The Meta Quest 3S is fantastic, but there’s one big reason to choose the Quest 3 instead

I lastly received my arms on the Meta Quest 3S VR headset to check it out for our in-depth Meta Quest 3S assessment, and utilizing the headset has given me flashbacks of utilizing the Oculus Quest 2 – and made me notice how garbage its visuals have been this complete time.

The Meta Quest 3S makes use of the identical chipset and has the identical RAM because the Meta Quest 3, that means it may play all the identical VR video games and apps as its sibling just like the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow (it even comes with a free copy of the sport). However its most noticeable downgrade is its shows. As a substitute of the crisp 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye dual-display setup of the Quest 3 it’s a must to make do with the Quest 2’s 1832 x 1920 per eye single show setup, which the Quest 3S is repurposing.

The Meta Quest 3S additionally depends on the Quest 2’s fresnel lens system as an alternative of the pancake lenses utilized by the Quest 3. I gained’t get into the weeds of how these lenses differ technically, however know that fresnel lenses are bulkier and trigger blurriness on the fringes of your area of view.

The Quest 3 is price upgrading to

Again once I was commonly utilizing my Oculus Quest 2 – which was later rebranded as a Meta Quest 2 – I undoubtedly observed that the visuals weren’t as crisp as watching a present on my cellphone or taking part in a sport with my PS5 on a 4K TV. However I’d additionally typically really feel that individuals who have been overly important of the decision or display door impact have been being too harsh (the display door impact is if you see black traces over the show as a result of you may see the gaps between pixels).

I had a incredible time utilizing it and felt (and nonetheless really feel) it was hands-down the most effective VR headset for most individuals at its peak due to its stable efficiency for its super-low value.

The Meta Quest 3 ruined the Meta Quest 2 for me (Picture credit score: Meta)

However again then the Oculus Quest 2 was my baseline for VR headsets; I had by no means used one other headset earlier than – save for the odd demo at a gaming conference or college truthful. Now that my baseline is the superior Meta Quest 3 I lastly perceive everybody’s Quest 2 visuals criticisms.

That’s to not say the Meta Quest 3S isn’t a superb VR headset for the worth. Beginning at $299.99 / £289.99 / AU$499.99 for the 128GB mannequin and reaching what the Meta Quest 3S achieves is nothing to smell at. In case you’re new to VR and have not but been spoiled by higher VR headsets, then its points will not be as noticeable or annoying.

Nevertheless, when weighing up your choices between the 2 Meta Quest 3 headsets, bear in mind it’s not only a matter of choosing your most well-liked storage dimension as there are some vital different variations to contemplate.

Prime-quality visuals gained’t matter to everybody, and if you’re immersed in an interactive expertise the Quest 3S’ deficiencies aren’t as noticeable. Simply observe that should you plan to be a VR energy consumer that hops in a pair instances per week at the least, and who desires to get pleasure from Netflix or Xbox sport streaming in VR or MR, then the sharper Meta Quest 3 is the headset it is best to get.

So should you can nonetheless discover the 128GB Meta Quest 3 earlier than it sells out attempt to seize it earlier than the discontinued mannequin is gone for good and it’s a must to make do with the pricier 512GB mannequin as an alternative.