The Paris Olympics are underway. Here’s a look at Day 1

Olympic athletes in Paris dried themselves off after Friday evening’s soggy-but-celebratory opening ceremony and acquired to enterprise on Saturday.

China gained the primary gold medal Video games when Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao beat South Korea’s Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun within the ultimate of the 10-meter air rifle combined staff occasion.

13 gold medals have been handed out, with many extra to return.

Fiji’s Selesitino Ravutaumada goes over the road to attain a attempt in the course of the males’s semifinal Rugby Sevens match between Fiji and Australia on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, within the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photograph/Vadim Ghirda)

Sideris Tasiadis of Germany competes within the males’s canoe single heats in the course of the canoe slalom on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photograph/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Spectators from Metz, France, put on hats adorned within the colours of the French flag as they watch the boys’s biking time trial occasion on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photograph/David Goldman)

Asher Hong of the US performs on the vault throughout a males’s inventive gymnastics qualification spherical on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photograph/Morry Gash)

Poland’s Renata Knapik Miazga, left, and France’s Coraline Vitalis compete within the girls’s particular person Epee spherical of 32 competitors in the course of the 2024 Summer season Olympics on the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photograph/Andrew Medichini)

Haiyang Qin, of China, competes throughout a warmth within the males’s 100-meter breaststroke on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photograph/Petr David Josek)

China’s Lihao Sheng shoots in the course of the males’s 10m air rifle pre-event coaching on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photograph/Manish Swarup)

Brazil’s Carlos Parros and his horse Safira in the course of the Equestrian Eventing Dressage competitors, on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photograph/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani compete within the girls’s synchronised 3m springboard diving ultimate on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photograph/Lee Jin-man)

Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong, left, exchanges punches with Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic of their girls’s 54 kg preliminary boxing match on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photograph/Ariana Cubillos)

Britain’s Ben Lane, left, and Sean Vendy play towards Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik throughout their males’s doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Enviornment in the course of the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photograph/Dita Alangkara)

The ladies’s 49erFX skiff class fleet races throughout follow in the course of the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photograph/Carolyn Kaster)

Spain’s Laura Martinez Abelenda, left, and Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova compete throughout their girls’s -48 kg quarterfinal match in staff judo competitors at Champ-de-Mars Enviornment in the course of the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photograph/Eugene Hoshiko)

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang of France celebrates after the top of the in the course of the males’s semifinal Rugby Sevens match between South Africa and France on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, within the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Saturday, July 27, 2024. France gained the sport 19-5 and advance to the gold medal match. (AP Photograph/Vadim Ghirda)

Akoko Komlanvi, of Togo, competes in the course of the girls’s rowing single sculls warmth on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photograph/Lindsey Wasson)

South Korea’s Kim Yeji receives a blast of air from a transportable fan in the course of the 10m air pistol girls’s qualification spherical on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photograph/Manish Swarup)

Swimmers compete throughout a warmth within the males’s 100-meter breaststroke on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photograph/Martin Meissner)

Uzbekistan followers chant within the stands earlier than the boys’s group C match between Uzbekistan and Egypt, at La Beaujoire Stadium, in the course of the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nantes, France. (AP Photograph/Jeremias Gonzalez)

Loran de Munck, of Netherlands, competes on the parallel bars throughout a males’s inventive gymnastics qualification spherical on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photograph/Francisco Seco)

Sharon Kantor of Israel foils in the course of the girls’s iQFOiL windsurfing class follow for the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Marseille, France. Competitors in crusing begins on Sunday. (AP Photograph/Jacquelyn Martin)

United States’ Steve Tomasin, left, exchanges shorts with Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro after the top of the boys’s 7-8 Inserting Rugby Sevens match between Argentina and the US on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, within the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photograph/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Juliette Labous, of France, is seen by means of a spectator’s umbrella whereas competing within the girls’s biking time trial occasion, on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photograph/David Goldman)

