitting from mega-producer Dr. Luke’s report label.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Pop star Kesha is marking her personal form of independence day this July Fourth, as she releases her first single on her personal label. Additionally it is her first new music after settling a yearslong authorized battle with the producer Dr. Luke and splitting together with his label. The one is known as “Joyride,” and it is an aptly-titled electro pop celebration of the singer’s newfound freedom.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “JOYRIDE”)

KESHA: Oh, you say you’re keen on me. That is humorous. Nicely, so do I. (Singing) Joyride, joyride. I am simply searching for time tonight.

CHANG: Alim Kheraj is a music author and critic and is right here to inform us extra concerning the single. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

ALIM KHERAJ: Hi there.

CHANG: Hi there. OK, so while you first heard this track, what did you instantly assume? I am curious.

KHERAJ: So, I awoke this morning, and it was the very first thing that I listened to. And I believed that it was completely bonkers.

CHANG: Actually? Why?

KHERAJ: And I texted a buddy, they usually texted again saying, it is like listening to seven songs unexpectedly. And I feel that is…

CHANG: Like, all combined collectively.

KHERAJ: …Precisely.

CHANG: (Laughter).

KHERAJ: It is a type of Frankensteinian pop masterpiece in my thoughts. It is…

CHANG: Oh, so that you prefer it?

KHERAJ: Oh, I like it. I feel it is thrilling and energetic and adventurous. And I feel it is nice that we have now individuals in pop who’re prepared to push the boat out and check out one thing new.

CHANG: Yeah, completely. Nicely, you recognize, as we mentioned, that is her first single after splitting with Dr. Luke, whom she had accused of sexual assault, which he denied. So let me ask you, releasing this monitor on one thing known as Kesha Data, on the Fourth of July – what do you assume she’s attempting to say right here?

KHERAJ: Nicely, I feel she’s being a bit cheeky, and it is a bit on the nostril. However I feel she’s saying that I am impartial. I’ve my freedom. I feel that she’s taking part in into the narrative of her profession somewhat bit however playfully.

So I feel that, clearly, she is aware of that any music that she places out put up the conclusion of her authorized points with Dr. Luke – she knew that individuals had been going to be analyzing it, dissecting it, seeing if she was going to say something or if there was going to be any data revealed. And I feel what she’s carried out right here is she’s preempted that by saying, the track itself shouldn’t be about this, however I do know what you are all searching for. I do know why you are right here.

CHANG: (Laughter) Yeah. Nicely, the Gen Z pop star and actress, Renee Rapp, truly introduced Kesha out throughout her set at Coachella this previous April. What do you assume that claims about how different artists on the market are excited about Kesha and her contribution to pop music?

KHERAJ: I feel it reveals that persons are appreciative and form of giving Kesha her dues. And I feel it was actually intelligent of Renee Rapp as a result of I feel she is aware of that Kesha’s followers, who – possibly her followers grew up together with her – they had been children when “TiK ToK” got here out. And now they’re adults, they usually’re dancing to “TiK ToK” on an app known as TikTok.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “TIK TOK”)

KESHA: (Singing) Tick tock on the clock, however the occasion do not cease, no.

KHERAJ: And I feel it demonstrates the reverence for Kesha’s place inside popular culture.

CHANG: That’s Alim Kheraj, a music author and critic based mostly within the U.Okay. Thanks a lot for being with us.

KHERAJ: Thanks a lot for having me.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

