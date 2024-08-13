The Lefsetz Letter: The Last Dinner Party At The Fonda

I used to be surprised.

If this was 1985, you’d already know their identify, as a result of they’d be throughout MTV.

What we’ve received right here is 5 English ladies and a male drummer who can play, sing and write songs with melodies and adjustments. Are you aware how uncommon that’s?

I didn’t wish to go. It’s been sizzling as hell right here in Los Angeles. It’s laborious to get a parking spot in Hollywood. I’m gonna have to sit down there and feign curiosity for an hour and a half. However I already instructed myself I used to be going to be sincere, I used to be not going to lie. Not that I ever do. However I’d not be enthusiastic if I didn’t really feel it. I wasn’t going to say the band was nice. I used to be anticipating some laborious rock drivel performed poorly extra akin to Metallica than Def Leppard, boy was I stunned.

Sure, The Final Dinner Get together is managed by Q Prime. I imply why are Cliff and Peter bothering. A brand new band, actually? They’re each of their seventies. Why don’t they simply depend their cash and go dwelling.

Pleasure… It’s so uncommon nowadays. Stuff is sweet on paper. Style-specific. Interesting to mind lifeless children who the purveyors don’t have any respect for. In the meantime, the bands of yore promote out stadiums.

Are you able to pour some sugar on me?

Now don’t ask me how folks discover out about bands like this nowadays. Was top-down advertising. You’d rent a stylist, a director with chops and make an costly video launching the act to the lots. All people performed the sport, few acts made it by way of the Pittman sieve. However once they did…

Abbey Konowitch was probably the most highly effective particular person within the music enterprise. He determined whether or not you bought airplay or not. After which the KROQ crew, which migrated from Pasadena to NYC and might be seen on either side of the digital camera. All of us watched, we knew all of the tunes, after which the CD got here alongside and made the labels and their executives wealthy. Richer than they’d ever been earlier than. I’m not saying that the acts had been broke, now that they may tour around the globe, however there was extra money and extra of it was saved by the labels and…

These are the times all people yearns for.

Until you’re underneath the age of thirty, after which you haven’t any body of reference, you got here of age within the web period, the place there was a plethora of music and it was each particular person for themselves.

However normally it’s solo acts. Platforms for model extension. Little money-makers. The music is simply grease.

After which there are those that aren’t constructed for the mainstream. The Energetic Rockers. Interesting to a tough core alienated viewers. Glad that you simply don’t get it, don’t prefer it, and don’t go. But it surely doesn’t cross over. There’s an excessive amount of of an edge, an excessive amount of chew, there could be adjustments, however the riffs overpower the melody, and there’s quite a lot of shouting and fewer singing.

So what’s a poor boy to do, who even needs to play in a rock and roll band?

It’s women. And also you don’t have to be a rock star to get laid. However so lots of these boys at the moment are incels. Ceding the territory to the well-adjusted, the ladies they wish to be with. And their viewers, half of the alternative intercourse.

I’d say it was round 50/50. Perhaps 60/40, ladies to males. And the music was removed from wimpy. However they knew the tunes and sang alongside.

And the lead singer stopped the efficiency to provide support to a girl overcome by the warmth. Historically acts don’t care, they don’t wish to cease the momentum.

However the band and the viewers had been one.

How did they know?

Imagine me, this was not a Clive Davis act, this was not Whitney Houston.

Sure, Clive specialised in what we’ve received at the moment. Drivel. Fairly faces singing pop songs written by others.

That isn’t The Final Dinner Get together.

Should you’re genuine, folks consider, they play your information and are available to see you.

Cliff instructed me they may have performed the Greek. 6,000 seats. HUH?

That is the fashionable world. Every thing is spontaneous. Assuming it will get traction in any respect. You’ll be able to’t even push it if you wish to. That’s what the labels are on the lookout for, a conflagration that brings the act from 0-60 in a single day. An edge, a social media breakout. Whether or not they signal the act from TikTok or do their greatest to push it there.

Generally that works, however normally it doesn’t. As a result of the viewers is in management. There’s no PD of the web.

So what you want to do is hone your chops and play and…

Are you aware how uncommon that is? Are you aware how usually folks need me to get enthusiastic about individuals who can’t sing? My inbox is inundated with acts who can’t sing, folks questioning why they’re not superstars.

And now I’ll get a rash of hyperlinks from folks believing that there’s some golden ticket on the market, that can deliver them to the highest of the heap. However that’s unfaithful.

Some lady at Q Prime within the U.Okay. noticed a video on-line, from some membership, there’s a man who shoots movies of unknown bands there.

The Final Dinner Get together, then simply The Dinner Get together, earlier than one other act claimed the identify, had just a few gigs underneath their belt. Cliff and Peter noticed the clip, flew to England and signed them. There have been no socials, there was no knowledge, solely music.

And there was no bidding warfare, nobody else was concerned.

After which the band paid their dues, on the highway, made an album with the producer of the Arctic Monkeys, on Island. The U.Okay. is completely different.

Cliff instructed me if I’d seen Def Leppard of their first fifty gigs…

However The Final Dinner Get together is not tough, it’s over the hump.

Actually, I couldn’t consider they had been that tight, I haven’t heard something this seamless sans laborious drives in eons.

And it doesn’t matter what you assume. It doesn’t matter what the “gatekeepers” assume. Oh, you want to get on a Spotify playlist, that’s the ticket!

No, you solely should be good. Then folks discover you.

However there’s little or no good on the market. And when folks discover it they glom on to it, they consider in it.

All people needs to be a star. They need a shortcut, they determine in the event that they’re on a TV competitors present…

It’s all positively old skool.

However there’s a brand new woman in class. Really, 5. And the guitarist was taking part in in a pit orchestra earlier than becoming a member of the band.

Don’t trouble to ship me your opinion. It doesn’t matter, I don’t care.

All people focuses on the information, the charts. But it surely all the time comes all the way down to stay, whether or not you’ll be able to promote tickets or not, whether or not the viewers is devoted, whether or not they care.

The Final Dinner Get together is constructing an viewers and also you’ve by no means heard of them.

Welcome to the fashionable period.

I used to be on the present, sitting within the balcony. I’m 55, and such as you, I couldn’t consider how tight they had been. My spouse and I found the band in the course of the Coachella streaming and was blown away by Abigail’s stage presence. She has “it,” and it’s not one thing manufactured. She will be able to sing and he or she makes it look straightforward. TLDP jogged my memory of Jehnny Beth’s fronted band, Savages. I miss them. They had been a pressure, and TLDP seems to be shifting in direction of the identical with extra business attraction.

It’s good to see a band deliver it. We’d like extra like TDLP.

Matthew Grandi

The band are a throwback. Nice retro sound. Nice total look.

So nice to see a band breaking by way of nowadays.

Now we have been working with for the previous yr – sending out a pair singles first after which the LP to varsity/non-com and specialist radio.

Generally you push and push a band. Generally a band pulls you. Of us like this band. The hipsters. The musicians. The remainder are following. We received the LP to primary on the chart earlier this yr. Not one thing that occurs that always on a debut album. Q Prime’s crew have been on this for positive.

Additionally, should say – Island have been too. With Final Dinner Get together and Chappell Roan – they’ve been placing the time in – and seeing the rewards a yr+ later.

If extra labels would do that…

Adam Lewis / Proprietor

Planetary Group

When The Final Dinner Get together Pure Ecstasy was first launched, each time we performed it in our retailer (Euclid Data, in St. Louis, MO) – EVERY SINGLE TIME – there’d be not less than TWO clients who would cease looking to ask in awe: “What IS this?!?!”

It was a direct buy from them (together with one almost-confrontation between the shopper who received the final vinyl copy and one other buyer who wasn’t quick sufficient). Very similar to the Chappell Roan, we will’t maintain their vinyl in inventory.

The fantastic thing about that is that individuals merely react to what they HEAR. They know nothing about them, however after listening to a observe or two, they should have it. Moments like these are why file shops are sacred locations, sure?

The fantastic thing about the album is it will get deeper, richer and extra monumental with repeated listens. And listening to it as an entire, from begin to end. So the band made a basic ALBUM; no filler tracks round video “singles.”

Our clients (of all ages) most frequently make fast and simple comparisons to Kate Bush. And it’s not. However “Kate Bush” is seemingly the shorthand for advanced, dramatic and melodic female-sung music.

Glad (and envious) you bought to see them stay. Thanks for sharing!

Cheers,

Toby Weiss

I like this band a lot. England has been into TLDP for a very long time, comparatively talking. I resisted checking them out as a result of I saved listening to about them and thought I wouldn’t be into it—this was finish of ’22 and prime of ’23 once I was on the lookout for the place I would wish to transfer. Lastly I relented and dove in—it was simply the music, musicianship and the songcraft that gained me over, earlier than I even knew about how improbable their stay present was and what an absolute excellent rock star Abigail Morris is. And the most effective half is, it doesn’t even matter that they’re feminine, that’s simply the icing on the cake. They’ve captured lightning, I hope they’ll dangle on to it.

Was simply in LA, bummed I missed the Fonda present.

xK

Kathy Valentine

Suffered some backlash for being “trade vegetation” within the U.Okay. however these rumours have been kind of uncovered as false. The singer has all the time had musical ambitions, moved to London to make demos but in addition to go to highschool. Met two of the others within the few first few weeks of uni, the opposite two had been associates of associates. They met after which ‘bang’ — COVID lockdowns. That gave then time to jot down, rehearse and develop a sound, and so they emerged totally fashioned musically.

The album is superb.

John Kendle

__________________________________

You….fortunate….DOG!

I knew you’d dig em’..I ship you quite a lot of “recs”, I do know, however solely that which is nutrient-dense, with that old-school ethos..

I noticed them acting at a competition earlier this yr..By way of Hulu or Prime.. Kicking ass in a sweaty little tent, whereas the DJs held court docket on the large levels..I’ve been hooked ever since..

I lately heard “The Female Urge” in a film.

Perhaps it’ll be Shazamed by the curious..Kelly Clarkson coated “Nothing Issues”..They’re making the rounds on the competition circuit..

They’re one meme, one “shout-out” from Taylor Swift, one opening slot away from the subsequent rung..

James Spencer

I learn your e-newsletter commonly and have usually questioned should you take heed to The Spectrum or Alt Nation on SiriusXM. Based mostly in your questioning the place folks discover out about The Final Dinner Get together and different artists I hear commonly on these two stations, evidently you don’t. A few of these bands had been most likely featured on XMU earlier than making their technique to extra “mainstream” stations. I’m in my mid-50s and don’t take heed to XMU, however The Spectrum and Alt Nation are two of my favorites within the Sirius lineup. Give them a shot!

~ Gina Gasparini

Metro Atlanta

__________________________________

Within the UK, the place this band are from, they broke the outdated manner – BBC radio, some TV performances on chat reveals after which a heavy bodily pre-order marketing campaign to jam the album into the charts. The BBC has little energy to do that anymore however by specializing in 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 there’s the flexibility to have the older demographic, who nonetheless take heed to linear radio, acquire consciousness of a band. It’s the identical technique utilized by Moist Leg a few years in the past (additionally feminine band). This can be why within the UK, folks inform me the crowds on the reveals for each bands are largely center aged white males. (You’ll be able to learn an article I wrote about how this technique is nearly lifeless right here).

So within the US it would look like some manifestation of a brand new mannequin of artist growth however that wasn’t the case right here actually. There’s a separate subject concerning the UK’s capability to interrupt expertise which is manner too advanced to get into right here, however basically an indie or various band struggles to interrupt by way of streaming within the UK, therefore the give attention to a dwindling radio viewers and vinyl pre-order.

Cheers

Patrick Clifton

The purpose is, all people DOES know the identify of Final Dinner Get together. Their August date in Denver offered out in minutes final February. Followers additionally know the names of British compatriots like Squid, Dry Cleansing, English Trainer, Black Nation New Street, Moist Leg, Black Midi, Yard Act, Sports activities Crew….. However the people who know are these in highschool, faculty, 20s-ish, perhaps a number of 30s. However such bands and solo acts all are largely invisible not solely to boomers, however to many if not most of their 40s and 50s. The unifying issue is now a mixture of TikTok, streaming companies, Bandcamp, and so forth., and should you’re not maintaining with a mixture of every thing, quite a lot of the most effective new pop stays invisible.

Loring Wirbel

Monument, CO

__________________________________

Like it Bob!

I heard them on the radio (WXPN and WFUV) final yr… nice band!

Patrick Pierson

Noticed a pic of them this morning with Russell Mael cuz they’re doing “This City” so I checked them out. Terrific stuff.

Rob Warden

Sinner is one in all my 2023 favourite tracks. And there’s a lot extra high quality materials!

Nice band.

Greatest,

Aldo Blardone

__________________________________

They’re nice – and, sure, I heard of them, as a result of I take heed to BBC Radio 6!

Bob Flint

Springfield VT

Anybody with ears ought to have been capable of hear that The Final Dinner Get together are completely fantastic. Perhaps it’s as a result of I’m studying from my three daughters, however man, they’re good. We’re in the midst of a pop second to which you and I aren’t invited – The Final Dinner Get together, Chappel Roan, Dua Lipa – hail, hail the brand new technology of pop, advanced as hell and free from the boys.

David Frail

Been a fan of this superior band for a yr now. I can definitely inform you how an amazing many people out right here in hoi polloi land discover this nice new music: YouTube response channels. That’s the identical manner I used to be launched to Ren virtually 2 years in the past (and who’s now my favourite musical artist on the planet). YouTube reactors, the great ones, carry out the identical service the great DJs and program administrators used to offer again within the heyday of radio, that of spreading the gospel of proficient new artists, particularly impartial ones. BTW, the actual hotbed of nice new music isn’t the US however the UK, IMO.

Marty DeHart

Nashville, TN

Taking part in their present album on Spotify.

Immediately catchy. I’m hooked. This sounds prefer it got here out of the 90s like Shakespeare’s Sister.

Good name! I’m all the time on the lookout for new bands!

Turk

Nice band. Have already got their album pegged for my yr finish listing. Nothing Issues is a superb music from it.

Their rise jogs my memory somewhat of Moist Leg final yr. Woman rockers appear to be sizzling proper now.

Craig Davis

Love TLDP.

Heard’em on Spotify.

On my launch radar. Heard the one which led me to the album which led to me mentioning them to numerous associates. Now I can simply ahead your letter.

Thanks.

Louis Heidelmeier

I didn’t acknowledge the identify till I listened to their album and heard “Nothing Issues”.

“Nothing Issues” is an enormous single for them and seems on quite a lot of Spotify playlists.

The band additionally performed Coachella and Glastonbury this yr. They don’t seem to be actually an unknown commodity.

Nonetheless it sounds prefer it was a very good present at my present favourite venue.

Larry Inexperienced

__________________________________

I like their sound and elegance Bob. Thanks for this.

Dan Inexperienced

Bob, I heard them on the Sirius Spectrum channel after which noticed a stay video. Love the songs, the sound and the look. Completely get why Cliff and Peter (outdated guys like us) snatched them up. For all of the tastemaking SNL purports to do, I’ve been amazed they missed this one.

Been conserving my eye out for the tour. I’ll go for positive.

Stephen Knill

__________________________________

Bob – xpn in philly has been taking part in them for a yr or so. Bruce warren has been throughout them. Its stations like xon and other people like bruce that deliver the great music to those who want to be enlightened.

Thanks a lot for all you do

Josh millman

For me, The Final Dinner Get together was found on Sirius. Channel 35, XMU. They have to play their single ‘The Female Urge’ hourly! However this channel is clearly programmed by somebody (or some folks) who give a sh*t. An eclectic combine of name new indie, combined in with indie from the previous 15-20 years. This channel additionally allowed me to find the present ‘Aquarium Drunkard’ (heard each Wednesday). Not solely probably the most assorted two hours of music I’ve ever heard, delivered weekly, but in addition I got here to seek out they’ve an impressive web site and weekly e-newsletter for additional discovery. https://aquariumdrunkard.com/

XMU additionally received me into Moist Leg a pair years in the past. One of many funnest contemporary various information of the previous couple of years.

As somebody who works in terrestrial radio, behind the scenes, radio would be the first to confess it’s not breaking new artists. However new music is on the market, and nice new music at that. You simply gotta go searching!

Thanks,

Ryan Hobson

…and they’re throughout Various Rock radio proper now. I do know you assume we’re irrelevant, however each little bit helps set up a band with a core constituency. This band is proficient.

rpeters282

We stay one block north of Outdoors Lands in Golden Gate Park and listen to the principle stage loud and clear, particularly when the fog appears to maintain the sound waves from drifting up and away. We’ve ventured to the fest a handful of instances to catch Radiohead, Al Inexperienced, Sharon Jones, Beck, Budos Band, others, however over time have spent many a chilly, foggy evening bundled up within the backyard having fun with the headliners.

I labored from dwelling Friday afternoon and was actually entering into whoever was taking part in, regarded on the schedule and it was The Final Dinner Get together. I’ve been cranking them on Spotify ever since!

Steve Gillan

Love this band. Noticed some live performance clips a number of months in the past and was blown away by the vitality, the gang response, plain ol’ rock and roll exuberance. Can’t wait to catch them stay with my daughter – who at 14 years outdated is manner forward of my musical sophistication at that age. Streaming and social have accelerated her cross-genre musical discovery.

Clayon DuBose

__________________________________

you noticed and heard what I noticed and heard! as a result of the singer did the identical factor on the present I noticed, referencing somebody who regarded overheated and would possibly want some water or consideration. i’m wondering if it’s schtick or only a actually sizzling summer season…i used to be dreading parking close to the SLC venue as effectively, planning to make use of the pay storage a number of blocks over, by the Delta Middle, however then I discovered a free road area – with tree shade.

Toby Mamis

Due to the YouTube Coachella stay stream for turning me onto Final Diner Get together. Abigail is a star. In line for File Retailer Day, a younger girl ask me if I ever heard of them. Oh sure, I ordered the image disk. Glad you might be onto them, Bob.

John Kauchick

The Final Dinner Get together had an enormous buzz when their album got here out final yr, however I hadn’t saved up with them. It’s fascinating to listen to that they’re doing effectively touring the US. Then in fact there’s Moist Leg and boygenius. Lurking behind all that is the renewed appreciation for Fanny, who had been a very good band regardless of being seen largely as a novelty of their heyday within the early ‘70s.

Is rock morphing into one thing that’s primarily performed by women? That could be one thing for a rock author to discover.

Tycho Manson

__________________________________

??? they’ve had 2 fairly large singles already

Darryl Duffy

The web clip of “Nothing Issues” has them sounding like a wannabe ABBA however nowhere as pop highly effective as ABBA was at their greatest.

I hope TLDP are higher stay!

George Gilbert

Love The Final Dinner Get together! Seen them twice stay now (their Coachella set was one in all my faves of the weekend) and unhappy I wasn’t capable of snag a ticket to their present at The Fonda. Comfortable to see them getting the flowers they deserve!

Kayla Kascht

__________________________________

6.3 Mill views of a music on YT is much from noone ever listening to of them

Most of us music listeners on Youtube have recognized who they’re for someday

Peter Ferioli

You’re proper, Bob. They’re nice!

emiltonmyers

Within the UK, we’ve got music radio that individuals take heed to, music TV that individuals watch, music awards which might be related, and music festivals like Glastonbury that individuals go to, and are broadly broadcast.

The Final Dinner Get together have been rising in well-liked recognition for a very good yr plus now over right here. Generally, should you’re good and work laborious, they may discover you.

Cheers

Crispin Herrod-Taylor

Managing Director, Crookwood

Not Susana Hoffs…however kinda catchy.

Cheers,

Jay Currie

Wow, they’ve it!

Nice band, nice discover Bob, actually hope they make it. Will certainly be keeping track of them. Hope to see them stay someday quickly.

Cheers,

Thor

They’re horrible.

Joseph Koehler, CFP

President

WG Monetary

Bob: One downside is, as you already know, THEY DON’T WRITE ‘EM LIKE THIS ANY MORE:

However there was a time, Means again when, , that THEY DID: https://t.ly/Q_qJK

Barry Lyons / Hire A Label

“How did they know?”

Kelly Clarkson has coated their hit music.

They’ve appeared on The Late Present.

They only performed at Glastonbury 2 months in the past.

They’ve Fifteen very extremely produced “official VEVO” music movies on YouTube.

To say nothing of their professionally managed cross-platform social media technique.

The viewers knew the band’s songs as a result of the band is well-known. The Fonda holds simply 1200 seats so the viewers was curated.

And also you write this as if it was all an enormous shock. Hmmmmm?

Mark McLaughlin

“Nothing Issues” was among the best songs from Final 12 months. However you wouldn’t understand it should you solely listened to radio.

Oedipus

Fredricka Mercury

Mike Bone

Thanks on your form identify verify/ phrases within the story about The Final Dinner Get together

After all, I all the time like being reminded of the blessing and curse I had throughout that point and simply how completely different every thing has modified. Not simply within the enterprise, however the truth that I’m hardly even probably the most highly effective particular person in my kitchen now!!

Greatest and thanks once more for remembering

-Abbey!