The Orpheum To Host The 988 Lifeline Charity Event In September

LOS ANGELES (CELEBRITYACCESS) — The historic Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles will host the 988 Lifeline Charity Occasion that includes Coronary heart & Soul, elevating funds and consciousness for suicide prevention efforts across the U.S.

The occasion, set for the Orpheum Theater on September ninth, will function the debut of “Coronary heart & Soul” – A Musical Tribute to the life & instances of the late soul singer Donny Hathaway. Hathaway, who suffered from psychological sickness, took his personal life in 1979 when he was simply 33.

Whereas tragically short-lived, Hathaway’s music legacy stays and contains renditions of Leon Russell’s “A Tune for You,” in addition to duets “The place is the Love” and “The Nearer I Get to You,” with Roberta Flack. Throughout his life, gained one Grammy Award and was additionally posthumously honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

“Coronary heart & Soul” is a multimedia musical tribute constructed round that legacy, that includes a solid of actors and singers performing Hathaway’s songs and telling his tales. Together with the efficiency, the occasion will embody a silent public sale together with meet & greet alternatives and VIP experiences.

Proceeds raised from this occasion will go to learn Didi Hirsch Psychological Well being Providers — a number one supplier of psychological well being, substance use & suicide prevention companies — in addition to further psychological well being associate organizations, to assist improve the extent of care and help for potential suicide victims and their households and assist elevate consciousness of the 988 Suicide & Disaster Lifeline.