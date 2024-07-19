The Open 2024 LIVE: Golf leaderboard and scores as Daniel Brown leads after Rory McIlroy suffers nightmare

Daniel Brown is the shock chief of the Open Championship after a superb six-under spherical of 65 moved him into the lead on day one forward of Shane Lowry.

The 2019 champion is one again on -5, with American Justin Thomas three off the lead on -3 after a first-round of 68 at a blustery Royal Troon on Thursday.

The PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is in rivalry on two below alongside Sweden’s Alex Noren, England’s Justin Rose, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard and American Russell Henley. Whereas world No.1 and favorite Scottie Scheffler will likely be content material to start out with a spherical of 70 to sit down on one below.

However world quantity two Rory McIlroy suffered a nightmare begin with a spherical of 78 to go away him combating to make the minimize. Relive all of the motion from the 152nd Open Championship under:

Leaderboard: -6 Brown; -5 Lowry; -3 Thomas

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Dean, Hughes

Amercian Brian Harman finishes on +2 as he seems to be to defend his title

Rory McIlroy (+7) suffers nightmare begin to Open Championship

Thursday 18 July 2024

Daniel Brown had a significant championship debut he gained’t quickly neglect. He birdied two of the final three holes Thursday within the British Open, giving him a 6-under 65 with simply sufficient spectators nonetheless left within the twilight of Royal Troon to rejoice with him.

It gave him a one-shot lead over Shane Lowry, who performed bogey-free for a 66 and his greatest begin in 46 majors.

Lowry at the very least knew what to anticipate with an reverse wind that appeared to catch nearly everybody off guard. He got here to Troon two weeks in the past and knew what to anticipate, and it paid off handsomely for the Irishman.

Rory McIlroy approach off Open lead after not adapting properly sufficient to circumstances

Thursday 18 July 2024

A downbeat Rory McIlroy successfully dismissed his probabilities of mounting a problem for the 152nd Open after struggling to a gap 78 at Royal Troon.

McIlroy was degree par after seven holes earlier than operating up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first try to flee a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming again to his ft.

With the again 9 taking part in downwind McIlroy was hopeful of repairing the injury, solely to drive out of bounds on the eleventh to run up one other double bogey and finally end seven over par, 10 pictures behind clubhouse chief Justin Thomas.

Daniel Brown reacts to shock lead at The Open

Thursday 18 July 2024

“It bought darkish, it bought a little bit bit tough, however the wind dropped as properly, six and two threes,” says Brown.

“You’ve bought vivid yellow scorecards, they’re exhausting to overlook. I felt good all day.

“Very excited, you need to hold your ft on the bottom. I’ll exit and do the most effective I can.”

Thursday 18 July 2024

A yr after crashing out of the Open having made “bonehead errors”, Justin Thomas is rather a lot happier along with his recreation after taking pictures a three-under 68 to take the clubhouse lead at Royal Troon.

Lacking the minimize by eight pictures at Hoylake 12 months in the past had the American worrying for his Ryder Cup place – though he would subsequently obtain a captain’s decide – as he was struggling to seek out any type.

Whereas issues have picked up for him this yr with 5 top-10 finishes, together with eighth finally month’s US Open, he did not make the weekend on the Masters or US PGA.

Thursday 18 July 2024

Leaderboard: -6 Brown; -5 Lowry; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Dean, Hughes

Beautiful scenes, Daniel Brown leads the Open!

He drains a phenomenal putt on the final and because the solar begins to fade round Troon, now we have a shock chief.

Ranked 272 on the earth, Brown is in dreamland right here, he’ll be again tomorrow at 11:04am with Denwit David Boriboonsub (+7) and Matthew Dodd-Berry (a) (+1) not in the identical sort of type.

(AFP through Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

US Open rivals Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau discovered themselves collectively on the incorrect finish of the leaderboard on day one of many 152nd Open.

A month after McIlroy’s nightmare end at Pinehurst helped DeChambeau declare a second US Open title, the pair have been going through an uphill battle merely to make the minimize within the yr’s ultimate main at Royal Troon.

McIlroy was degree par after seven holes of his opening spherical earlier than operating up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first try to flee a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming again to his ft.

Thursday 18 July 2024

Shane Lowry made the best begin to his bid for a second Open title as Rory McIlroy successfully wrote off his probabilities of doing the identical at Royal Troon.

Lowry carded a flawless 66 to carry a two-shot lead over former world primary Justin Thomas after McIlroy struggled to a gap 78.

It was a distinction which instantly delivered to thoughts the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, when Lowry began with a 67 on his technique to the Claret Jug and McIlroy’s possibilities have been blown away with a 79.

Thursday 18 July 2024

The 152nd version of The Open returns to Royal Troon because the Ayrshire course hosts the key for a tenth time.

Eight years on since a memorable final-round duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson, the world’s greatest golfers once more descend on a picturesque patch of Scottish shoreline for essentially the most well-known hyperlinks take a look at within the sport.

As ever, Rory McIlroy will likely be within the highlight on the ultimate main of the lads’s {golfing} yr after the Northern Irishman’s close to miss on the US Open continued his lengthy drought.

Justin Thomas speaks after three-under 68

Thursday 18 July 2024

I’m more than happy with my recreation and know issues are persevering with to work in the precise path. I’ve simply bought to maintain attempting to play properly,” Thomas stated. “I really feel like the whole lot has been turning the precise approach and I’ve been engaged on the precise issues. I haven’t actually had a lot to point out for it however that’s simply how this recreation works typically.

“However I do know that I’m shut: the pictures I’m hitting, the scores I’m taking pictures. I’m doing loads of issues rather a lot higher, I might say. Once I’m on the market taking part in I really feel like I’m hitting loads of actually high quality pictures or drives and simply getting nothing out of it.”

Justin Thomas shot a three-under par spherical 68 on the opening day of The Open. (Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

Rory McIlroy had a primary spherical to neglect at The Open, dropping a number of pictures in tough climate circumstances at Royal Troon.

He made a double bogey on the Postage Stamp eighth gap and his probabilities of successful The Open now seem slim at greatest. Solely two of the final 9 winners of the match have carded a double bogey throughout the week.

McIlroy was 5 over par after the bogey and appeared visibly pissed off following two makes an attempt to get out of a very tough bunker.

“I felt like I did okay for the primary a part of the spherical however then I missed the inexperienced on the Postage Stamp and made a double,” he stated.

Shane Lowry speaks after clubhouse-leading 66

Thursday 18 July 2024

“It was gratifying. I bought off to a little bit of an iffy begin and holed a few good par putts early on after which I used to be off and operating,” Lowry instructed Sky Sports activities.

“I holed a putt to enter the lead and I believed ‘It’s the primary time I’ve led The Open in 5 years’.”

Requested whether or not he was taking part in in addition to 2019, he added: “I’ve no thought. I managed to roll a couple of putts in and I all the time say if I hold holing putts putts I might be harmful.”

Thursday 18 July 2024

Leaderboard: -5 Lowry; -4 Brown; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele

That could be a phenomenal spherical of golf from former champion Shane Lowry.

The Irishman fires a 66 with a birdie on the final to safe a one-shot lead over shock contender Daniel Brown.

The world No. 272 gained the ISPS Handa World Invitational final yr by 5 strokes, so when he’s sizzling, he’s highly regarded.

However immediately’s opening spherical will likely be remembered for the dangerous, in addition to the nice, after McIlroy’s disastrous spherical of 78 leaves him 12 pictures off the tempo.

Thursday 18 July 2024

Listed here are some images of Brown in motion:

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4; Lowry, Brown; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele

Dan Brown nonetheless has six holes to play, and may have one of many late finishes immediately. His tee shot on 13 is nice and straight onto the center of the green.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4; Lowry, Brown; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele

Jordan Spieth hits an Eagle! He rolls in a 16-foot putt on the sixteenth.

Scheffler can not match Spieth, however settles for a birdie.

Thursday 18 July 2024

This is likely one of the items of motion earlier, through PA:

Woods nearly joined McIlroy in driving out of bounds on the eleventh, however though his authentic ball was present in play, the 15-time main winner needed to take a penalty drop from a bush and carded one other double bogey.

Thursday 18 July 2024

Additional down the listing, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are each on +7, with the Northern Irishman presently sitting joint 132rd. It has not been one to recollect for both of them up to now.

Barely weird first spherical from them.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Lowry, Brown; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele

Dan Brown is having a flyer! He has gone degree with Shane Lowry on the high of the leaderboard!

He holed a birdie at 11, however this run has come from nowhere!

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Lowry; -3 Thomas, Brown; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose,

Dan Brown, the 29-year-old Englishman, has moved to tied second with a birdie on the tenth.

It’s his first main.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Lowry; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Jordan, Henley, Hughes, Brown

Schauffele narrowly misses one other birdie try however he’ll faucet in for par.

Woods has a par try on the fifteenth, and he makes it to remain on +6.

Scheffler can’t discover the gap on the birdie putt, and he takes par. Spieth lastly finds the birdie on the thirteenth although, and he’s again to degree par.

Lowry seems to be to increase his early lead with a birdie on the 14th, and he’s inches vast along with his effort from simply off the inexperienced.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Lowry; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Schauffele, Jordan, Henley, Hughes, Brown

Fitzpatrick sinks an easy putt for the birdie on the thirteenth, and he strikes into the chasing pack on -2.

Morikawa, who’s fallen to thee over, sinks an excellent putt to achieve one shot.

Koepka, who’s moved again to -1, makes the green along with his tee shot on the fifteenth.

Scheffler’s method shot on the thirteenth is nice, and he’ll have a slim likelihood at a birdie. Spieth tries to emulate it and it’s not a nasty effort, although it’d be a powerful birdie if he have been to make it.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Lowry; -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Schauffele, Jordan, Henley, Koepka, Hughes, Brown

Schauffele has bogeyed the 14th and he drops again to 2 below, however it gained’t part him an excessive amount of.

Scheffler has the putt for par on the twelfth, however it’s miscued and he’ll bogey to return to even.

Woods remains to be seeking to claw some floor again as he begins the fifteenth on +6.

Lowry, who birdied the final gap to maneuver again into the outright lead, chips onto the inexperienced from the tough and has an incredible alternative for the up and down.

On the fifteenth, Koepka lands his putt narrowly vast, and he’ll be on par as soon as extra at -1.

Thursday 18 July 2024

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas, Schauffele, Lowry; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Jordan, Henley, Koepka, Hughes, Brown

Scheffler tees off on the thirteenth and it carries for 260 yards however lands within the tough.

Woods tees off on the 14th as he approaches the tip of a fairly depressing day, and he makes the inexperienced however it’ll be exhausting to do higher than par.

Lowry’s third shot on the twelfth is chipped onto the inexperienced, however he’s one other who’ll do properly to raised a par.

Schauffele tees off on the 14th, and he overruns the inexperienced. He might simply drop a shot right here.

Jaime Montano, the beginner who began the day with an eagle, lands a birdie on the eighth to go to even.

The Open 2024: Newest updates

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas, Schauffele, Lowry; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Jordan, Henley, Koepka, Hughes, Brown

It hasn’t occurred for Cam Younger but immediately, however he lastly will get the birdie to get again to even.

Straka misses the birdie try on the 18th and he’ll end the day on -1.

And Scheffler has his first birdie in what looks as if without end, sinking the putt on the eleventh to take himself to -1.

On the 14th, Schauffele misses the birdie shot however he ought to make par to remain three below.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas, Schauffele, Lowry; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Jordan, Henley, Koepka, Hughes, Brown

Straka is again right into a little bit of type as he approaches the tip of the day, sinking a birdie putt on the seventeenth to take him again into the purple.

Koepka’s method on the thirteenth lands simply vast of the inexperienced, however Jason Day misses the birdie alternative on the sixteenth to remain on two over.

Schauffele has the prospect to seize the lead on the thirteenth, however he misses the birdie putt and stays within the joint lead.

Woods has a par try from deep within the inexperienced, however it skims the opening and he’ll be as much as +7.

Scheffler tees off on the tough par-three eleventh, and it’s a secure shot.

Woods tees off on the thirteenth and it’s higher from the 15-time main winner, touchdown pretty centrally and setting him up for the method.

Shane Lowry has moved into an outright lead after sinking a 20-foot putt that takes him to -4! He slices his tee shot on the twelfth although, and he’ll have to flee the tough.

Scheffler may have a slim likelihood at a birdie after his method shot lands a couple of ft from the pin. Spieth has a fair higher likelihood as his shot lands nearer, with the American seeking to transfer from +1.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas, Schauffele, Lowry; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Jordan, Henley, Koepka, Hughes

Scheffler makes his seventh par in a row on the tenth, and he stays on even. Spieth manages to save lots of par on the identical gap after placing a pitch to inside a couple of ft and getting the putt.

Woods might solely handle the double bogey on the eleventh, and he’s on +6 now.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Jordan, Hughes, Montojo

Spieth’s method shot on the tenth lands inside a couple of ft of the pin, and he ought to make par from there.

Grillo, who was on -2 at one level, has double bogeyed and can return to even.

Scheffler skims the birdie try however he’ll make par.

Schauffele has the birdie try on the eleventh, and he sinks it superbly to maneuver up alongside Lowry with a joint lead at -3.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Jordan, Hughes, Montojo

Koepka tees off on the twelfth, and it carries properly earlier than touchdown centrally.

Spieth, who’s fallen to +1, tees off on the tenth however drags it into the tough.

Lowry saves himself on the tenth and lands the shot for par to remain within the lead.

Woods is seeking to salvage a shot from the tough on the eleventh, and he’s already taken two pictures – his third is healthier although, getting him inside touching distance of the inexperienced.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Jordan, Hughes, Montojo

Scheffler misses a tough birdie try and he’ll possible keep on even.

Hoge strikes as much as two below after birdieing the ninth, whereas Koepka sinks the birdie on the eleventh to maneuver again as much as -2.

Scheffler makes par on the ninth to remain even – it’s not occurred for him up to now immediately.

Woods lands close to the practice observe off the tee on the eleventh, and he’s doubtlessly wanting on the double bogey.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Jordan, Hughes, Montojo

Matthew Jordan has moved as much as -2, whereas Henrik Stenson continues his dangerous day by making par for +5.

Morikawa, who’s on +3, miscues his shot and can possible make par at greatest.

Lowry makes par on the ninth to remain within the lead, whereas Fitzpatrick makes par on the identical gap to remain at -1.

Scheffler makes his method from the tough round 204 yards out, however it runs previous the pin.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Hughes, Montojo

Xander Schauffele stays on -2 on the tenth, whereas Lowry stays tied for the lead as he tees off on the ninth.

Scheffler makes par on the ninth and he stays on even.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Schauffele, Hughes, Montojo

Woods makes par on the ninth and what was a promising first few holes now must be mounted on the again 9.

Scheffler misjudges a tough putt and he’ll make par to remain on even. Spieth does the identical and he makes par as soon as extra.

Lowry strikes right into a shock lead after birdie on the eighth!

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Koepka, Schauffele, Hughes, Montojo

Koepka’s second shot on the 9 lands vast of the inexperienced, however he’ll again himself for par with the shape he’s proven up to now immediately.

Scheffler misses the prospect for a birdie on the sixth, however par needs to be simple from there.

Matsuyama has simply gone quick with the birdie try on the ninth, so he’ll keep on +2 for now.

Sepp Straka has fallen again to even from -2, and he doesn’t appear to be gaining a shot on the thirteenth both.

Matt Fitzpatrick has the birdie try on the seventh from deep into the inexperienced, however it’s too tall a process and he’ll should accept par and even for now.

In the meantime, Brooks Koepka has dropped a shot and he falls to -1 after lacking what he’ll most likely admit ought to’ve been a simple putt for him.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Koepka, Schauffele, Hughes, Montojo

Woods’ will get out of the tough on the eighth however he’ll most likely should accept a bogey – and that he does, to remain on +4.

Patrick Cantlay is again to even after an excellent chip from the bunker kisses the highest of the hill and rolls straight in for a birdie!

Xander Schauffele strikes onto -2 after he birdies the eighth.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Koepka, Hughes, Montojo

Rory McIlroy is chatting with Sky after his day of +7, and he says the circumstances bought the higher of him.

Schauffele, who’s one below, lands inside a couple of ft of the flag along with his tee shot on the eighth. Woods tees off subsequent, and it’s overhit, bouncing off the inexperienced and into the tough previous the opening.

Montojo has made par on the second gap, so he stays at two below, whereas Canadian MacKenzie Hughes has moved to -2 as properly. Koepka has bought himself out of bother on the Postage Stamp bunker, chipping to inside a couple of ft of the pin, so he’ll possible make par to remain on two below as properly.

Jason Day has sunk an enormous putt to take himself to -1, and there’s one other good begin for an beginner as Matthew Dodd-Berry birdies the primary!

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka, Montojo

Spieth digs himself out of the bunker on the fifth, however he’ll nonetheless lose a shot right here. Scheffler has the birdie try on the identical gap, however he misjudges it.

Birdie misses all spherical it appears, as Schauffele misses on the seventh too!

Koepka tees off on the eighth, however it runs into the bunker and he might should accept par as properly.

Woods is sitting yards away for par, however he places it vast too, and that’ll be him on +3.

Under is that eagle on the primary from Spanish beginner Jaime Montojo.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka, Montojo

Spieth is teeing off on the par-three fifth. 214 yards to the opening…and he lands within the greenside bunker.

Scheffler follows – significantly better, and he’s bought the prospect for a birdie, although it gained’t be a simple one.

Woods tees off on the par-four seventh, and it avoids the bunkers.

Straka will lose at the very least one shot on the eleventh as he misses the putt for par.

Some scores from chosen others embody:

– Matt Fitzpatrick – E via 5

– Jason Day – E via 10

– Wyndham Clark – E via 7

– Hideki Matsuyama – +1 via 6

– Phil Mickelson – +2 via 8

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka, Montojo

We’ve had an excellent begin from an beginner now, as Spaniard Jaime Montojo has double birdied the primary gap! Let’s hope he can stick with it.

Scheffler’s birdie try on the fourth lips out, and he’ll keep on even for now. Schauffele will make par on the sixth too after his method shot lands kindly and his putt lands a couple of inches quick. Woods has a birdie try on the identical gap, however it’s vast and he’ll should accept par.

Straka will get out of the tough on his third shot, however it’ll be a bogey at greatest for the Austrian.

And the way about this from Clarke on the Postage Stamp eighth? He birdied it in the long run, however what an effort.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

Woods begins the sixth with a promising tee shot, and his second is respectable too, touchdown in a reasonably form place on the green.

Koepka has dragged himself to inside two pictures of the lead, birdieing the final two holes to get himself to -1. Shane Lowry has joined him there after sinking the birdie putt on the fourth.

Morikawa has dropped to +1 after touchdown himself within the bunker, and he’ll make par at greatest.

Scheffler has an honest likelihood at a birdie on the fourth if he can nail the method – it’s shut, however he might simply make it.

Straka has teed off on the eleventh however it’s mendacity deep within the tough.

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

Phil Mickelson has birdied the final two holes to get himself as much as one over.

Schauffele hits an excellent tee shot on the fifth to offer himself an incredible likelihood of a birdie, and he follows up by draining the putt to take him to -1.

Woods lands within the bunker from his tee shot on the fifth. He scoops it out, however it runs into the tough and he’s wanting like making a bogey at greatest – he’s narrowly vast although and it’ll be a double bogey for +2.

Scheffler makes the inexperienced from his second shot on the third to arrange the birdie try, and he sinks it simply for even. Spieth follows it with a stunning chip, the backspin on which takes it to inside tap-in distance, and he ought to get a birdie too.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

Woods skims the opening as he misses par on the fourth, however he’s nonetheless on even for the day (although it’s early).

Jason Day is one other who’s creeping up the leaderboard having entered the again 9, and he’s on -1.

Cam Smith has had an eventful begin, as he follows a bogey and a triple bogey with a birdie for +3 by way of the primary three.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

Woods’ method on the fourth finds the inexperienced, however it’ll be very tough to get the birdie from there. Schauffele follows with a touch higher effort. Woods measures it up however he sends it vast and lengthy, and Schauffele

Scheffler narrowly misses the birdie try to take him to even, however he ought to make par once more.

Koepka tees off on the par-three fifth and it’s most likely the closest we’ve come to a hole-in-one up to now, touchdown for a faucet in that might take him to even too.

Spieth makes par to hold on at even after two holes.

Morikawa is as much as one over as he tees off on the fourth, and it’s dragged vast because it bobbles into the tough. Up on the inexperienced, Cantlay drains an incredible birdie to take himself to even.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

Woods manages to keep away from the tough on his tee shot on the fourth.

Sepp Straka birdies the seventh and strikes again to inside one shot of the lead.

Koepka is 2 over as he takes his third shot of the par-five fourth, and it’s a very good effort to offer himself hope of a birdie…and he lands it, taking him to at least one over!

In the meantime Rob MacIntyre has completed for the day on +1, so nonetheless in with a shout after his victory final week on the Scottish Open.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

McIlroy’s tee shot on the 18th has landed within the bunker, and he chips out onto the green in a form place for the method shot.

Schauffele will get the road good for the birdie putt however there’s not sufficient energy on it, and he begins with par on the primary gap.

In the meantime Scheffler will wrestle for par on the primary after chipping out of the bunker – he misses it and faucets in for a bogey. Spieth will land a par shot after narrowly passing with the birdie try.

Cantlay skims the opening with what ought to’ve been a simple putt, and he begins on one over.

And Woods brings within the cheers after sinking a phenomenal putt on the third for -1. Excellent line, pushing it proper to left, and it brings a match pump from the 15-time main winner.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

DeChambeau has completed on +5 for the day, so a disappointing day for the US Open winner.

Straka is again onto -1 as he tees off on the eighth, and it’s a stunning shot as he lands close to the pin for the faucet in and a birdie.

Woods’ method shot on the third lands simply off the inexperienced, however he’s arrange for one more par. Spieth does related on the primary gap, and he ought to begin on par too.

Defending champion Brian Harman has completed with a bogey and a par, so he ends the day on +2.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

McIlroy stays on +6 on the seventeenth, and it’s wanting like he’ll be struggling come tomorrow.

Woods makes par on the second to remain on even, and his tee shot on the third is precisely what he wished too.

Jordan Spieth steps out onto the tee on the head of the second huge US trio, adopted by Scottie Scheffler. The previous lands extra centrally, however neither shot is a nasty one.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

Colin Morikawa – who’ll be a part of Staff USA in Paris later this month – is the subsequent huge title to tee off, and he begins with a stunning shot that carries for simply over 200 yards and lands centrally.

McIlroy’s second shot is mendacity deep within the tough, and he scoops it out onto the inexperienced however it’s wanting like par at greatest.

Xander Schauffele makes par on the primary gap, whereas Matsuyama takes the up and down alternative for an incredible begin at -1.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

McIlroy tees off on the par-five sixteenth and it’s an honest begin, however his second shot takes him into the tough.

Clark makes par on the primary gap, whereas Matsuyama chips himself out of the bunker for the up and down alternative.

Woods’ method shot will get a cheer as he lands on the inexperienced, and Schauffele is a little bit bit much less fortunate as he lands within the greenside bunker.

In the meantime, Tommy Fleetwood misses par on the 18th and faucets in for a bogey that takes him to +5 on the day. Rahm nearly makes par, and he finishes the day on +2.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

Henley skims the opening on the birdie try, and he’ll end the day as a part of the group on -2. Finau misses a simple birdie for -1, and he finishes the day on even.

And massive cheers as the primary trio of Individuals makes its technique to the primary tee. Tiger Woods is first, and he’s on the green, adopted by Schauffele who lands a tiny distance away. Cantlay steps as much as end the trio, and he does barely higher with a extra central shot that carries for 196 yards.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, Straka

Henley is onto the 18th and his second shot lands on the inexperienced. We’ll verify again to see if he can be part of Thomas within the lead.

DeChambeau lands an excellent eagle on the fifteenth to take him to +5 – can he salvage the rest from a disappointing day?

Sepp Straka joins the group on -2 after birdieing the fifth.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

We’re round quarter-hour away from the tee-off time for US trio Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Within the meantime, Wyndham Clark is teeing off, and he lands within the tough to start the day. Matsuyama follows, however his shot swings left and into the gang. Brooks Koepka is final on this group, and he will get off to an analogous begin as he lands within the tough too.

Rahm is teeing off on the seventeenth, and he’s nearly on the inexperienced on the par three.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

Jon Rahm does fairly properly to get off 16 with only a bogey. He was within the lengthy stuff after his second shot and a poor third didn’t precisely assist him out.

All the way in which again on the primary inexperienced, Phil Mickelson, who has good reminiscences of this course, will get his spherical going with a bogey after sliding a par putt previous the left aspect of the opening.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

Right here’s Justin Thomas ending off his opening spherical of 68. He’s the present chief and has the security of being within the clubhouse.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

It’s a bogey at 12 for Maverick McNealy who had been taking part in properly and settling for constant pars. That’s one other occasion of the course taking a shot again after a participant goes barely out of place.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

Right here’s a have a look at the massive names teeing off within the subsequent hour or so which embody Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler:

2.26 – Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

2.37 -Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods

2.48 – Collin Morikawa

2.59 – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith

3.10 – Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

Oh Jon.

Rahm’s second shot on the sixteenth, a par-5 with potential for birdies, is a giant fade that catches the wind. ‘4 proper’ shouts the Spaniard as his ball sails into the tough. Not an incredible shot that one.

His taking part in associate, Tommy Fleetwood, fizzes his second shot over the again of the inexperienced and winds up subsequent to the stand. If he can get up-and-down from there it’ll be a birdie.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

Henley can’t convert the birdie likelihood on the par-5 sixteenth and settles for a pleasant par. He stays one stroke off the lead and may have his sights set on entering into the clubhouse with none errors.

A gap additional again, Tom Kim slides a right-to-left putt throughout the inexperienced from 10-feet or so and information a birdie. That drops him again to +3 however there are a few holes he can assault on the way in which in.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

Jason Day has given himself a few possibilities to attain early however hasn’t been in a position to take both of them. Nonetheless these are welcome pars on the primary two holes for the Australian who’s easing into this spherical.

That’s good! On 16 Russell Henley flicks his third shot on the inexperienced with a contact of high spin. The ball rolls on and weighs up round three or 4 ft from the opening.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

Oh my. That one goes to harm Sam Hutsby. He’s on the eighth, the postage stamp par-3, and misses the inexperienced off the tee. He can solely recuperate to go away a bogey putt however leaves it vast of the opening.

It’s a 5 for the Englishman who drops again to at least one below.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas, Hutsby; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

Jon Rahm has a birdie putt from the sting of the inexperienced on 15. He’s a good distance out and nails his foot. Midway to the opening it seems to be as if the ball is flying previous however it slows up and simply trickles by the opening.

Enjoying with him, Robert MacIntyre leaves his birdie effort wanting the opening.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas, Hutsby; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

(REUTERS)

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

(AP)

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas, Hutsby; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy

That’s good. Sam Hutsby takes his share of the lead with a 3rd birdie of the day on the seventh. He’s been exceptional constant at first of this spherical and will set a really robust rating to catch if he retains this going.

At 13, Brian Harman wobbles a birdie putt simply to the left of the opening and grimacez when it fails to drop. He fancied that one.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Kirk, Wallace

Final yr’s champion Brian Harman has pushed by way of the horrible climate from earlier for a spherical of degree par after 13 holes.

Up forward Russell Henley has three holes to go following a strong par on the fifteenth. He’s one shot behind chief Justin Thomas and will likely be very glad along with his spherical up to now.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Kirk, Wallace

Rory McIlroy has had a little bit of a shocker. He’s 5 over after 11 and desires to complete off this spherical properly. A tremendous chip off the aspect of the inexperienced on 12 leaves him with a 4 footer for par.

On the identical gap Tyrell Hatton flicks his third shot out of the bunker and must also have a regulation par putt.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Kirk, Kim, Wallace

A few bogeys are adopted by a birdie for Kim, so he’s on to -1 now.

Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are teeing off now, and the previous makes an honest begin to land on the green, whereas Fowler will get himself out of the tough to land on the inexperienced along with his second shot.

Harman makes par once more, staying at even for the day. Rahm has the prospect for par on the 14th, and he makes it to remain on even too.

Kirk goes quick with the birdie try, although he ought to make par to remain one shot behind.

McIlroy chips onto the inexperienced along with his third shot on the twelfth, however the most effective he can hope for is par.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Kirk, Wallace

Hutsby narrowly misjudges the putt for the birdie and the joint lead, however he ought to make par.

McIlroy tees off on the twelfth and it’s a little bit higher, narrowly creeping onto the green. Rahm tees off on the 14th and it simply overruns the inexperienced.

The Open 2024: Newest updates

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Kirk, Wallace

A number of extra gamers have completed for the day, with Matt Wallace ending on -1.

Rahm does certainly bogey the thirteenth, so he’s one over for the day. Henley takes his second shot on the 14th from throughout the crowd, however he may wrestle to make par right here… or not. He drains the putt and stays with the leaders!

Lawrence lips out on the birdie shot on the eighth, so he stays on -1.

McIlroy has double-bogeyed the eleventh, so he’s on +5 for the day, and Max Homa makes birdie on the identical gap to go as much as +4.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy, Kim, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Kirk, Wallace

Rahm’s third shot lands on the inexperienced, however once more he’s accomplished himself no favours. He misses the par putt, and he’ll go on to +1 at the very least.

DeChambeau remains to be on +6 as he makes his approach by way of the twelfth, and it’s higher from the American as his chip lands subsequent to the opening.

Justin Rose is chatting with Sky Sports activities after his opening spherical of 69, and he says he’s “a contact disillusioned” after feeling like “there have been alternatives on the back and front 9”.

“A number of issues that would have gone the opposite approach on one other day although, so general fairly glad,” provides the Englishman.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Henley, McNealy, Kim, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Kirk, Wallace

McIlroy’s first putt try on the tenth falls quick, and his try for par is narrowly vast, so he’s up down to a few over now. Extra distress as he hooks his tee shot out of bounds on the eleventh. His second try lands on the green, however it gained’t do him a lot good at this level.

Rahm has hooked his tee shot out of bounds too, although he’s taken the drop on the thirteenth.

Hutsby sinks a tough putt on the fifth to stick with the early leaders, whereas Henley falls quick on the birdie try to remain on -2 after 13 holes.

Kirk will drop out of the main pack after lacking the putt for par.

Harman has the birdie try on the eleventh however it’s vast as soon as extra, and he’ll keep on even.

(Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Thomas; -2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Kirk, Henley, McNealy, Kim, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Henley, Wallace

Justin Thomas has the birdie try to take the outright lead on the 18th…and he takes it! He’s birdied the final two holes and takes a deserved lead for now.

Harman stays on at the same time as he tees off on the eleventh, and it’s an incredible shot too as he lands on the left of the green.

McIlroy seems to be pissed off as soon as extra as his second shot on the par-four tenth lands on the boundary of the inexperienced. Appears like par as soon as extra for the Northern Irishman, who’s +2 in the intervening time.

Fleetwood, who’s additionally on +2, narrowly misses the birdie try on the eleventh, however he ought to make par.

Rahm has a birdie try on the twelfth to take himself to -1, however he’s barely misjudged it.

(Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Thomas, Kirk, McNealy, Kim, Hutsby; -1 Scott, Henley, Wallace

Defending champion Harman with a powerful shot to get himself out of the tough and inside a couple of yards of the pin on the tenth.

Surprisingly, English debutant Sam Hutsby has joined the early leaders after birdies on the third and fourth.

In the meantime, 2016 champion Henrik Stenson – who gained the Open the final time it was held right here – has teed off, although he barely hooks his shot and it lands simply off the green.

He’s nonetheless on +4, however Stephen Jäger will get the primary eagle of the day on the 14th.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Thomas, Kirk, McNealy, Kim; -1 Scott, FInau, Henley

Rose has a tough putt for birdie and the lead, however he misses it and faucets in to finish the day on -2.

Thomas has birdied the seventeenth, so he joins the leaders on -2. His tee shot on the 18th is clear, touchdown on the precise of the green.

And Kirk is the most recent to narrowly miss a putt for birdie, so he’s more likely to keep on -2 as properly.

Rahm misses the birdie shot on the eleventh, so he’ll possible keep on even par.

McIlroy makes par on the ninth to remain on +2.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Kirk, McNealy, Kim; -1 Scott, FInau, Thomas, Henley

McIlroy’s mendacity deep within the tough however his second shot is healthier, touchdown simply vast of the inexperienced on the par-five ninth.

Rahm is seeking to claw his approach again into rivalry as he makes his approach by way of the par-four eleventh, however he gained’t make a birdie right here.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Kirk, McNealy, Kim; -1 Scott, FInau, Thomas, Henley

Hojgaard makes the putt for par and ends the day on 69, two below and equal to clubhouse chief Alex Noren.

Justin Rose is on the 18th too now, and his method shot – from 151 yards – overruns the pin, however will give him the prospect for a birdie.

Thomas tees off on the seventeenth and splits the pin and the greenside bunker, with a slight alternative for a birdie.

McNealy has joined the leaders on -2. Harman, who was one over as he started the again 9, hits to inside a few yards of the pin along with his third shot on the ninth.

McIlroy double-bogeyed the eighth, so he’s on +2. He slices into the tough along with his tee shot on the ninth too.

(Getty Photos)

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Kirk, McNealy, Kim; -1 Wallace, Olesen, Thomas

Pretty near a hole-in-one from Rose as his tee shot simply skips vast of the opening on the seventeenth. His putt for birdie lands a little bit quick although.

Adam Scott seems to be to rejoin the leaders on his final gap of the day, and his second shot lands him on the inexperienced and with a very good likelihood at a birdie. He drags it vast, although he ought to make par.

Hojgaard is searching for an outright lead as he finishes, and his second shot of the opening provides him an honest likelihood of a birdie too. He drags it vast too, although he’ll go in with the lead.

Again to McIlroy on the bunker on the eighth…he chips it out however it rolls again in, and he’s bemused. He will get out on the third shot although. He misses the bogey try too…

On the tenth, Rahm narrowly misses one of many pictures of the day as his chip lips out, however he makes par.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Kirk, Kim; -1 Wallace, Olesen, Thomas

McIlroy has a nine-yard putt for a birdie on the seventh, however he drags it vast.

A measured chip will get Harman out of the greenside bunker on the eighth, however he’ll wrestle to make par right here. Moments after, McIlroy’s tee shot on the identical gap rolls vast and lands in the identical bunker.

Hojgaard putts for par on the seventeenth and stays with the leaders.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Rose, Kirk, Kim; -1 Wallace, Olesen, Thomas

Kim makes par on the third gap to stick with the leaders on -2, although Adam Scott and Russell Henley have fallen to -1.

DeChambeau is now six over after simply eight holes as he bogeys the Postage Stamp eighth.

Thomas chips onto the inexperienced along with his third shot on the fifteenth, however he gained’t be making the birdie right here. He does make par although.

Rose’s third shot on the par-five sixteenth lands him inside touching distance of the birdie that might give him an outright lead.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Scott, Rose, Kirk, Henley, Kim; -1 Wallace, Olesen, Thomas

Thomas tees off on the fifteenth seeking to claw his approach again into the main pack, however his shot lands within the tough.

Hojgaard tees off on the par-three seventeenth, however his shot overruns the pin. On the sixteenth, Rose lands on the green along with his tee shot and narrowly misses the bunker along with his second shot, setting him up with a possible birdie try.

McIlroy’s method shot on the seventh is a little bit overhit, however he’s nonetheless on for par.

Harman misses the birdie try on the seventh, with a tough left-to-right putt touchdown vast.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Noren, Hojgaard, Scott, Rose, Kirk, Henley, Kim; -1 Wallace, Olesen, Thomas

Rose remains to be on -2 as he tees off on the par-five sixteenth, whereas Hojgaard strikes onto -2 after birdieing the identical gap.

Finau’s birdie putt on the ninth lips out however he faucets in for par, and stays on -1.

Rahm is taking part in towards the wind along with his second shot on the ninth, and he lands off the inexperienced from 202 yards out.

McIlroy remains to be on even par as he makes his approach by way of the seventh.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Rose, Henley, Noren, Scott, Kim; -1 Hojgaard, Wallace, Olesen, Thomas

Rahm has his first birdie of the day as he sinks the putt on the eighth, and he’s onto even par. Kim has birdied his second gap of the day as properly, so he’s on -2.

Justin Thomas begins the 14th with a tee shot that lands narrowly previous the inexperienced, whereas Rose ought to make par after chipping onto the inexperienced on the fifteenth.

A superb method shot from Finau will give him a very good likelihood at a birdie, whereas McIlroy misses the purple, making par as soon as extra after misjudging his birdie putt.

DeChambeau begins the par-three eighth with a shot that overruns the inexperienced and ends within the tough.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Thomas, Rose, Henley, Noren, Scott; -1 Hojgaard, Wallace, Olesen

McIlroy’s tee shot on the sixth is an effective one, as is Residence’s, with each touchdown inside a couple of ft of one another to the precise of the green.

Thomas landed within the tough along with his tee shot on the thirteenth, however his second shot will get him onto the green earlier than he chips onto the inexperienced along with his third. He misses par, however ought to faucet in for a bogey.

Finau has birdied the eighth and he’s now one shot behind the main pack.

Harman nearly squeezes onto the inexperienced along with his third shot on the sixth, however his birdie try overruns the pin.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Thomas, Rose, Henley, Noren, Scott; -1 Hojgaard, Wallace, Olesen

Adam Scott strikes again to -2 as he birdies the fifteenth.

DeChambeau is in some bother right here as he double bogeys as soon as extra, and he’s on +5 after the sixth. There’s extra frustration for Rahm too, as his birdie putt goes narrowly vast.

In the meantime, an excellent 23-yard chip has taken Minkyu Kim to -1 on the primary gap.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Thomas, Rose, Henley, Noren; -1 Hojgaard, Scott, Wallace, Olesen

Pars all spherical for McIlroy, Homa and Hatton on the fourth.

Matteo Manassero misses par as his putt skims the opening, and he’s again to even par.

Rahm is mendacity deep within the tough however he chips out, along with his shot operating narrowly previous the pin however giving him an honest likelihood of creating par.

Rose has the prospect for birdie with an enormous putt, however it runs narrowly vast and he’ll possible keep on -2.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-2 Thomas, Rose, Henley, Noren

Harman chips out of the greenside bunker on the fifth, however it overruns the pin by fairly a distance.

Rahm is wanting irritated as he begins the seventh by slicing his tee shot into the tough. MacIntyre fares higher, touchdown pretty central on the green.

Thomas’s fourth shot is significantly better, and lands inside what needs to be a simple distance for the putt (and a bogey) – however he misses it! A double bogey and he’s shaking his head as he goes again to -2.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Thomas; -2 Rose, Hojgaard, Henley, Noren

It actually hasn’t been DeChambeau’s day up to now, and he drags one other shot into the tough on the sixth. He’s +3 in the intervening time.

Rahm misses the birdie putt on the fifth however faucets in for par. Rose stays on -2 after making par on the thirteenth.

Thomas takes the penalty shot and makes the green along with his third, however he’ll possible bogey this gap at greatest.

McIlroy comes shut with the putt for birdie, however it’s lengthy.

Alex Noren has completed for the day, and he goes into day two on -2.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Thomas; -2 Rose, Hojgaard, Henley

An amazing shot out the bunker from Rahm leaves him with a simple shot for par, which he makes. His method on the par-five sixth is great, touchdown inside a couple of ft of the pin for an incredible likelihood at a birdie.

Thomas escapes the eleventh with par, and he seems to be each glad and relieved.

Aberg misses par on the fifth, and he strikes again to even par. Defending champion Harman birdies the par-five fourth, and he strikes to -1.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Thomas; -2 A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard, Henley

Rahm begins the fifth by touchdown within the bunker.

Rose’s method simply creeps off the inexperienced on the twelfth, whereas McIlroy birdies the third with an easy putt from about 4 ft. His tee shot for the fourth is wayward although, as he slices it into the tough.

Aberg’s birdie putt on the fourth lands agonisingly quick, as does Wallace’s on the eleventh.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Thomas; -2 A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

Hojgaard’s birdie putt lands simply quick, however he’ll make par to remain on -2.

MacIntyre – whose birdie putt lipped out on the final gap – hooks his tee shot on the fourth and lands on the backside of a hill.

Wallace seems to be to make up floor once more and clips a pleasant shot onto the inexperienced for an honest likelihood at a birdie.

An amazing method from McIlroy places him close to the pin and on course for a birdie too.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Thomas; -2 A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

Olesen birdies the eighth and he’s -1 now.

A stunning method from Hovland units him up for the birdie and -1 too now.

Molinari has fallen down the board a little bit after a few disappointing holes, and he’s now even.

McIlroy makes par on the second and begins the third with a barely extra disappointing tee shot which simply creeps onto the green.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Thomas; -2 Henley, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

One other strong tee shot from McIlroy, as soon as once more on the green and organising an easy method. He doesn’t look glad although as he drags it vast of the pin, although it does land on the inexperienced. Max Homa, who’s on +2 after the primary, provides himself an honest likelihood of a birdie.

Rahm hooks his method shot and lands within the bunker on the third.

Disappointment for Wallace as he triple bogeys the eighth, and he’s again on -1, however Justin Thomas is wanting glad as he makes the putt for -4 and a two-shot lead.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-4 Wallace, -3 Thomas; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

McIlroy’s second shot lands on the inexperienced however rolls a couple of yards downhill. His third shot is properly chipped and can give him a very good likelihood of creating par – however he drags it vast and finshes on one over.

Thomas has the birdie try to take an outright lead, however he falls quick on the eighth. In the meantime, Wallace takes the lead as an alternative, however the eighth gap begins rather less happily as he clips a shot into the tough.

DeChambeau, who dropped a shot on the first, makes par on the second.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Wallace, Thomas; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

Massive cheer for McIlroy as he stepped as much as the tee, and it’s an honest first shot too, touchdown simply to the left of the green round 150 yards from the pin.

In the meantime Track has dropped out of the lead after a triple bogey on the eleventh, and he’s now degree par.

Molinari stays on -2 after placing for par.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Track, Wallace, Thomas; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

Regardless of the horrible climate the opening tee shot is a form one.

A slight draw to convey the ball again into the center of the green. Rory McIlroy excites the watching crowd with a booming opener proper down the center along with his taking part in companions Max Homa and Tyrell Hatton becoming a member of him.

There hasn’t been many gamers in bother off that tee but.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Track, Wallace, Thomas; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

JT joins the leaders at three below. Again-to-back birdies for him on seven and eight places the American in good stead forward of the flip which has confirmed to be a bit tough up to now.

Rory McIlroy is making his technique to the primary tee. His group is heading out subsequent.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Track, Wallace; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard, Thomas

Shot of the day from Matt Wallace? Acquired to be, proper?

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Track, Wallace; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard, Thomas

The rain has been steadily rising making the course extra jeopardous. Particularly if gamers miss their marks and head into the tough the place the soggy, lengthy grass might be tough to get out of.

Younghan Track is presently coping with this up on the eleventh.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Track, Wallace; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard, Thomas

Good! Over on the seventh Justin Thomas rolls in a slight right-to-left putt from 10-feet or so to file birdie and transfer to 2 below.

Francesco Molinari leaves a birdie likelihood hovering over the cup additional forward on the eighth whereas Justin Rose flicks his second shot out of the bunker and leaves a 5 footer for par.

This will likely be a very good save if he can slot within the putt.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Track, Wallace; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will get his spherical going with an honest drive on the primary tee. He takes an iron and scurries up alongside the left-hand tough however it appears to be an okay lie.

Can DeChambeau replicate his earlier type and compete in these windy hyperlinks circumstances this week? He’s off to a pleasant begin.

Thursday 18 July 2024

-3 Track, Wallace; -2 Noren, F. Molinari, A. Scott, Rose, Hojgaard

That’s is loopy good from Robert MacIntyre. He’s 56 ft away from the primary gap and rolls his putt throughout the undulating inexperienced to go away the only of faucet ins for a par.

