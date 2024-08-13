‘The Holdovers’ Star Dominic Sessa to Star in Anthony Bourdain Biopic

Anthony Bourdain‘s life is getting the massive display screen remedy.

Dominic Sessa, who broke out this previous 12 months in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, is ready to star because the beloved meals world icon for a characteristic movie from the New York-based studio A24 and King Richard outfit Star Thrower Leisure.

Matt Johnson, who’s behind the well-received Blackberry characteristic, is ready to direct from a script by Todd Bartels and Lou Howe.

A24 is in talks to provide with Trevor White and Tim White beneath Star Thrower. Johnson and Matthew Miller would additionally produce with Emily Rose set as an government producer. A24 and Star Thrower just lately wrapped Eternity, starring Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen.

Sessa is represented by CAA, Untitled and Hansen Jacobson; Johnson is represented by CAA and Akin Gump; Miller is represented by CAA and Akin Gump.

Bourdain got here to prominence because the chronicler of the rock-and-roll New York restaurant scene together with his memoir Kitchen Confidential. He then grew to become the face of world journey and meals together with his sequence No Reservations, which ran for eight seasons on the Journey Channel, and after that Elements Unknown on CNN, which he hosted till his loss of life in 2018.

Kitchen Confidential was made right into a TV sequence in 2005 starring Bradley Cooper as a stand-in for Bourdain. Extra just lately, Bourdain’s life was the topic of the 2021 documentary Roadrunner.