‘The Kardashians’ Renewed for Season 6 and Maybe More at Hulu

Hulu will stream a sixth season — and probably greater than that — of The Kardashians.

The Disney-owned streamer has ordered 20 extra episodes of the unscripted sequence that includes the Kardashian household. The renewal comes a day forward of the present’s fifth season finale.

What’s not clear but is how, or if, these 20 episodes might be divided up. The 5 seasons of The Kardashians have all run for 10 episodes for the reason that household moved its on-camera life to Hulu after 14 years and 20 seasons of Preserving Up With the Kardashians on E! If that sample holds, the 20 episodes would imply two extra seasons, however there’s no agency plan in place but.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered on Might 23. Hulu says the season premiere was its most watched unscripted premiere of the 12 months to date, each on Hulu within the U.S. and Disney+ and Star+ in worldwide markets (although per traditional with most streamers, detailed viewing information isn’t being shared).

Season 5 of the sequence was filmed in late 2023 and handled (amongst different issues), Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s being pregnant problems, a well being scare for matriarch Kris Jenner and the standard doses of intrafamily drama.

Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston government produces The Kardashians with Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and showrunner Danielle King. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are additionally EPs.