The Polaris Music Prize Reveals The 2024 Shortlist

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Polaris Music Prize, introduced by CBC Music, introduced the ten albums which have been shortlisted for 2024 in addition to the performer lineup forward of the annual Polaris Gala at Toronto’s Massey Corridor on September 17.

The Brief Listing was chosen from among the many record of 40 albums who had been beforehand introduced for the Polaris ‘lengthy’ record which acknowledges Canadian musicians making music of distinction. Nominees had been chosen by a panel of music critics, who choose and award the Prize with out regard to musical style or business reputation.

The 2024 Polaris Music Prize Brief Listing is:

BAMBII — INFINITY CLUB

The Seashores — Blame My Ex

Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights

DijahSB — The Flower That Knew

Jeremy Dutcher — Motewolonuwok

Elisapie — Inuktitut

Cindy Lee — Diamond Jubilee

NOBRO — Set Your Pussy Free

Allison Russell — The Returner

TOBi — Panic

First timers on the 2024 Brief Listing embrace BAMBII, The Seashores, Charlotte Cardin, Cindy Lee, NOBRO and Allison Russell. Artists making a Polaris return this 12 months embrace Elisapie beforehand made the Brief Listing in 2019 and DijahSB beforehand made the Brief Listing in 2021, whereas Dutcher gained the Polaris Prize in 2018 for the album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.

Polaris organizers additionally revealed that Charlotte Cardin, Jeremy Dutcher, BAMBII, Elisapie, DijahSB, NOBRO, TOBi and The Seashores lead vocalist Jordan Miller and The Thunder Queens are all lined as much as carry out on the annual Polaris Music Prize Gala when it takes place at Massey Corridor in September.

Artists on the Polaris Brief Listing will even be featured in CBC editorial content material, together with Brief Listing Summer season, a weekly collection that may do a deep dive into every of the ten albums, and the artists who made it. The collection might be anchored by CBC Music’s THE TEN, a collection of one-hour weekly radio specials hosted by Odario Williams, broadcasting every Sunday on CBC Music and CBC Pay attention at 6 p.m. (6:30 NT) beginning Sunday, July 14, till Sunday, September 15.

Every episode will characteristic a dialog about every of the ten episodes with a panel of music writers and Polaris jurors.

Moreover, every artist might be featured Shortlist Shortcuts, a cbcmusic.ca editorial collection starting Monday, July 15, that may give readers an summary each week, that may present listeners with key insights about every album.

“The 2024 Polaris Music Prize Brief Listing is a portal to the unimaginable talent, expertise, and creativity that defines Canadian music. Annually, our Brief Listing involves life because of the unwavering dedication and onerous work of our jury members from coast to coast to coast. In a time when artists go to nice lengths to create boundary-pushing initiatives, this spectacular assortment of information deserves your time, consideration, and open-hearted listening,” stated Melissa Vincent, Polaris jury foreperson.