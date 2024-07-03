The Mavericks Cancel Multiple Shows While Frontman Raul Malo Seeks Treatment For Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) — The veteran nation band The Mavericks introduced the cancellation of a number of upcoming performances as founding member, frontman, and lead guitarist Raul Malo undergoes therapy for most cancers.

In line with the band, affected dates embody their July twelfth present at Stomach Up Aspen in Aspen, Colorado, and the Mavericks’ July 14th efficiency at Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, which have each been canceled. A deliberate efficiency on the Paramount in Denver, which was initially set for July thirteenth, has been pushed again to August twenty fifth.

“Our greatest thanks to your outpouring of affection & assist for our brother Raul, and the Malo household on this time,” the band mentioned in a press release on social media. “We remorse any inconvenience, however respect your understanding, and look ahead to dancing with you once more quickly,” the assertion added.

Malo broke the information to followers about his most cancers prognosis on Instagram, stating that ‘cancerous spots’ had been detected in his digestive system throughout a colonoscopy and a CAT scan.

In a video message shared with followers, Malo, who’s 58, mentioned he might be present process therapy, together with chemotherapy this month. Malo’s most cancers prognosis was first reported by Rolling Stone.