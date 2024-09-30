The Path to True Happiness

Writer

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

Revealed

January 30, 2021

Word count

549

There’s a saying that “the grass is all the time greener on the opposite aspect.” Which means that we all the time suppose that what others have is best than what we’ve. It additionally signifies that we’re all the time considering that our neighbor has greater than we’ve or is happier than we’re. Whereas we’re considering in that means about our neighbors, they’re additionally considering the identical means about us. We would like what they’ve and so they need what we’ve.

Residing in a state of discontent

Lord Buddha taught the lesson of desirelessness. “Be desireless,” he would say. Needs lead us to a state by which we’re all the time searching for that which we wouldn’t have. We start to really feel sad and dissatisfied so long as our needs will not be fulfilled. On this state we can’t actually get pleasure from that which we do have. The needs hold us centered on their success and we spend a whole lot of vitality attempting to achieve them. Every day that we wouldn’t have them fulfilled is one other day of unhappiness for us. Thus, individuals reside their lives on this state of discontent. It is just after we are content material with what we’ve that we’re actually blissful.

The key to needs is that it’s not the thing we need. It’s the thoughts’s tendency to all the time be in a state of need. It leads us into attachment to issues of this world. It distracts us from the true objective of our human life—to convey in regards to the communion of our soul with God. That’s the solely true and lasting happiness. All different needs for issues of this world solely result in unhappiness as a result of nothing is everlasting on this world.

Studying to manage needs

We in the end lose that which is worldly via separation, destruction, decay, or demise. Even individuals whom we love will not be everlasting as a result of we should depart this world or they depart the world via bodily demise.

Nothing and nobody on this world is lasting. Solely our soul and God are lasting. All else is phantasm. If we dedicate our time to searching for that which isn’t everlasting, we might acquire it for some time, but it surely is not going to final.

That very same period of time may be dedicated to bringing in regards to the union of our soul with God. That alone is an enduring acquire. With it comes everlasting peace, bliss, and contentment.

In dwelling a lifetime of contentment, we take pleasure in no matter comes our means. We thank the Lord for no matter God sends us and hold our ideas absorbed find God inside. We relish the time we are able to spend in meditation, in doing service for others, and in loving all humanity. We derive pleasure in seeing the grins on the faces of others whom we’ve helped or to whom we’ve proven some kindness. We really feel a way of satisfaction understanding that we’ve achieved our greatest every day to assist others in addition to to assist ourselves discover God via meditation.

Allow us to resolve to develop contentment. Allow us to develop the behavior of thanking God for all the pieces we’ve. Allow us to develop the management to get rid of needs. The very best state is to say, “Not my will, however Thy Will, O Lord.”