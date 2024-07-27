’The Penguin’ Comic-Con Experience Evacuated Due to Nearby Fire

The Penguin immersive expertise at San Diego Comedian-Con Friday night was evacuated after a hearth broke out in a close-by constructing.

In a video taken by an on-site staffer for The Hollywood Reporter, a big crowd of individuals may very well be seen being directed to exit the Bloom Nightclub, the place the occasion was going down, and gathering outdoors on the road. A number of firetrucks and legislation enforcement officers have been additionally seen within the space.

In line with a rep for the San Diego Fireplace-Rescue Division, firefighters responded to a name simply earlier than 7:30 p.m. PT for a hearth at 939 4th Ave. The rep stated it wasn’t a big fireplace however that it took a while to comprise the flames. No accidents reported right now. In line with the division, a cooking fireplace started at a steakhouse positioned at that deal with and prolonged into three tales of residential items, in addition to two buildings subsequent to it.

The Penguin fan occasion has since reopened.

The multi-level set up celebrated HBO’s upcoming sequence, The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell. The fan expertise recreates Gotham’s iconic Iceberg Lounge from 2022’s The Batman in addition to the upcoming present. The installment options particular results, haptic expertise, interactivity and unique content material.

The evacuation comes lower than 24 hours earlier than HBO’s splashy Corridor H panel touting the present, a by-product of The Batman.

“We’re extremely excited to faucet into the wealthy and passionate fanbase in San Diego this yr by introducing them to our new sequence, The Penguin,” Pia Barlow, government vice chairman, originals advertising and marketing, HBO and Max, stated in an announcement previous to the installment. “With our in-world activations, followers may have the possibility to engross themselves within the underground world of Oz Cobbs’s Gotham, selecting up the place we left off in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman,’ as we glance to generate pleasure for the sequence premiering this September.”

THR has reached out to HBO for remark.

July 27, 8:15 a.m. Up to date with extra particulars from the San Diego Fireplace Rescue Division.