The Open 2024 live updates: Second-round leaderboard at Shane Lowry leads, Tiger Woods misses cut

3: Rose (-4) -2 via 17

Justin Rose has 11 greens in regulation via 17 holes and is steadily placing collectively one the perfect spherical of the afternoon wave — by a major margin. It is price noting that Rose needed to qualify for this Open Championship. He fell out of the highest 50 on this planet rating and was compelled to enroll in the Burnham & Berrow last qualifying occasion to play for his spot within the last main of the 2024 season.

He spoke about that course of after yesterday’s spherical: “In all probability only a bit extra gratitude simply to be right here from that perspective, 20 years probably-ish ballpark the place you make your schedule in December and also you go, O.Ok., Masters, Open, U.S. Open, PGA, how can we plan round that. And this 12 months it is like, dangle on a second, I am not assured within the Open or the U.S. Open at that time, both. Needed to perform a little bit of additional laborious work simply to verify I used to be right here.”