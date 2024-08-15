Google Pixel 9 held in the hand.

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are overrated — this is the Pixel I’d buy

by

Google did the one factor I feared it will do: improve the costs of its new Pixel telephones. These kinds of issues are inevitable, after all, however normally they’re spaced out between generations. As an alternative, the corporate delivered its costliest Pixels thus far.

Regardless that I’ve spent almost a complete 12 months with the Pixel 8 Professional, I’m hardly inclined to make the change to both the Pixel 9 Professional and 9 Professional XL — extra so with the latter, which is technically the Pixel 8 Professional’s true successor. For anybody else dealing with this example, or just questioning which new Pixel to get, I’m leaning in the direction of the vanilla Pixel 9.

