The Meme Games Raises $100,000 In Minutes! Will $MGMES Become The Official 2024 Paris Olympics Meme Coin?

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

In your marks, get set, go… sprinting into The Meme Video games! Crypto’s scorching sizzling Olympics-themed presale has already amassed $100k inside minutes as traders crowd the stands to style the triumph of early funding within the meme coin ICO of the summer time.

The Meme Video games ($MGMES) token is the place degen meme coin mania meets the spirit of the 2024 Olympics. Those that purchase $MGMES now are prompted to pick out their favourite meme coin competitor avatar, based mostly on 5 of the sector’s greatest tasks.

Contributors in The Meme Video games presale can choose between Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett and Turbo and watch them race for an opportunity to assert a 25% bonus on their preliminary buy.

$MGMES is at the moment promoting by way of the presale web site on the rock-bottom mounted presale value of $0.009. This implies a $90 buy baggage traders 10,000 $MGMES tokens. That is the bottom value the token shall be for the remainder of the presale season, which has been scheduled to run concurrently with this yr’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

So, if traders make an preliminary buy of 10,000 $MGMES tokens, after which choose the profitable avatar out of the 5 meme opponents, they’ll have a 20% likelihood of mechanically receiving a further 2,500 $MGMES simply moments after they purchase.

Those that don’t rank first don’t obtain any bonuses, however contributors can buy $MGMES a vast variety of occasions with no minimal buy requirement to extend their probabilities of securing a number of 25% token bonuses.

Treating The Meme Video games like a recreation places contributors and their inflated $MGMES baggage in pole place to benefit from the 1,000x potential the token can have when it hits decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on September tenth.

Moreover, there’s a twin income side for individuals who wish to maximize the profit-making potential of their buy, with profitable alternatives to earn excessive yield by staking in the course of the presale.

Thanks to those options, no different token is in such a place to achieve traction and race to the moon upon launch. That mentioned, let’s take a more in-depth look to see why The Meme Video games is the presale of the second.

The Meme Olympics Has Arrived!

The Meme Video games presale gamification mechanism offers an exhilarating and interesting expertise for all contributors. In contrast to most presales, $MGMES traders see the utility and enjoyable of their buy moments after it’s made.

After choosing one of many 5 greatest unique meme characters – Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett, or Turbo – the chosen athlete will run the 169m dash.

In spirit, the sport resembles slot machines or roulette with an Olympics/traditional meme makeover, however with considerably better probabilities for gamers to see returns. Every meme athlete has an equal likelihood of profitable, making the competitors honest and thrilling, whereas the unpredictability retains contributors on the sting of their seats, craving one of the best consequence.

The presale will run concurrently with this yr’s IRL Olympics in Paris, concluding on September eighth alongside the Paralympics closing ceremony, earlier than hitting DEXs on September tenth.

By combining competitors, likelihood, and reward with the worldwide attraction of memes and the Olympics, The Meme Video games is an unbeatable expertise for crypto lovers. It’s these elements which have led the degen group to hail it because the official Olympics 2024 Meme Coin

$MGMES Combines Staking And Meme Coin Summer season For Explosive Upside Potential

Lastly, there are two extra extremely vital benefits The Meme Video games has above all different presales: staking and meme coin fever.

The official challenge web site and whitepaper encourage traders to stake tokens in the course of the presale to benefit from the frankly eye-watering APY on provide. This determine is variable and reduces with the variety of stakers, so to maximise features, contributors will wish to stake early and stake massive to benefit from a yield that, on the time of writing, gives a 4,345% rewards charge each year.

Staking is offered on $MGMES’s house chain, Ethereum, and The Meme Video games good contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult to present traders peace of thoughts. All winnings from presale purchases and Meme Video games occasions are claimable and stakeable in verified good contracts, maximizing the incomes potential of The Meme Video games to Olympic stadium-sized ranges.

Lastly, the sturdy characterisation factor of the challenge can’t be underestimated. Latest value motion suggests the market is doubtlessly on the verge of a meme coin summer time.

Sector chief Dogecoin ($DOGE) grew 16% during the last week whereas Brett ($BRETT) added 14% within the final 24 hours alone. DogWifHat ($WIF) and Pepe ($PEPE) are each up greater than 20% in a single day, with the latter advancing 650% within the final yr. The ChatGPT-generated meme coin Turbo ($TURBO) has given diamond-handed holders features of three,120% during the last 12 months.

Alone, every of those characters is a lofty contender, however collectively their upside potential might do a lap across the moon and again.

Those that purchase in now obtain the token on the lowest doable mounted presale value of $0.009 per 1 $MGMES.

You’ll be able to both buy with out staking, which allows patrons to assert their tokens and any rewards gained on the day of the token launch and declare. Or, if patrons select the second possibility – to buy with staking – they’ll declare their tokens, bonuses, and staking rewards 7 days after launch.

The presale widget over on the web site facilitates purchases with ETH or the Ethereum-based stablecoin Tether (USDT). Staking can solely be performed on Ethereum. Different buy choices embody BNB or debit or bank card.

Observe The Meme Video games on Twitter and Telegram for the most recent updates.

Be part of the presale by way of the official web site.

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

