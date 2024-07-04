The Mark Cavendish magic – Rouleur

“This can be a little bit of a nondescript place, isn’t it?”

We have been strolling down the end straight of stage 5 of the Tour de France on the outskirts of Saint-Vulbas, a small village on the sting of the French Alps. The street had been freshly tarmacked and the setting round us was industrial, quiet and barren. Followers have been steadily gathering by the perimeters of the street, the pops of yellow on their clothes and the flags they waved including a lightness to the gray, wet afternoon. There was nonetheless three hours to go till the riders would arrive, and the stage was rolling alongside slowly. We sat on a patch of dry, patchy inexperienced grass to observe issues unfold on tv and soak in a second of calm within the chaos that’s the Tour de France. The distinction couldn’t have been harsher when in comparison with the stuffy, heavy warmth and crush of crowds on the Italian Grand Départ a couple of days earlier than.

Because the kilometres ticked down, the strain across the end line started to intensify. On TV, lead-out trains made their formations and the temper within the peloton started to shift. This was not a sluggish transitional day in rural France, the groups have been realising what was at stake: a stage win in Le Tour, one of many few probabilities of the race for the quick males. The chance was greatest for one rider particularly: Mark Cavendish had the possibility to win his thirty fifth stage. He may develop into the document holder.

As we stood by the end line, Cavendish’s spouse and household walked alongside the obstacles by the aspect of the street. In these moments, they merged with the remainder of the followers awaiting the riders arrival. Because the peloton sped nearer, although, their physique language began to present away that at the present time meant extra to them than anybody else. They knew the time, dedication and sacrifice that had gone into Cavendish getting thus far.

The noise in-built a crescendo. First got here the sound of the helicopter overhead, then the cheers of the gang, then the sirens of race automobiles and shouts of gendarmerie, then whoosh of wheels because the riders approached.

From the place I stood, my view of the end line was obscured, however I started to know what was taking place from the shouts: “Cavendish, Cavendish!” The mania of the followers gave it away, the grins on their faces, their frantic punching of the air. Then the person himself arrived.

He lower by the gang at pace earlier than coming to an abrupt cease: “We did it! We f*cking did it!” he yelped. Davide Ballerini was the primary one to greet him, and Cavendish jumped into his arms, plonking a kiss on the Italian rider’s cheek. Then the individuals crowded in, photographers, journalists, followers, teammates, all of them needed Cavendish. The person who had simply written historical past. The best sprinter there has ever been.

I stood again and watched the second occur. The gravity of all of it was not misplaced on me: after I was 13 years previous, I’d watched Cavendish win Tour de France phases in his HTC-Excessive Highway equipment, I’d noticed him smile and have a good time and I used to be impressed by him, as so many have been. The interviews after the stage from Cavendish’s fellow riders, his former teammates and sports activities administrators all shared the identical sentiment: this was probably the most iconic days in our sport. One of many ultimate acts from one among biking’s absolute best entertainers, all of us knew how fortunate we have been to have entrance row seats.

And Saint-Vulbas was the setting for all of it. That small commune within the Ain division of France which had gained the bid for a Tour dash stage in 2024 grew to become the centre of the sporting universe on a wet Wednesday afternoon in July. It can, forevermore, be the place the place Mark Cavendish lastly did it when the world was watching. He’d sprinkled a few of his sprinting magic there, as a result of that’s what the Manx rider does. He’s proof that, with self-belief, nothing is inconceivable. Miracles can occur. Fairytales can have comfortable endings. Small cities in France may be the place the place historical past is made.