The-Jackpotz-Mania-Mega-Jackpot-is-Over-$60,000

Image this: You log in to BitStarz, seize a espresso, after which BAM! You’ve bought an opportunity to win over $60,000 with out spending a dime. Onomatopoeia apart, it is a actually cool approach to seize a day by day probability at a large jackpot quantity with no deposits or entry charges required. Plus, you even get to play just a few spins in your approach to placing that Mega Jackpot quantity! It’s a win-win.

Up to now, our greatest Jackpotz Mania win has been $54,328.31, which was struck again in April. With the jackpot quantity now climbing to over $61,000, we’re on the brink of award a document quantity!

Jackpotz Mania 101?

Jackpotz Mania, or JPM, is BitStarz’s latest function that allows you to go after two day by day jackpots with out spending a single smackeroo! Sure, you learn that proper, 100% free!

Right here’s the fundamentals: Every single day you log in to BitStarz, we’ll credit score your account with Jackpotz {Dollars} (J$), a foreign money unique to the Jackpotz Mania promo. You’ll then have the ability to convert your J$ into day by day Jackpot Spins that you just’ll play on a rotating choice of predefined video games.

Your mission, must you select to simply accept it, is to make use of your Jackpot Spins to win as a lot as doable. We’ve set predefined complete win quantities for unlocking the Minor and Mega jackpot quantities. Should you handle to hit a type of complete win quantities, the corresponding jackpot quantity can be credited to your account lock, inventory, and barrel.

However wait, there’s extra! JPM contains perks that can assist you attain these targets and snag jackpots with somewhat additional oomph from us.

The perks and learn how to get ‘em

Your perks rely in your JPM standing—Inactive, Energetic, or VIP—every unlocking completely different goodies primarily based in your final 30 days of exercise at BitStarz.

Energetic Standing is the place the magic occurs, with extra Every day Jackpot Spins, increased betting limits, entry to unique races, boosters, rakeback, and a particular jackpot bonus. You get Energetic Standing by wagering $1,000 at BitStarz previously month.

With Inactive Standing, you’ll be able to nonetheless chase the 2 day by day jackpots and be part of the races, however with fewer perks. VIP Standing? That’s a secret invitation-only membership.

Now that you just’re within the know, why not take your day by day shot at riches? Comply with this hyperlink to get began.