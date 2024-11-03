The Perfect Watch for Every Hollywood Insider

The Watch-Obsessed Multihyphenate

For any crimson carpet common searching for to modify up the same old Royal Oaks and Nautiluses, the Streamliner Perpetual Calendar by H. Moser & Cie presents styling that’s each minimalist and wholly distinctive, from its dial, missing brand or hour markers and crafted in a refined smoked salmon fumé end, to the easily rendered metal bracelet and 42.3mm metal case; value upon request, at Westime Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

The Busy Exec

Good for a darkened theater to examine how a lot time is left of their artwork home director’s three-hour-plus status characteristic. Luminosity is essential to the 41mm case, dial and palms on the brand new BR-X5 Blue Lum by Bell & Ross, which options an computerized motion, 70-hour energy reserve and date window; $13,300, at Westime, Beverly Hills

The Artwork Director

A part of Extraordinary Dials by Van Cleef & Arpels, the Woman Arpels Jour Enchanté watch tells a narrative of artistry and handcraft through enamelwork, marquetry, jewel-setting and extra in its 41mm white gold case; value upon request, at Van Cleef & Arpels, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa

The Model-Centric Actress

Dior’s newest La D My Dior timepiece celebrates the home’s iconic cannage motif on each its mother-of-pearl dial, embellished with yellow gold and housed in a 25mm case, and on its Milanese metal bracelet; $10,900, at Dior, Beverly Hills

The Manufacturing Assistant

A classy and dependable Swiss-made timepiece for rewarding the laborious work of anybody beginning out within the business, the Baume & Mercier Riviera 10611 highlights a light-weight inexperienced dial in a 36mm metal case on an identical inexperienced strap that may be simply modified for versatility; $1,850, at Time-Tec, Los Angeles

The Stunt Coordinator

Designed for jet pilots, Breitling’s new Avenger B01 Chronograph 42 Evening Mission blends military-inspired styling with robust, forward-thinking supplies, from its 46mm ceramic case and black carbon dial to its corrosion-resistant building and water resistance to 300 meters; $9,750, at Breitling, Beverly Hills

The Oscar-Nominated Author-Director

Streamers and studios could be sensible to point out appreciation for his or her A-list expertise with Rolex’s new Cosmograph Daytona, that includes a diamond-set dial and contrasting subdials crafted in pure mother-of-pearl, framed by a diamond-set bezel on a 40mm case in 18-karat white gold; $64,000, on the Rolex boutique at Gearys, Beverly Hills

The Government Producer

The 2-tone styling of 18-karat rose gold and metal in Patek Philippe’s new 5821/1AR Cubitus is certain to be clocked by each discerning watch fan at Cannes. The 45mm case highlights a sunburst-blue dial with hour markers additionally in rose gold; $61,280, at Gearys, Beverly Hills

The Energy Agent Who Lunches at Dante

Omega’s Speedmaster 38 is a high-contrast piece perfect for the see-and-be-seen crowd, crafted in 18-karat proprietary Sedna gold and that includes a bezel studded with 52 diamonds that frames a chocolate dial and white subdials; $46,400, at Omega, Beverly Hills

The Costume Designer

A number of of Chanel’s newest watches are impressed by the handwork and artisans within the atelier, together with this Thimble Lengthy Necklace Couture piece, which homes a watch with diamond-set dial on a sautoir crafted of 18-karat yellow gold and festooned with diamonds; value upon request, at Chanel, Beverly Hills

The Award-Profitable Manufacturing Designer

Crown a profession full of accomplishment with Glashütte Unique’s new PanoLunarInverse, which is as visually distinctive as a Christopher Nolan movie. It reimagines the motion so some parts are seen on the dial aspect, whereas a moon-phase indicator is positioned on an offset dial accented with aventurine to resemble the night time sky, all set in a 42mm platinum case; $42,600, at Feldmar Watch Co., Los Angeles

