‘The Hollywood Squares’ Host Was 98

Peter Marshall, Emmy-award profitable recreation present host of “Hollywood Squares,” died of kidney failure Thursday in Encino. He was 98.

His spouse Laurie mentioned in an announcement that he died at residence.

Emmy-nominated 19 instances, with 5 wins, he hosted greater than 5,000 episodes of the unique model of recreation present “The Hollywood Squares” and appeared in dozens of flicks, stage musicals and TV exhibits.

Marshall was born Ralph Pierre LaCock in Huntington, W.V. He began his profession as an NBC Radio web page and usher at Paramount Theater. He served within the Military, working as a d.j. for Armed Forces Radio.

Marshall developed a comedy act with Tommy Noonan, touring the nation and showing on “The Ed Sullivan Present.” As a contract participant at twentieth Century Fox, he appeared in movies together with “Ensign Pulver,” “The Rookie” and “Annie.”

He was employed to host NBC’s long-running “The Hollywood Squares” beginning in 1966, that includes regulars like Paul Lynde, Joan Rivers, Rose Marie and a whole bunch of visitor stars. The large tic-tac-toe format gave quite a lot of stars an opportunity to roll out suggestive patter and joke solutions often called “zingers.”

Marshall went on to host “The Peter Marshall Selection Present,” “Massive Bands From Disneyland,” the viewers participation sequence “Fantasy” with Leslie Uggams and recreation exhibits “All-Star Blitz” and “Yahtzee.”

His TV visitor appearances included “The Love Boat,” “Resort,” “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Love American Model,” “Lou Grant” and extra.

The versatile actor, emcee and singer additionally produced and toured in massive band exhibits and launched a number of albums. He hosted a present on the Music of Your Life radio community in addition to internet hosting musical specials for PBS. His memoir “Backstage With the Authentic Hollywood Sq..”

A lifelong animal lover, Marshall lately participated in a fiftieth anniversary for Betty White’s Pet Set, hosted the Doris Day ninetieth Celebration and narrated “Watch for Your Chuckle,” a documentary about his buddy and colleage Rose Marie.

He’s survived by his spouse Laurie, of 35 years, daughters Suzanne Browning (David) and Jaime Dimarco (Steve), son Pete LaCock (Janna) and predeceased by son David LaCock, in addition to 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Donations might be made to both Actors & Others for Animals, the Lange Basis or the Mercy Children Remedy and Growth Heart.