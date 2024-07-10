The Oak Ridge Boys Singer Joe Bonsall Dead at 76 From ALS

Joe Bonsall, who was a longtime member of the nation and gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, died on Tuesday, July 9. He was 76.

The Grammy winner died from problems of the neuromuscular dysfunction Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, in keeping with a press release launched from representatives of his household.

“Joe cherished to sing. He cherished to learn. He cherished to write down. He cherished to play banjo. He cherished engaged on the farm and he cherished the Philadelphia Phillies,” learn a press release on Bonsall’s official web site asserting his loss of life. “However Jesus and his household all the time got here first — and we are going to see him once more on the Promised Day.”

Bonsall served as a member of The Oak Ridge Boys for practically 50 years and was inducted into the Gospel Music Corridor of Fame and the Nation Music Corridor of Fame.

Months earlier than his loss of life, Bonsall introduced his retirement from The Oak Ridge Boys’ ongoing Farewell Tour attributable to rising well being points and immobility.

“A lot of you recognize I’ve been battling a sluggish onset (over 4 years now) of a neuromuscular dysfunction,” he wrote by way of X in January. “I’m now to a degree that strolling is unattainable so I’ve principally retired from the street. It has simply gotten too tough. … The @oakridgeboys will end the Farewell Tour with out me however relaxation assured I’m good with all of it! God’s Acquired It!!!”

Along with a profitable music profession, Bonsall was the creator of 11 books together with his upcoming memoir entitled I See Myself, which can be launched in November.

On the request of Bonsall, there can be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, his household additionally requested for donations to be made to The ALS Affiliation or the Vanderbilt Medical Middle ALS and Neuroscience Analysis Middle.

Quickly after Bonsall’s loss of life was confirmed, many within the music trade shared their condolences and fond recollections of the singer.

“We misplaced the nice Joe Bonsall of the @oakridgeboys and nation music is crying as we speak,” Jon Wealthy of Massive and Wealthy fame wrote by way of X. “Joe was an actual good friend, and somebody I regarded as much as not solely as an artist, however as a person. He’s left a legacy of unimaginable music, and countless accounts of his variety heartedness. #RIPJoeBonsall.”

Lee Greenwood added, “Joe and I’d have conversations on the street generally earlier than a live performance and generally afterwards concerning the crowd, the music and who we’re as Individuals. My household sends prayers to the Bonsall Household and The Oak Ridge Boys. We’ll miss you, Joe!”