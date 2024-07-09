The Most Brutal House of the Dragon Deaths So Far

Recreation of Thrones was no stranger to seeing some characters meet fairly ugly fates, and its prequel, Home of the Dragon, is following in the same vein.

The primary two seasons of the HBO sequence have featured many onscreen deaths, from main characters to facet gamers and different residents of Westeros. Followers of the e-book Fireplace & Blood by George R. R. Martin know that the divided royal Targaryen household will proceed to expertise extra loss because the battle over whether or not Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) or Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is the rightful inheritor to the Iron Throne continues.

Forward of the present’s season 2 premiere in June 2024, the Home of the Dragon forged solely advised Us Weekly how they handle to maintain issues gentle on set whereas filming among the present’s darker scenes.

“I play home music on set, and if anybody will get irritated, they inform me to show it off — however no person will get irritated,” Harry Collett, who performs Jacaerys Velaryon, shared on the time. “So it’s nice. In between takes, I’ll simply play some music usually on a Friday and everybody will get up and dances.”

Bethany Antonia, who performs Baela Targaryen, advised Us that one time Collett “dove into” a trash bin on set to make her snort after the 2 of them turned “delirious” filming the identical scene for a number of days.

Maintain scrolling for an inventory of probably the most brutal Home of the Dragon character deaths (spoilers forward):

Aemma Arryn

Whereas the present’s season 1 premiere ended on a excessive notice with Rhaenyra being named her father Viserys Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) inheritor, she received there on account of her mom, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), dying whereas giving beginning to a son.

In a devastating scene, Viserys was pressured to decide on between saving the newborn or dropping his son and spouse after Aemma skilled beginning issues. Docs tried to save lots of the kid by way of a C-section, however the bloody second resulted within the dying of each Aemma and Viserys’ potential male inheritor.

The Crabfeeder

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) put an finish to the battle within the Stepstones by pretending to give up to the Triarchy warlord known as the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in season 1, episode 3. The give up was merely a canopy for an ambush, which ended with Daemon signaling victory by dragging the Crabfeeder’s cut-in-half corpse out from a cave after an offscreen combat.

Woman Rhea Royce

Additionally amongst these killed by Daemon was his first spouse, Woman Rhea (Rachel Redford). He scared her horse in season 1, episode 5, leading to her changing into paralyzed upon hitting the bottom. Although Daemon was seemingly going to depart her after the autumn, it was implied he completed her off with a rock after she egged him on for not going by with the kill.

Joffrey Lonmouth

Rhaenyra’s sworn protector and former romantic curiosity Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) was so sad together with her marriage to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) that he took his aggression out on Laenor’s secret lover, Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod). The 2 fought throughout a pre-wedding celebration after Joffrey talked about how he and Criston might proceed to be romantically concerned with Laenor and Rhaenyra, respectively, regardless of the wedding.

The season 1, episode 5, fistfight ended with Criston beating Joffrey to a pulp and Laenor crying over his lover’s physique.

Laena Velaryon

After Rhea’s dying, Daemon married his second spouse, Woman Laena (Nanna Blondell), and the 2 welcomed daughters Rhaena and Baela. Very similar to Viserys and Aemma, Daemon was pressured to decide on between his spouse and unborn little one as Laena struggled giving beginning to their third little one. Earlier than he was ready to decide on, Laena took issues into her personal palms and commanded her dragon, Vhagar, to finish her ache by burning her in season 1, episode 6.

Harwin Sturdy

Regardless of her marriage to Laenor, Rhaenyra’s first three sons have been conceived as the results of her affair with the Lord Commander of the Metropolis Watch. Ser Harwin (Ryan Corr) and his father, former Hand of the King Lord Lyonel Sturdy (Gavin Spokes), returned to their residence of Harrenhal, the place they died on account of a tragic hearth in season 1, episode 6. It was revealed the particular person behind the deliberate tragedy was Lyonel’s different son, Larys Sturdy (Matthew Needham).

Vaemond Velaryon

Throughout a season 1, episode 8 assembly concerning who would turn out to be the Lord of Driftmark following Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), his brother, Ser Vaemond (Wil Johnson) argued it must be him as an alternative of Rhaenyra’s second-born son, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) as a result of her youngsters are illegitimate.

Viserys threatened to take Vaemond’s tongue as punishment for his feedback, after which Daemon granted the king’s wishes by swiftly slicing Vaemond’s head in half.

Lord Lyman Beesbury

Following information of Viserys’ dying, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and the Small Council started their plans to crown Aegon as king in season 1, episode 9. Lord Lyman (Invoice Paterson), nevertheless, disagreed with going towards Viserys’ needs of getting Rhaenyra take over the crown. Ser Criston retaliated by slamming his head into the desk and impaling him on a marble ball positioned at his seat.

Lucerys Velaryon

Season 1 kicked off with Rhaenyra dropping her mom and ended together with her dropping certainly one of her sons. The season finale noticed Lucerys journey to Storm’s Finish to plead with the Baratheon household to take care of their allegiance to his mom, solely to be met by his cousin Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

Nonetheless harboring resentment towards Lucerys for stabbing his eye out as a baby, Aemond chased his relative on dragonback as Lucerys tried to depart. Although the chase was merely meant to scare Lucerys, Aemond finally misplaced management of the dragon Vhagar, who attacked Lucerys and his dragon mid-air.

Jaehaerys Targaryen

Trying to grant Rhaenyra’s want for vengeance after Lucerys’ dying, Daemon employed a former Gold Cloak and ratcatcher, referred to as Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart), respectively, to sneak into the Purple Maintain and kill Aemond within the season 2 premiere.

The murderer duo failed to seek out Aemond however finally stumbled upon Queen Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) and her and Aegon’s twins, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Blood and Cheese pressured Helaena to level out which of the children was the inheritor, ensuing within the pair brutally killing the younger little one in his mattress.

Arryk and Erryk Cargyll

The dual knights ended season 1 on separate sides of the Targaryen household battle, with Ser Arryk (Luke Tittensor) siding with Aegon and Ser Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) siding with Rhaenyra. In season 2, episode 2, Ser Criston ordered Arryk to sneak into Dragonstone whereas pretending to be his brother and kill Rhaenyra. Although Arryk got here near finishing the duty, he was stopped by Erryk, and the 2 battled one another. The emotional combat resulted in Erryk impaling himself together with his sword after ending his twin’s life.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

In episode 4 of season 2, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Greatest) volunteered to characterize Rhaenyra and face off towards Ser Criston, Aemond and his dragon Vhagar, and shock attacker Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre at Rook’s Relaxation within the Crownlands.

After placing up a superb combat alongside her dragon, Meleys, throughout the first airborne fight within the Targaryen civil battle — referred to as the Dance of the Dragons — Rhaenys was sadly taken down by Aemond and Vhagar. In her ultimate moments, she gave Meleys one final look of admiration earlier than they fell to their deaths collectively.