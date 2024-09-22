The Most Powerful Entertainment Lawyers in New York

Robert Auritt (CDAS)

Brooklyn Regulation Faculty

CORPORATE

Auritt labored as exterior basic counsel on the U.S. portion of the 2024 ICC Males’s T20 Cricket World Cup, which was held in Lengthy Island. “It was an actual thrill to be concerned with bringing this world occasion to the U.S. for the primary time as I consider that it represents the start of large progress for cricket’s reputation within the U.S. market,” he says. And he labored on behalf of shoppers searching for to license their knowledge for coaching generative AI methods, a key development throughout the trade. “Moral AI licensing is the one means for copyright homeowners to have the ability to management, and to be compensated for, the usage of their work as the muse on which the AI trade is constructing its companies,” he says.

Most shocking merchandise on my desk “A woodcut paperweight that my teenage daughter made me with the title of my previous band carved into it. The band title can’t be printed in a household journal.”