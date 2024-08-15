The Independent Artists Guide To Grammy Nominations

(Hypebot) — On this Information to Grammy Nominations, you’ll study important methods impartial musicians must safe a Grammy nomination. Study from trade consultants and elevate your music profession to award-winning heights.

Indie Artist’s Information to Grammy Nominations

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Weblog

As you watch the GRAMMYs every year, it appears as if the one individuals who win are all the time the Kanye’s and Beyoncé’s of the trade. What chances are you’ll not know is that there are tons of different winners not proven on television, most of that are proficient impartial artists who’ve been working simply as arduous as you are actually. When you’re a proficient musician, it’s not as arduous as you assume to get nominated for a GRAMMY, and it definitely is feasible to win as an impartial artist. Wish to get your self on the checklist on nominees? The On-line Entry Course of (OEP) for the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards begins on July seventeenth! Right here’s tips on how to get entangled…

How To Get Nominated For The 2025 GRAMMYs as an Artist

With the ability to flex your GRAMMY win will not be solely a private flex, however a serious win within the eyes of this aggressive trade we name dwelling. Including this accomplishment to future press releases, EPK’s, and extra is a large promoting level that may undoubtedly safe your self extra curiosity in your work as you progress via your profession than you’d with out. — Even now, when the mainstream isn’t all the time so mainstream and the panorama of this enterprise is repeatedly altering, the legitimacy and status of a GRAMMY will all the time be spectacular.

To be eligible for submission, your launch should meet these necessities:

Launch Date // Now you can submit recordings launched from Sept. 16, 2023 – Aug. 30, 2024 for GRAMMY consideration.

// Now you can submit recordings launched from for GRAMMY consideration. Size // To be thought-about for album submission, a recording should include a minimum of 5 completely different tracks with a complete taking part in time of quarter-hour, or a complete taking part in time of half-hour with no minimal observe quantity. Singles haven’t any such necessities.

// To be thought-about for album submission, a recording should include with a complete taking part in time of quarter-hour, or a complete taking part in time of half-hour with no minimal observe quantity. Singles haven’t any such necessities. Format // A submitted recording should be accessible on the market both in bodily “brick and mortar” shops or on-line through digital obtain, or through a acknowledged streaming platform. A recording should meet the trade minimal customary 16-bit, 44.1 kHz charges. Every submitted tune will need to have correct metadata credit (songwriters, producers, and many others.) and Worldwide Commonplace Recording Codes (ISRCs) for every observe.

// A submitted recording should be accessible on the market both in bodily “brick and mortar” shops or on-line through digital obtain, or through a acknowledged streaming platform. A recording should meet the trade minimal customary 16-bit, 44.1 kHz charges. Every submitted tune will need to have correct metadata credit (songwriters, producers, and many others.) and Worldwide Commonplace Recording Codes (ISRCs) for every observe. Authentic Materials // Beginning with the 2023 GRAMMYs, an album should include better than 75 % of newly recorded (inside 5 years of the discharge date), recordings that haven’t been launched prior. Presently the rule is 50 %.

Are different credited personnel additionally eligible?

Sure!

For the 2025 GRAMMY ceremony and all ceremonies sooner or later, all credited artists (together with featured artists), songwriters of latest materials, producers, recording engineers, mixers and mastering engineers are eligible to be nominated and win, a minimum of within the Album Of The Yr class. — Beforehand, all artists, songwriters, producers, recording engineers, mixers and mastering engineers have been required to be credited with a minimum of 33 % or extra of taking part in time. Now they’re eligible so long as they’re credited.

How are entries submitted for the GRAMMYs?

To be submitted for GRAMMY consideration, a recording should be entered by members of the Recording Academy who’re both Skilled or Voting members. The way it works is every member of the Academy has an account on the GRAMMY web site they will log in to and submit entries throughout the submission durations.

How does the GRAMMY voting course of work?

The GRAMMY voting course of consists of two rounds:

ROUND ONE // The Voting Members vote on the entries they imagine ought to obtain a nomination of their respective classes. Every particular class solely has 5 slots, which is why even being nominated for a Grammy is a serious accomplishment. The nominees have already been chosen from a area of dozens of submissions in every class.

FINAL ROUND // As soon as the nominees in every class are set, the ultimate voting spherical begins. The Voting Members vote on the nominee in every of their eligible voting classes they imagine ought to win the GRAMMY. The nominee with essentially the most votes wins the award. On the night time of the ceremony, the awards for the classes with broader in style enchantment are televised. This contains Album of the Yr, Report of the Yr, Finest New Artist and most of the huge awards within the extra in style genres like pop and hip-hop. — Many extra awards usually are not proven on TV, which are typically the extra area of interest through which classes many indie artists create.

What concerning the Latin GRAMMYs?

The Latin GRAMMYs are actually the Latin model of our GRAMMYs, so the voting course of is identical however with members of the Latin Recording Academy submitting entries, inserting these entries into classes, and voting in a nomination spherical and a ultimate spherical to award a GRAMMY-winner.

“…however what’re the chances I ACTUALLY get nominated?”

It’s a HUGE and quite common false impression that the GRAMMYs are saved for less than the most important family names within the recreation. With a whole bunch of classes up for grabs, indies grace the nominee checklist yearly.

Right here at Symphonic, we’ve had a pair artists amongst us get nominated, even win. For instance, Catherine Russell was nominated for Finest Jazz Vocal in 2019. Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej’s “Divine Tides” simply received a Grammy award for Finest New Age Album. Metal Pulse has been nominated 9 instances and received Finest Reggae Recording for Babylon The Bandit.

In Conclusion…

You don’t have anything to lose from taking pictures your shot. Impartial artists get nominated and WIN GRAMMYs yearly. When you’re working arduous every single day to enhance your craft, put out nice music, and persistently form your artistry, your work deserves to be acknowledged on the highest degree. On the finish of the day, whether or not you win awards or not doesn’t outline the standard of your work, however boy does it really feel good…

This 12 months, you’ll be able to submit recordings launched from September 16, 2023 – August 30, 2024, for 2025 GRAMMY consideration. Bear in mind, as a member of the Recording Academy, you could have the distinct privilege of honoring the perfect of the perfect in music this 12 months.

As soon as logged in, it is possible for you to to entry useful sources together with the 67th Class Description and Fast Reference Information, Primary GRAMMY Tips and Definitions, OEP Timetable, in addition to Coming into Ideas that additional clarify tips on how to efficiently make your entries. Within the meantime, listed here are some essential dates to remember for GRAMMY consideration:

Product Eligibility Interval: September 16, 2023 – August 30, 2024

September 16, 2023 – August 30, 2024 Media Firm Registration: July 8, 2024 – August 23, 2024

July 8, 2024 – August 23, 2024 On-line Entry Interval: July 17, 2024 – August 30, 2024

July 17, 2024 – August 30, 2024 First Spherical Voting: October 4, 2024 – October 15, 2024

October 4, 2024 – October 15, 2024 67th GRAMMY Awards Nominations Announcement: November 8, 2024

November 8, 2024 Ultimate Spherical Voting: December 12, 2024 – January 3, 2025

December 12, 2024 – January 3, 2025 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast: February 2, 2025

Good luck!