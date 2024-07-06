The NFT Market Records $3.73B In Q2, 2024, Down 20% From Q1, 2024

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The non-fungible token market has continued to display outstanding endurance over the previous few months regardless of the excessive ranges of market volatility. Regardless of experiencing a brutal market meltdown, the non-fungible token market has raised greater than $3 billion in buying and selling gross sales quantity prior to now three months.

Knowledge compiled by Tiexo, an on-chain multi-chain non-fungible token explorer, signifies that the non-fungible token buying and selling gross sales quantity throughout the highest 5 NFT market platforms surpassed the $3.7 billion mark, with one of many greatest multi-chain NFT market, Magic Eden, taking the lion’s share. Under, we’ve got listed the 5 high NFT marketplaces by buying and selling gross sales quantity:

5 Prime NFT Marketplaces In Q2, 2024

1. Magic Eden NFT Market

Magic Eden was the most-traded NFT market within the second quarter of 2024. Prior to now three months, the non-fungible token market platform has amassed $1.27 billion, representing 34% of the entire market share. Out of the $1.27 billion, the non-fungible token created on the Bitcoin community took 61% of the market share, whereas Solana and Ethereum digital objects took 22% and 16%, respectively.

2. Blur NFT Market

Blur was the second most-traded NFT market platform within the second quarter of 2024. Prior to now three, the non-fungible token market platform recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $1.04 billion, representing 27.79% of the entire market quantity. Since Blur was single-chained on the time, the Ethereum-based digital objects took 100% of the market share.

3. OKX NFT Market Platform

OKX, a non-fungible token market from a famend crypto trade, OKX, was the third most-traded NFT market in Q2, 2024. Prior to now three months, the OKX NFT market recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $465 million, representing 12.48% of the entire sale quantity. Throughout this time, the Bitcoin-based NFT assortment took 99% of the entire market quantity.

4. UniSat NFT Market

UniSat was the fourth most-traded NFT market platform within the second quarter of 2024. UniSat has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $376 million prior to now three months, representing 10% of the entire market quantity. Throughout this era, the Bitcoin-based NFT assortment swept 100% of the entire buying and selling sale quantity.

5. OpenSea NFT Market

OpenSea, the main non-fungible token market in gross sales in the course of the 2021-2022 historic bull run, was the fifth most-traded NFT market in Q2, 2024. Prior to now three months, the NFT market has attracted a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $346 million, taking 9.30% of the entire $3.75 billion gross sales quantity. Out of the $346 million, Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB-chain NFT collections took 52%, 40%, and eight%, respectively.

5 Prime NFT Collections In Q2, 2024

1. Bored Ape Yacht Membership NFT Assortment

Bored Ape Yacht Membership, an all-time top-selling from the digital asset agency Yuga Labs that contains a mounted provide of 10,000 Ethereum-based NFTs, was the top-selling NFT assortment in Q2, 2024. Prior to now three months, the Bored Ape NFT assortment has amassed a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $193 million.

2. Runestone NFT Assortment

Runestone, a non-fungible token created by crypto influencer Leonidas consisting of 112,384 distinctive digital objects dwelling on the Bitcoin community, was the second most-selling NFT assortment in Q2, 2024. Prior to now three months, the Runestone NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $144 million.

3. Canine-To-The-Moon NFT Assortment

Canine-To-The-Moon, one other non-fungible token assortment from the crypto influencer Leonidas, was the third most-selling NFT assortment in Q2, 2024. Prior to now three months, the Canine-To-The-Moon NFT assortment has recorded a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $142 million.

4. Pudgy Penguins NFT Assortment

Pudgy Penguins, a non-fungible token assortment from the toy model Pudgy Penguins that contains a mounted version of 8,888 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain community, was the fourth most-selling NFT assortment in Q2,2024. Prior to now three months, the Pudgy Penguins NFT assortment has raised a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $138 million.

5. Mutant Ape Yacht Membership NFT Assortment

Mutant Ape Yacht Membership, one other non-fungible token assortment managed by Yuga Labs that includes a restricted provide of 20,000 NFTs hosted on Ethereum, was the fifth most-selling NFT assortment. Prior to now three months, the Mutant Ape Yacht Membership NFT assortment has attracted a buying and selling gross sales quantity of $116 million.

