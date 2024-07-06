The Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris has its windmill back, weeks after a stunning collapse

PARIS (AP) — Paris’ famed Moulin Rouge cabaret received its crimson windmill again Friday throughout a particular ceremony that featured can-can dancing on the plaza outdoors.

The mill’s big sails inexplicably collapsed after a present in April on the iconic venue, an emblem of the encircling Montmartre neighborhood.

A part of the cabaret’s illuminated signal additionally crashed to the bottom because of what its director referred to as a technical downside. Nobody was harm, and the mayor of Paris’ 18th district mentioned the construction was not at risk.

The Moulin Rouge scrambled to restore the harm earlier than July 15, when the Olympic torch relay is anticipated to attract large crowds because it passes by the realm.

The windmill was first illuminated on Oct. 6, 1889, on the opening of the Moulin Rouge.

The cabaret, marking its one hundred and thirty fifth anniversary this 12 months, is a serious vacationer attraction and was celebrated within the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie musical starring Nicole Kidman.

Cabaret administration says its performers signify 18 nationalities and it receives 600,000 spectators a 12 months.