The last days of the Biden campaign – BBC correspondent’s account

5 nights in the past, I stood on the tarmac at Dover Air Pressure Base and watched Joe Biden, sporting a darkish jacket and baseball cap, gingerly descend the staircase of Air Pressure One.

From my place within the travelling press pool, I noticed every unsteady step downward being scrutinised as intently as his acts of workplace. From the airplane emerged an inescapable scene of frailty. The human weak spot of age appeared to have overcome probably the most highly effective man on earth.

Mr Biden, 81, had simply examined optimistic for Covid. We had flown again with him from Las Vegas in what grew to become a debilitating finish to a visit meant to see him hitting the marketing campaign path with full power.

The scene at Dover, now being replayed again and again on the information channels overlaying his election exit, was his final public look earlier than he pulled out of the race on Sunday. If feels now just like the picture of the top of his candidacy.

A lot modified in per week.

Final Monday, after I and different press joined him aboard the presidential airplane for that marketing campaign journey to Nevada, the president clearly felt the Democratic nomination was nonetheless his to carry onto.

Donald Trump had dodged an murderer’s bullet two days earlier, giving Mr Biden a political reprieve from the rising calls from Congressional Democrats for him to step down from the race.

His marketing campaign hoped the journey would reinvigorate black and Hispanic voters who historically overwhelmingly again the Democrats however whose help for Mr Biden had slipped since 2020.

On Tuesday, I watched him energise a packed conference corridor with a speech to the African-American civil rights group the NAACP. I spoke to some delegates who had been actually dancing within the aisles earlier than Mr Biden’s speech. “4 extra years” echoed by the venue.

However the subsequent morning, issues started to spin uncontrolled.