The Meta Quest 3S and its controllers on a couch next to the Meta Quest 2.

The Meta Quest 3S is fantastic, but there’s one big reason to choose the Quest 3 instead

I lastly received my arms on the Meta Quest 3S VR headset to check it out for our in-depth Meta Quest 3S assessment, and utilizing the headset has given me flashbacks of utilizing the Oculus Quest 2 – and made me notice how garbage its visuals have been this complete time.

The Meta Quest 3S makes use of the identical chipset and has the identical RAM because the Meta Quest 3, that means it may play all the identical VR video games and apps as its sibling just like the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow (it even comes with a free copy of the sport). However its most noticeable downgrade is its shows. As a substitute of the crisp 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye dual-display setup of the Quest 3 it’s a must to make do with the Quest 2’s 1832 x 1920 per eye single show setup, which the Quest 3S is repurposing.