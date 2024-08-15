The-Pineapples-Rise-in-Pineapple-Crush-Slot

Las Vegas began as a dusty stopover for thirsty vacationers, however issues received wild after playing was legalized in 1931. Town went from a sleepy desert city to the neon-lit, casino-packed playground we all know right now, because of somewhat assist from some “business-minded” mobsters. They turned Vegas into the last word spot for rolling cube and shedding cash—simply don’t ask the place all that money ended up!

Now, let’s think about, for a second, that the story of the founding and growth of Las Vegas performed out on an alternate Earth the place pineapples grew to become sentient and the dominant intelligence on Earth. It’s type of Planet of the Apes however with pineapples as an alternative of apes. For those who assume we’re smoking one thing, we received’t blame you. This does, nonetheless, look like the premise that Quickspin ran with to create its brand-new slot, Pineapple Crush slot.

Are you able to bow to your pineapple overlords?

Other than a wild image, the Pineapple Crush slot provides two major bonus options: the multiplier characteristic and a free spins characteristic.

The multiplier characteristic prompts every time a successful mixture is accomplished. With each win, the general multiplier will increase by one. The successful symbols are then faraway from the reels, permitting new symbols to drop in and doubtlessly kind new successful mixtures. This course of continues till no new successful mixtures are fashioned, at which level the multiplier resets.

The free spins characteristic is triggered by touchdown 3, 4, 5, or 6 Scatter symbols, awarding 7, 10, 15, or 22 free spins, respectively. Earlier than the free spins start, gamers have the choice to gamble for extra spins, with the potential of rising the variety of spins as much as a most of twenty-two or shedding the characteristic fully. In the course of the free spins, the general multiplier will increase by 1 for every image that’s a part of a successful mixture. In contrast to the bottom sport, the multiplier doesn’t reset between spins. Moreover, touchdown 3, 4, or 5 Scatter symbols in the course of the free spins will award an additional 3, 5, or 7 free spins, respectively.

Is Pineapple Crush slot value a visit to an alternate Earth?

Pineapple Crush slot is a high-volatility slot sport with 20 paylines, providing a spread of wager limits from $0.20 to $20 per spin. The slot offers you an opportunity to win as much as $146,660, with a most multiplier of seven,333x your wager. It options excessive volatility and provides an RTP of 96.01%.

I do love an insane premise to a slot based mostly in Vegas on an alternate Earth dominated by pineapples, however it’s positively an insane premise. I do want they’d leaned into it a bit extra. I really feel like this might make for an awesome parody of a Rick and Morty cutaway. That being mentioned, the slot continues to be fairly stable. I give Pineapple Crush slot an eight out of ten.

For those who’re searching for a couple of different enjoyable slots from Quickspin, I like to recommend Shields of Lambda and Sticky Bandits Unchained.