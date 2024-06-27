The Nashville Songwriter Awards Returns To The Ryman In November

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The seventh annual Nashville Songwriter Awards with presenting associate Metropolis Nationwide Financial institution, will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium in September.

The annual awards present will honor NSAI’s Track, Songwriter, and Songwriter-Artist of the 12 months, in addition to the peer-voted ’10 Songs I Want I’d Written’ awards, recognizing people who had a serious impression on the world of songwriting in 2024.

The group additionally introduced that legendary songwriter and recording artist Alan Jackson would be the 2024 recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

“When the NSAI Board of Administrators selected Alan Jackson as this 12 months’s recipient of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, I knew that they had made a unbelievable selection,” mentioned Jennifer Turnbow, NSAI Chief Working Officer. “I used to be desperate to craft a phase of our annual awards present round his work as a songwriter. However, it wasn’t till I actually studied his physique of labor and recalled a long time of his songs that I noticed simply how deserving he was of this recognition. Alan’s songs, lots of which he wrote by himself, have marked vital moments in time and are etched into the reminiscences of a number of generations. Selecting solely a handful of his many hits to focus on in a celebration of his profession might be extremely difficult…that I’m wanting ahead to!”

“Metropolis Nationwide Financial institution has supported the music trade from the primary day we opened our doorways in 1954 and we’re particularly pleased with our work within the beloved nation music and native Nashville communities,” mentioned Diane Pearson and Lori Badgett, Co-Managers of Metropolis Nationwide Leisure in Nashville. “On behalf of Metropolis Nationwide, we congratulate the incomparable Alan Jackson for his Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. For many years, Alan, as each an artist and a songwriter, has delivered essentially the most inspirational, motivational and uplifting music and we applaud the popularity of his eloquent songwriting artistry.”

Moreover, producer and songwriter Buddy Cannon, recognized for his work with artists comparable to Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson, might be honored with the 2024 President’s Keystone Award.

“Buddy Cannon has spent a long time as an elite member of our Music Row neighborhood. He has written songs for a few of nation music’s most legendary superstars, has ridden busses taking part in of their bands and he is without doubt one of the most necessary document producers of the final 30 years. It’s not possible to calculate the impression Buddy Cannon has had on the songwriters on this city. He’s well-known for being robust on songs and serving to construct multi decade careers, like Kenny Chesney’s, is an instance of how unbelievable his barometer is for a success tune. I’m proud to current Buddy Cannon with the 2024 NSAI President’s Award” -Lee Thomas Miller

New for 2024, the NSAI will commemorate one tune chosen by NSAI’s skilled songwriting members because the ‘Legendary Track’ of its time, starting with songs from 1967-1983. The tune might be chosen from an inventory of ten nominees by nameless poll with the inaugural winner for 2024 revealed on the present.

Performer announcement and ticket info might be revealed within the coming weeks with on-sale set for July 26, 2024.





