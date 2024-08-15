The Kamala Horris Price Soars 16% As Polymarket Election Odds Flip In Favor Of The Vice President And Trump Agrees To September Debate

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Kamala Horris value surged over 16% to commerce at $0.01439 as of 9:10 a.m. EST as Polymarket Election odds flip in favor of the US Vice President and Republican rival Donald Trump agrees to a September debate.

Kamala Harris simply took the lead. pic.twitter.com/ULNFB8dvNg — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 9, 2024

Bets in favor of Kamala Harris successful the 2024 Election soared to 49% to overhaul Trump bets by 1%, based on an Aug. 9 X put up by Polymarket.

Trump And Harris Agree To Televised Debate

Former US President Trump and Harris will face off for the primary time in a televised debate on Sep. 10, based on ABC Information. Harris appears up for the problem, and instructed reporters in Michigan on Thursday that she is “trying ahead to debating Donald Trump.”

Greater than 51 million individuals tuned in to look at the primary presidential debate between present US President Joe Biden and Trump in June. Nonetheless, Biden’s considerably lackluster efficiency on the occasion marked the start of the top of his marketing campaign. Biden went on to step down from the 2024 race and totally endorse Harris.

Since then, Harris has taken the lead within the polls. An Aug. 8 Ipsos ballot confirmed that Harris was forward of Trump by 42% to 37%. This follows a July ballot that confirmed she was up 37% to 34% over the Republican nominee.

Trump-Themed Tokens Surge Extra Than The Kamala Horris Worth

Whereas Harris seems to be main within the polls, Trump-themed cryptos are the highest 24-hour performers within the political meme coin sector. After going ballistic and surging greater than 143%, Pepe (TRUMP) printed the largest achieve all through the previous day of buying and selling.

Prime-performing political meme cash (supply: CoinGecko)

Others tokens together with Maga Individuals (PEOPLE), MAGA Pepe (MAPE) and DT Inu (DTI) had been all within the high 5 performers listing. Through the previous buying and selling day, the entire market capitalization for the political meme coin house surged over 8% as nicely following affirmation of the upcoming debate.

