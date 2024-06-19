The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for Nintendo Switch unveiled in latest Nintendo Direct presentation – News

The most recent Nintendo Direct presentation featured a broad number of video games coming to the Nintendo Swap™ system in 2024 and past, together with the primary take a look at Metroid Prime 4: Past and the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Knowledge, in addition to new data relating to video games from Nintendo’s improvement and publishing companions.
The trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Past provided a primary glimpse of gameplay from Samus Aran’s latest mission, coming to Nintendo Swap in 2025. The newly revealed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Knowledge arrives on Nintendo Swap on Sept. 26, 2024, the place gamers will play because the noble princess of Hyrule, Zelda. A Nintendo Swap Lite impressed by The Legend of Zelda collection will even be accessible at launch.
Nintendo additionally revealed Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a brand-new, seafaring entry within the RPG journey collection starring the Mario Bros., launching Nov. 7, 2024; Tremendous Mario Social gathering Jamboree, the place you’re invited to affix Mario and associates for the largest Mario Social gathering but on an unlimited island resort, launching Oct. 17, 2024; and the return of the Kong – Donkey Kong, that’s – was heralded with the announcement of Donkey Kong Nation Returns HD, that includes HD visuals and the extra ranges from the Nintendo 3DS model, launching Jan. 16, 2025.
A mess of video games from Nintendo’s world publishing and improvement companions have been additionally featured, together with DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, an epic fantasy journey that expands and enhances the unique RPG traditional, launching Nov. 14, 2024; LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES, an action-packed romp with machine-hunter Aloy and associates set on this planet of Horizon, faithfully recreated in LEGO bricks and launching this vacation; and MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Preventing Assortment: Arcade Classics places up its dukes for a superhero-sized showdown throughout seven traditional arcade video games when it launches this 12 months.
-
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Knowledge: It’s as much as Zelda and her knowledge to save lots of the dominion of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda collection. The individuals of Hyrule are being stolen away by unusual rifts which have appeared, with a sure swordsman among the many lacking. Workforce up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the ability of the Tri Rod to create echoes – imitations of issues discovered within the surroundings. Then recreate these echoes everytime you like to resolve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to achieve new heights, make bridges out of outdated beds, throw rocks at foes – or discover your personal inventive mixture of echoes to do issues your means. You may even create echoes of monsters to combat at your facet in fight. Be a part of Zelda in her quest to rescue Hyrule when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Knowledge launches for Nintendo Swap on Sept. 26.
-
Moreover, a gold-colored Nintendo Swap Lite Hyrule Version system adorned with the Hylian Crest and impressed by the Legend of Zelda collection arrives on Sept. 26 as effectively. Gamers can take pleasure in entry to a variety of traditional the Legend of Zelda titles from the NES, Tremendous NES, Sport Boy, Nintendo 64 and Sport Boy Advance with the included 12-month particular person Nintendo Swap On-line + Enlargement Pack membership.
-
Mario & Luigi: Brothership: All aboard for an island-hopping RPG journey starring Mario and Luigi! The brothers are again for a brand-new entry within the Mario & Luigi collection, the place they set sail on Shipshape Island (half ship, half island) to navigate the huge world of Concordia. Play because the mustachioed pair and discover islands that vary from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Alongside the way in which, meet new associates that will help you in your journey and encounter acquainted faces from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser. Preserve the “Brothership” afloat and depend on Mario and Luigi’s bond to save lots of the day by using Bros. Strikes to get previous obstacles and highly effective Bros. Assaults to say victory in a dynamic twist on turn-based fight. Mario & Luigi: Brothership launches on Nintendo Swap Nov. 7.
-
DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake: Expertise the chronological starting of the Erdrick Trilogy storyline on this remake of the unique RPG traditional, now with vibrant HD-2D visuals and an expanded narrative! Set out on an epic fantasy journey as The Hero to save lots of the world from the darkish forces of the evil Archfiend, Baramos. Journey via an unlimited world stuffed with cities, dungeons and caves to discover, meet a forged of vigorous characters and combat ferocious monsters in modernized turn-based battles. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake launches on Nintendo Swap Nov. 14.
-
Plus, DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, an up to date assortment of two traditional RPGs, is gearing as much as spherical out the Erdrick Trilogy when it launches on Nintendo Swap subsequent 12 months.
-
Tremendous Mario Social gathering Jamboree: Mario and associates are arriving on an unlimited island resort for the newest entry within the Mario Social gathering collection! Discover 5 new recreation boards: journey the escalators in Rainbow Galleria, keep on monitor in Roll ’em Raceway and blend issues up with an lively volcano in Goomba Lagoon, simply to call a number of. Two boards from earlier Mario Social gathering video games are making a return, too! As well as, over 110 minigames can be found to play — the biggest choice within the Mario Social gathering collection so far. Expertise action-packed challenges, puzzles to check your wits and a few minigames that function movement controls. That’s not all — as much as 20 gamers can go head-to-head in on-line** play within the Koopathlon mode. Strive your greatest to return out on prime! The most important Mario Social gathering but will quickly be underway when Tremendous Mario Social gathering Jamboree launches on Nintendo Swap Oct. 17.
-
Donkey Kong Nation Returns HD: Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong are again for some ground-pounding motion on this HD model of Donkey Kong Nation Returns, initially launched on the Wii system. The villainous Tiki Tak Tribe has stolen Donkey Kong’s valuable banana hoard and the Kongs are barreling after them in pursuit! Play solo, or with a buddy in native two-player co-op in an journey brimming with hijinks the place you possibly can stomp obstacles, ship mine carts careening, fly excessive on rocket barrels and even hitch a journey on Rambi the Rhino. Expertise 80 a-peel-ing ranges, together with the extra ones from the Nintendo 3DS model, when Donkey Kong Nation Returns HD swings onto Nintendo Swap Jan. 16, 2025.
-
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES: Discover a LEGO world impressed by the occasions of Horizon – teeming with lush forests and tall mountains, and the place colossal beast-like machines roam – all vibrantly recreated with LEGO parts. Be a part of machine hunter Aloy as she leads a colourful crew of heroes on a quest to save lots of the world and be taught the secrets and techniques of her previous. Dive into boundless journey, customise to your coronary heart’s content material, and tackle action-packed battles solo or with a good friend domestically*** and on-line**. LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES launches on Nintendo Swap this vacation season.
-
Simply Dance 2025 Version: The following installment of the beloved music online game franchise is again with 40 sizzling new songs, from pop hits to household favorites. Overview your greatest dancing strikes, problem your family and friends*** and prepare to let free as you’re taking the social gathering to an entire new stage, create particular household moments and get shifting whereas having enjoyable. Simply Dance 2025 Version has one thing for everybody when it launches on Nintendo Swap this October.
-
Metroid Prime 4: Past: The galaxy’s best bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a brand new mission. Metroid Prime 4: Past, a brand new entry within the Metroid Prime collection, is coming to Nintendo Swap in 2025.
-
Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Swap On-line: MATURE 17+: A brand new assortment of MATURE 17+ Nintendo 64 video games is on the way in which for Nintendo Swap On-line + Enlargement Pack members**! Courageous the harmful Misplaced Land in Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and finish an alien conspiracy within the PERFECT DARK recreation developed by Uncommon — now with on-line multiplayer — as a part of the brand new Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Swap On-line: MATURE 17+ assortment of video games. Each video games will likely be accessible later as we speak.
-
Hi there Kitty Island Journey: Embark on a comfy journey with Hi there Kitty and Associates when the hit recreation with beloved Sanrio characters involves Nintendo Swap as a timed console unique! Discover and restore a mysterious island whereas befriending tremendous cute and pleasant faces together with Hi there Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody and Cinnamoroll! Study what they love, journey alongside them and ultimately turn into greatest associates. Create your personal character and group up with your folks to discover the large world of Huge Journey Park as you Craft, Create and Gather to make your final island paradise. Hi there Kitty Island Journey lands on Nintendo Swap subsequent 12 months.
-
Stray: The critically acclaimed and award-winning cat journey recreation, revealed by Annapurna Interactive and developed by BlueTwelve Studio, is coming to Nintendo Swap. Tackle the function of a stray cat separated from its household and untangle an historical thriller to flee a long-forgotten cybercity. Roam areas excessive and low, neon-lit and murky, and discover this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and harmful creatures when Stray slinks its means onto Nintendo Swap this vacation.
-
Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Sport: Welcome Dwelling, Hobbit! On this cozy life sim, create your very personal Hobbit and expertise the idyllic life Tolkien envisioned in his books. Domesticate your personal backyard, reel in an enormous catch and forage for components to cook dinner up scrumptious meals for the residents of Bywater. Construct relationships by fixing the issues of your fellow furry-footed townsfolk. Categorical your individuality via varied clothes choices and meticulously outfit your private home with furnishings, decorations and extra. Pleasant Hobbits and acquainted faces await your arrival when Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Sport launches on Nintendo Swap this vacation.
-
Nintendo Swap Sports activities Basketball free replace: Basketball is coming to Spocco Sq. within the Nintendo Swap Sports activities recreation as a free replace! Use movement controls to sink as many baskets as you possibly can throughout the time restrict within the solo Three-Level Problem. In case you’re in search of pleasant competitors, then as much as 4 gamers*** can compete domestically in 5-Streak Battle or Three-Level Contest, and you’ll dribble, move and rating in two-on-two matches domestically*** or on-line**. This free replace for Nintendo Swap Sports activities dunks its means onto Nintendo Swap this summer season.
-
Nintendo World Championships: NES Version: Deliver the fun of the Nintendo World Championships residence! Deal with over 150 speedrunning challenges from throughout 13 NES video games****, check your expertise with Legend Challenges – like finishing Tremendous Mario Bros. from World 1-1 to World 8-4 the quick means (with Warp Zones) – or race in opposition to the ghost knowledge of gamers worldwide in Survival Mode. Caught on one of many Legend Challenges? Try Categorised Info for suggestions and methods that will help you enhance. Play solo, submit your greatest time on the web leaderboards**, or invite family and friends for native gameplay of as much as eight gamers*** on a single system. Nintendo World Championships: NES Version launches on Nintendo Swap July 18. Pre-orders for the digital model can be found now on Nintendo eShop, and a Deluxe Set containing a bodily model of the sport and different bonus gadgets will even be accessible at launch.
-
Funko Fusion: Expertise your favourite franchises from throughout TV, movie, comics and video games in Funko Fusion. Discover various and colourful worlds, clear up puzzles and relive memorable moments from over 20 worlds of leisure, together with Jurassic World, Again to the Future, Shaun of the Useless, Chucky and Battlestar Galactica. Unlock and play with over 60 distinct characters in an motion recreation crammed with uniquely genuine, irreverent humor from the inventive minds of 10:10 Video games. A fandom pageant awaits when Funko Fusion launches on Nintendo Swap Sept. 13.
-
MIO: Recollections in Orbit: Play as MIO, a nimble android with extraordinary skills, who awakens within the Vessel – a big derelict spaceship teeming with lush vegetation and machines gone rogue. Discover a charming universe, stuffed with wonders and inventive curiosities, and earn skills to assist MIO progress via this twisted and interconnected house. Face off in opposition to a various array of greater than 30 enemy models and 15 formidable guardian bosses whereas spicing up your combating expertise with Modifiers that remodel MIO right into a formidable drive tailor-made to your playstyle. Will you rise to the problem and save the Vessel from destruction? MIO: Recollections in Orbit launches on Nintendo Swap subsequent 12 months.
-
Disney Phantasm Island: The Thriller in Monoth free replace: The Thriller in Monoth free replace is out there as we speak on Nintendo Swap! Curious clues are popping up throughout Monoth, and Sprint Dolphin wants the assistance of Mickey and associates to seek out them. Play solo or seize as much as three associates in 4 participant sofa co-op*** as you find clues, shut instances and clear up this brand-new detective thriller in Disney Phantasm Island.
-
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: An journey of spooky proportions is sort of right here! Summon your braveness and discover a number of mansions crammed with goofy ghosts, tough traps and different supernatural shenanigans. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD launches on Nintendo Swap June 27. Pre-orders can be found now on Nintendo eShop.
-
Amongst Us free replace: Collect your crew in Amongst Us, the worldwide hit recreation of teamwork and betrayal, for a free replace that options all new roles that add one other layer of deception to the social gathering. Play as a Noisemaker that alerts gamers when they’re eradicated, a Tracker that may plant a monitoring machine on any participant, or create some chaos as a Phantom – an Impostor function that may flip invisible. This new replace for Amongst Us is out there on Nintendo Swap as we speak!
-
Darkest Dungeon II: Kind a celebration, board your stagecoach and set off throughout the decaying panorama on a final gasp quest to avert an apocalypse on this roguelike roadtrip of the damned. Select from 12 playable heroes and journey throughout 5 campaigns, every that includes its personal terrifying challenges to face. Play the sport with touchscreen controls, customise your issue with thematic modifiers, uncover 10 companion pets that confer varied bonuses onto you and discover an in depth development hub known as The Altar of Hope. Along with the bottom recreation, The Binding Blade DLC – that includes two new heroes, a particular questline and extra – will even be accessible as a part of the Oblivion Version. Darkest Dungeon II launches on Nintendo Swap July 15. Pre-orders start later as we speak on Nintendo eShop.
-
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports activities: Pace by as Roadrunner, overpower with brute drive as Elmer Fudd, or outwit your opponents as Bugs Bunny and extra in wacky sporting motion. Management your favourite Looney Tunes character on this native co-op recreation for as much as 4 gamers*** and play to their strengths throughout basketball, soccer, golf and tennis. Play iconic ranges corresponding to Galactic Outpost Delta, Porky’s Barn and Martian Command Middle whereas avoiding cartoony obstacles and gaining power-ups to incite chaos in opposition to your family and friends. Unleash the total ACME arsenal and disrupt your opponents within the wildest methods doable to win all of it … however be careful for falling anvils! Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports activities launches on Nintendo Swap this fall.
-
METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED: METAL SLUG returns as a tower protection recreation with beginner-friendly controls and its signature 2D pixel look! Construct the strongest group you possibly can and crush enemy bases with a wide range of methods and lots of of characters. The sport additionally options the ANOTHER STORY mode (a novel assortment of episodes that followers received’t need to miss), and a viewable GALLERY mode. Battle it out with gamers all around the world** and attempt for the best title when METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED launches on Nintendo Swap as we speak!
-
MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Preventing Assortment: Arcade Classics: Seven beloved arcade classics, together with X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes and extra, are again to duke it out on Nintendo Swap! This assortment options iconic characters and strikes, together with added options and enhancements like on-line performance**, coaching modes, customized matches, spectator options, museum, a music participant, show filters and one-button particular strikes, simply to call a number of! Additionally included is the primary ever U.S. re-release of the arcade model of the beat-’em-up recreation THE PUNISHER! MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Preventing Assortment: Arcade Classics comes out swinging on Nintendo Swap this 12 months.
-
Phantom Courageous: The Misplaced Hero: Set sail to save lots of the day on this grid-less tactical turn-based problem from the creators of the Disgaea collection. Be a part of Marona – a gifted younger lady with the ability to talk to Phantoms – and her loyal Phantom companion, Ash, as she traverses the ocean world of Ivoire, offering help to these in want. When a fleet of ghost pirates assault, it’s as much as Marona and her new good friend Apricot to assemble the legendary crew that when defeated these spectral foes. Recruit Phantoms, bind them to things, mix them with Devices, even merge them with Marona herself to unleash show-stopping skills and sink the Shipwreck Fleet. With over 50 characters and 300 expertise to grasp, put together for an unforgettable journey when Phantom Courageous: The Misplaced Hero units sail onto Nintendo Swap subsequent 12 months!
-
The Hundred Line -Final Protection Academy-: Introducing a brand new recreation from the creators of the Danganronpa collection! Takumi Sumino lived an unremarkable life till he was pressured to switch to the Final Protection Academy. His mission: Defend the varsity from mysterious enemies often known as College Invaders for 100 days. As Takumi, delve into the enigmatic fact of the varsity alongside 15 of his companions, every seeking to reclaim their misplaced on a regular basis lives. Discover the varsity, put together for battles with your folks after which interact the invading creatures in strategic RPG battles. The Hundred Line -Final Protection Academy- launches on Nintendo Swap early subsequent 12 months.
-
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven: The groundbreaking non-linear RPG Romancing SaGa 2 makes its triumphant return as a full remake, that includes English voiceovers, unique and rearranged compositions by collection composer Kenji Ito, and rather more. Livid that mankind has forgotten their many sacrifices, the legendary Seven Heroes have returned as villains bent on revenge. Choose your primary character from a number of protagonists, defend your empire in strategic battles and expertise a narrative that responds to your selections. Uncover the definitive model of the traditional RPG when Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven launches on Nintendo Swap Oct. 24.
-
FANTASIAN Neo Dimension: The daddy of the FINAL FANTASY collection, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and famend composer Nobuo Uematsu return to ship an unique RPG story! Expertise an enhanced model of FANTASIAN with model new options together with English and Japanese voice overs and a further issue choice. Assume the function of Leo as he journeys to recuperate his recollections and clear up the thriller of an odd mechanical an infection destroying his world. Expertise turn-based battles with a wealth of mechanics and strategic fight – together with the flexibility to regulate a talent’s trajectory to focus on a number of foes without delay or ship enemies to a separate dimension to combat later – and discover a multi-dimensional universe set in opposition to a backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas. FANTASIAN launches on Nintendo Swap this winter.
-
FAIRY TAIL 2: Expertise the dramatic retelling of the “Alvarez Empire” arc – the ultimate chapter of the beloved FAIRY TAIL story. Be a part of Natsu and his associates in an epic, motion RPG and interact in magic-filled battles in real-time fight. Benefit from the world of the FAIRY TAIL anime and play via the highly effective ending to the unique journey from KOEI TECMO and GUST. FAIRY TAIL 2 launches on Nintendo Swap this winter.
-
Ace Legal professional Investigations Assortment: Step into the footwear of Miles Edgeworth, the esteemed prosecutor famed for his relentless pursuit of justice, within the Ace Legal professional Investigations Assortment. This remastered assortment consists of each Ace Legal professional Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and – in English for the primary time – Ace Legal professional Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit! Immerse your self in an exhilarating world stuffed with charming instances the place you’ll scour crime scenes for incriminating proof, interrogate suspicious suspects and untangle advanced webs of deceit. Expertise each video games with HD graphics, newly added languages (together with French and German), and recent character fashions and art work. Preserve your Organizer useful: Ace Legal professional Investigations Assortment arrives on Nintendo Swap Sept. 6. Pre-orders can be found now on Nintendo eShop.
-
Farmagia: Hiro Mashima, creator of Rave Grasp and FAIRY TAIL, is teaming up with Marvelous to current a model new journey stuffed with frantic monster fight and farming. A despotic overlord imposes an oppressive regime on the world’s inhabitants, and it’s as much as you and your fellow Farmagia to cease him! Discover, battle, accumulate sources, develop and command a military of monsters and improve your expertise. Collect your monsters and take a stand in opposition to the regime when Farmagia vegetation itself onto Nintendo Swap Nov. 1.
-
THE NEW DENPA MEN: Scour radio waves for the DENPA MEN: small creatures that decision these invisible indicators their residence. You may’t see them with the bare eye, however you will discover them and catch them on the Nintendo Swap system! THE NEW DENPA MEN is a free-to-play RPG the place you possibly can accumulate these DENPA MEN in your social gathering and journey with them as your companions. Along with the primary journey, there’s loads of enjoyable available, like adorning your island, fishing, collaborating in limited-time occasions and taking part in in opposition to different gamers’ DENPA MEN. Catch THE NEW DENPA MEN when it launches on Nintendo Swap July 22.
* Included Nintendo Swap On-line + Enlargement Pack membership auto-renews after preliminary time period on the then-current value until canceled. Not accessible in all nations. Web entry required for on-line options. Phrases apply. nintendo.com/change/on-line
** Any Nintendo Swap On-line membership (bought individually) and Nintendo Account required for on-line options. Paid Nintendo Swap On-line + Enlargement Pack required to play the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Swap On-line, Sport Boy Advance – Nintendo Swap On-line, SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Swap On-line and Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Swap On-line: MATURE 17+ collections of video games Membership auto-renews after preliminary time period on the then-current value until canceled. Not accessible in all nations. Web entry required for on-line options. Phrases apply. nintendo.com/change/on-line
*** Further equipment could also be required for multiplayer mode. Bought individually.
**** NES video games are usually not included of their entirety.