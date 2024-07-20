The Open: Justin Rose among 5 best dressed at Royal Troon

The Open Championship has given followers loads of carnage to have a look at the previous two days. Regardless of the nasty climate and excessive scores, loads of sharp outfits nonetheless existed.

With the fourth and last main right here, it is just becoming to current the best-dressed golfers on the match’s halfway level. To make this week further particular, we additionally included the 5 worst-dressed.

Keep in mind, golf vogue is subjective. No reply is right, and it’s all in regards to the particular person’s perspective. Some will just like the worst-dressed seems to be, whereas others will hate a few of the best-dressed choices.

There have been additionally many unmemorable outfits at Royal Troon. These have been those that didn’t stand out an excessive amount of, because the gamers seemed like they often do.

Gamers ought to all the time put on one thing enjoyable. Even when that is the oldest main and the normal facet is inspired, there are methods to make conventional look fashionable.

Let’s get into the 5 greatest and worst-dressed gamers from The Open Championship.

Greatest-dressed gamers from the Open Championship:

5. Viktor Hovland

Photograph by Harry How/Getty Pictures

Viktor Hovland is available in at No. 5 as a result of he missed the reduce. However this green-colored hoodie paired nicely with the black pants, footwear, and hat.

This colour alternative seems to be incredible on his pores and skin tone and is fashionable proper now.

Ranking: 8/10

4. Rory McIlroy

Photograph by Zac Goodwin/PA Pictures by way of Getty Pictures

Rory McIlroy is subsequent as a result of he additionally missed the reduce. Regardless, this burgundy pink sweater is certainly one of my favorites from him. He matched the Nike swoosh on his shoe with it, and the grayish-white pants actually let the sweater be the second.

It’s conventional however fashionable. I’ve no notes on what could possibly be higher; I simply want we might see what he deliberate to put on on Saturday and Sunday.

Ranking: 9.5/10

3. Daniel Brown

Photograph by Luke Walker/R&A/R&A by way of Getty Pictures

Daniel Brown, the Cinderella story of the 152nd Open Championship, made the listing for his Friday outfit. I am keen on his blue vest. The puffy vest is fashionable, and I like that he paired it with a blue and white striped polo. Mixing the 2 textures, the puffy with a stripe, is interesting to the attention and it’s a massive purpose I favored this alternative.

His Ping hat appears to match the blue, and I just like the white footwear with it.

Ranking: 9.6/10

2. Justin Rose

Photograph by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP by way of Getty Pictures

Justin Rose is tied for second after a powerful 3-under 68 on Friday.

He’s now a Peter Millar athlete, and it seems to be incredible on him. I like that he paired the Nike Low footwear with the navy pants and a blue-striped polo. It’s one other basic look that also offers on-trend vibes due to these footwear. He’s so fashionable and is aware of what seems to be good on him.

Ranking: 9.8/10

1. Billy Horschel

Photograph by Luke Walker/R&A/R&A by way of Getty Pictures

When Billy Horschel is within the discipline, particularly for a significant, holding him off the best-dressed listing is tough. The Navy knit polo with the cream pants on Friday was my favourite, however he additionally seemed nice on Thursday along with his vest and patterned polo.

He wears Ralph Lauren’s RLX, a standard model. Nonetheless, knits are fashionable proper now, and this one seems to be incredible. I’m holding it quick and candy with him as a result of he seems to be good, and I might not change a factor.

Ranking: 10/10

5 Worst Dressed Golfers on the Open Championship

5. Ludvig Åberg

Photograph by Pedro Salado/Getty Pictures

It breaks my coronary heart to place Ludvig Åberg on the worst-dressed listing, however this Adidas polo is horrendous. They selected a paisley sample and added stripes to it. The pants additionally don’t match him nicely and look wrinkled.

Åberg usually seems to be incredible, however Adidas didn’t do him any favors with this look.

Ranking: 5/10

4. Collin Morikawa

Photograph by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Pictures

Collin Morikawa wore a sample from Adidas on Friday. On the identical time, it’s not almost as horrible as Åberg’s, nevertheless it nonetheless was not styled appropriately. The khaki pants weren’t the suitable alternative for this outfit.

These pants conflict with the stark white hat. Why not put Morikawa in blush pants? His outfit can be on the perfect dressed listing as an alternative of the worst. A lightweight blush pink can be a terrific colour for the 2-time main winner’s pores and skin tone.

Ranking: 4.5/10

3. Robert MacIntyre

Photograph by Jane Barlow/PA Pictures by way of Getty Pictures

Nike likes to experiment, however the two patterns we noticed on Robert MacIntyre in Rounds 1 and a pair of have been flat-out unappealing. Is it tropical? Are they birds? What sample is that this?

Regardless, it’s ugly at midnight and light-weight colour wave. Come on, Nike, the confetti shirts and MacIntyre’s shirts don’t work and it’s time to attempt one thing else.

Ranking: 3.5/10

2. Angel Hidalgo

Photograph by David Cannon/R&A by way of Getty Pictures

Puma made a giant mistake with these pullover hoodies, and poor Angel Hidalgo needed to put on certainly one of them. It’s July, not December. The Christmas sweater ought to solely come out after Thanksgiving.

Hidalgo’s pants don’t go together with it both. The colours of the hoodie conflict. It’s simply ugly, and nobody ought to put on this.

Ranking: 2/10

1. Dean Burmester

Photograph by David Cannon/R&A by way of Getty Pictures

The worst dressed golfer from the primary two days needs to be Dean Burmester. The inexperienced pants with the camouflage polo that’s grey and black and the clashing inexperienced emblem of his LIV Golf workforce irks me.

To not point out, this camouflage seems to be messy, which I suppose is the purpose, however nonetheless. Burmester didn’t look that unhealthy when he had the grey pullover on, however I used to be shocked when he took it off—not in a great way, both.

This outfit was not my cup of tea, however I’m positive somebody favored this look from Burmester.

Ranking: 1/10

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf workers author for SB Nation’s Taking part in By means of. For extra golf protection, comply with us @_PlayingThrough on all main social platforms. It’s also possible to comply with her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @golf_girl_sl.