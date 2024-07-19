‘The House Bunny’ Sequel: Anna Faris Is In

There is probably not a sequel to The Home Bunny within the works as of now, however Anna Faris does have an concept for one.

The actress spoke with Individuals forward of the discharge of her upcoming movie, My Spy the Everlasting Metropolis, the place she mentioned her 2008 cult traditional that additionally starred Emma Stone, Kat Dennings and Rumer Willis.

“I at all times dream,” Faris informed the publication about her need to return to the function of Shelley Darlingson, including that she has a imaginative and prescient for her character. “For some time, I used to be like, Shelley must be a foul nation singer, after which I used to be pondering, ‘No, she must be a CIA interrogator.’”

The Scary Film star continued, “Her talent is disarming folks as a result of she is perceived, and he or she is, as so open and nonjudgmental. So I used to be imagining Shelley saying, ‘Oh, what do I do for work? I’m a CIA interrogator.’ Let’s write a script. I might love that.”

The Home Bunny follows Faris’ Shelley, a Playboy Bunny, who’s deemed too previous to be a Bunny after she turns 27 and is kicked out of Hugh Hefner’s mansion. She stumbles her method onto a school campus to attempt to be part of a sorority however is turned down by every one besides Zeta Alpha Zeta, which is made up of awkward women. So, she teaches them the artwork of attracting boys, due to her years as a Bunny.

Faris additionally opened as much as Individuals about why the function was so “life-changing” for her, as she bought to painting somebody who had such compassion and lack of judgment and “actually led together with her coronary heart.”

“It sounds actually corny, however I feel it made me really feel prefer it was simpler to make buddies in a bizarre method,” she stated. “That’s simplistic, however I cherished taking part in a personality who was not aggressive with different folks, and who was actually great. That made me wish to lead my life with compliments. It felt like form of a option to fight jealous emotions.”