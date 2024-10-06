The patient was placed in isolation quarantine in the hospital.

Creator

The affected person was positioned in isolation quarantine within the hospital.

On Friday February 14, the Egyptian Ministry of Well being introduced the primary confirmed case of the brand new Corona virus in Africa.

The ministry stated in an announcement that the sufferer was not an Egyptian with out specifying nationality.

“The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the affected person … who’s steady,” stated Khaled Mujahid, a spokesman for the Ministry of Well being.

Egyptian authorities notified the World Well being Group and the affected person was quarantined within the hospital.

The loss of life toll of the epidemic has approached 1,400 circumstances, virtually completely in China, the place it has been acknowledged for the primary time.

Deep commerce hyperlinks with China and sometimes overburdened well being programs have raised considerations about African nations’ capability to reply to the outbreak.

Earlier this month, Egypt suspended all of its home airline’s flights to China. And they’ll proceed to be punished till the top of the month.

300 Egyptians have been evacuated from Wuhan, the virus middle in China, and detained for 14 days.

The course describes all the essential facets of the virus.

The free on-line course entitled “Corona Virus: What You Must Know” has gone viral as considerations concerning the potential international impression of the brand new corona virus develop. The free studying web site attracted 100,000 college students in sooner or later.

The course, launched by the Irish social society Alison, one of many largest free studying platforms on the earth, was launched on February 2 as a part of the worldwide response to the Corona virus. The course describes all the essential facets of the virus.

In an interview with Khaleej Instances concerning the launch of the coaching course, Allison CEO and founder Mike Frick stated: “With the unfold of the lethal Corona virus, all of our groups got here collectively to create a course that will function a venue. for individuals searching for info on viruses and suggestions and tips to remain secure. The course incorporates vital info on the origin of the virus, its transmission and what it’s essential to know if the affected space can also be detailed. How you can shield others and shield them from illness and worldwide journey tips. We beforehand revealed programs on the Ebola and Zika viruses in response to those epidemics. “

“The variety of college students within the United Arab Emirates who visited our coaching web page is 3650, whereas the variety of college students enrolled and who realized this course reached 1080,” stated Frick.

The free certification course will likely be translated into 100 languages worldwide and will likely be up to date commonly, based mostly on every day reviews on the state of the World Well being Group, because the virus continues to develop.

“Free studying platforms like Alison have a singular capability to distribute info, with speedy entry to tens of tens of millions of individuals world wide,” stated Frick.

He added that the course is geared toward anybody who needs to be taught concerning the virus and shield and shield their households. “Alison is a free international on-line platform. We encourage our college students not solely to take this course, but additionally to share it with their buddies, household and communities, as a result of we wish this info to succeed in as many individuals as doable. College students who full the course can get a free digital certificates. “

He stated the course was very effectively obtained by college students, particularly college students from the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Malaysia.

“As a world schooling platform, we now have launched hundreds of coaching programs in recent times, however this course has received greater than double the variety of registrations and accomplished different coaching programs. This exhibits how a lot our college students sought info to teach the virus. and shield your self. This is likely one of the most harmful illness outbreaks “In recent times, we’re joyful to play a job in serving to individuals with the data they want.”