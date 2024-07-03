The Most Stylish Team USA Merch for 2024 Paris Olympics

The Most Stylish Team USA Merch for 2024 Paris Olympics

by

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26 — and in only a matter of weeks, the world’s finest athletes to compete in gymnastics, swimming, soccer and even new sports activities together with breakdancing and aggressive climbing. The video games run by means of Aug. 4, and the opening ceremony and all the competitions will air within the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock.

As the enduring torch will get nearer to the Metropolis of Lights, it’s secure to imagine that the athletes are prepping not solely their our bodies and minds, but additionally their recreation day kits. As soon as once more, Ralph Lauren would be the official clothes shop of Group USA’s opening and shutting ceremony uniforms — a convention the American designer has stored for the final 16 years. He’s not the one title in trend that’s styling this 12 months’s Olympians and Paralympians. Kim Kardashian’s Skims tapped a slew of this 12 months’s buzziest Paris-bound athletes to mannequin its new Group USA capsule assortment of swimwear, loungewear, sleepwear and extra.

Forward, try a few of the most fashionable 2024 Paris Olympics merch for cheering on Group USA — or simply carrying your American delight in your sleeves. From official collections that’ll be seen on this 12 months’s all-star athletes to patriotic-themed items from Goal, Nike, Hollywood-loved label Hiro Clark and extra, store our prime picks beneath.

Searching for last-minute clothes to put on on 4th of July? Our checklist additionally consists of stylish purple, white and blue items that you could purchase on-line and choose up in shops forward of Independence Day.

Ralph Lauren Group USA Graphic Fleece Crewneck

Designer Ralph Lauren is liable for creating Group USA’s apparel for the opening and shutting ceremonies — and their fashionable villagewear.

The Most Stylish Team USA Merch for 2024 Paris Olympics

Ralph Lauren Group USA CLARUS Polo Shirt

Women's Team USA Striped Cushioned Ankle Socks

Girls’s Group USA Striped Cushioned Ankle Socks

Future Collective Women's Open Neck Stitch Mix Sweater Tank Top

Future Collective Girls’s Open Neck Sew Combine Sweater Tank High

The Most Stylish Team USA Merch for 2024 Paris Olympics

Ralph Lauren Group USA Twill Subject Jacket

Ralph Lauren Team USA Canvas Trucker Cap

Ralph Lauren Group USA Canvas Trucker Cap

Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Blazer

Ralph Lauren Group USA Opening Ceremony Blazer

Skims for Team USA Cotton Rib Olympic Tank

Skims for Group USA Cotton Rib Olympic Tank

Skims for Team USA Cotton Jersey Olympic High Neck Bodysuit

Skims for Group USA Cotton Jersey Olympic Excessive Neck Bodysuit

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Team USA Rib Cozy

Barefoot Goals Cozychic Group USA Rib Cozy

Lacoste Heritage Paris 1924 Men's Piqué Polo

Lacoste Heritage Paris 1924 Males’s Piqué Polo

Get into the video games with French label Lacoste’s Heritage 1924 assortment ($70-$195) that commemorates the final time that the Metropolis of Lights hosted the Olympics. The retro line contains polo shirts, shorts, tanks, sweaters, rain jackets, duffle baggage and hats.

J. Crew x USA Swimming Fine Rib Racerback Tank Top

J. Crew x Group USA Swimming Effective Rib Racerback Tank High

J. Crew’s limited-edition Group USA Swimming sportswear capsule ($50 to $248) consists of bomber jackets, windbreakers, terry camp shirts and pants, striped tops, brilliant purple swimsuits and extra, with many sold-out gadgets lately restocked. This ’90s-inspired ribbed racerback tank is the perfect summer season important for rooting on this 12 months’s swim stars on the pool, seashore and past.

J. Crew x Team USA Swimming Cropped Boatneck

J. Crew x Group USA Swimming Cropped Boatneck

J. Crew Limited-Edition USA Swimming x Bomber Jacket

J. Crew x Group USA Swimming Bomber Jacket

J. Crew Limited-Edition USA Swimming Heritage Fleece Short

J. Crew x Group USA Swimming Heritage Fleece Quick

J. Crew x Team USA Swimming Bucket Hat with Ties

J. Crew x Group USA Swimming Bucket Hat with Ties

Nike Men's Navy Team USA UV Coach T-Shirt

Nike Males’s Navy Group USA UV Coach T-Shirt

Hiro Clark Team USA Tee in Glory Green

The Most Stylish Team USA Merch for 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris 2024 Summer time Olympics Fanatics Euphoric Main T-Shirt

Abercrombie & Fitch Olympics Vintage Sunday Crew

Abercrombie & Fitch Olympics Classic Sunday Crew

The Most Stylish Team USA Merch for 2024 Paris Olympics

The Forecast Company Paris 2024 Graphic T-Shirt

The Most Stylish Team USA Merch for 2024 Paris Olympics

Past Yoga Spacedye Sea You There Wrap Skirt

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment