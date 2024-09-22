4 giants dressed as lawyers walking through the skyline of New York City

The Most Powerful Entertainment Lawyers in New York

From the destiny of TikTok to the state of LeBron’s tattoo, these A-list attorneys drive offers that form initiatives on the display screen, stage and past.

September 21, 2024 10:00am

Illustration by Victor Kerlow

The leisure trade in New York Metropolis, similar to Los Angeles, has been adjusting to the consequences of the post-strike contraction on prime of a struggling economic system. Nonetheless, the 25 attorneys on THR’s New York Energy Legal professionals listing have been stored busy serving to their shoppers with negotiating sports activities rights, inking offers for theater, movie and TV, launching clothes strains, taking over behemoths like Google and navigating the legalities of AI. The attorneys on this listing had been chosen for the profile of their shoppers and the impression of their circumstances, with enter from trade friends and different leisure stakeholders. Take a look at their impactful work on headline-making circumstances and powerhouse expertise offers. 

Profiles by Alison Brower, Winston Cho, Caitlin Huston, Katie Kilkenny, Etan Vlessing and Alex Weprin

