The Hawk Tuah Price Pumps 13%, But Experts Say This PEPE Derivative Might Be The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Hawk Tuah value has surged 13% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.007108 as of seven:10 a.m. EST, whereas its buying and selling quantity dropped 73% to $2 million.

In accordance with the token’s web site, Hawk Tuah went viral following a avenue interview video that includes “the now notorious ‘Hawk Tuah Woman,’” a lady whose candid responses have captivated the web.

Hawk Tuah Value Technicals Point out A Rebound

HAWKTUAHUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

Technical indicators point out that the worth is starting to consolidate after a dip fall. If merchants see the present degree as a shopping for alternative, the worth might begin rallying once more.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) has stabilized within the excessive 30s. An RSI worth beneath 50 sometimes signifies that an asset is oversold, suggesting that Hawk Tuah’s upside potential might now be larger than its draw back danger.

Nevertheless, the RSI stays above the oversold zone close to the 50 midline degree. If the worth breaks above the assist zone, it might power the RSI to surge into the 70 overbought zone.

The MACD nears the impartial degree, with the typical line crossing the orange sign line. The histogram bars are additionally constructive, barely above the impartial degree, indicating that the bullish momentum might surge anytime.

Hawk Tuah Value Faces Crucial Help Degree: Bullish Breakout Forward?

The Hawk Tuah value has proven a sequence of decrease lows and decrease highs on the 1-hour chart, forming a bearish value channel. This downward strain has introduced the token to a key assist degree at $0.004484.

A break beneath this assist might result in an extra decline, probably decreasing the worth to $0.000535 within the quick time period.

Conversely, if Hawk Tuah maintains a value above $0.004484 assist, it might invalidate the bearish outlook. On this case, the bulls might push the worth upwards and rally in the direction of the resistance degree at $0.02392.

With enough shopping for strain, it might climb as excessive as $0.027639 within the coming days. Nevertheless, the worth should first get away of the present bearish channel on its charts.

The Subsequent 100X Various To Purchase Now?

Because the Hawk Tuah value finds its subsequent path, buyers are turning to this new meme coin presale: Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which raised over $150,000 inside minutes of its launch and has now surpassed $680,000.

We did it! $500K raised! 🎉 This milestone marks only the start. Massive issues are coming for Pepe’s personal blockchain! 🐸🧠 pic.twitter.com/ZylbjL2Kjq — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 24, 2024

Not like its predecessor, Pepe (PEPE), Pepe Unchained operates by itself proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, designed to beat the scalability, velocity, and effectivity challenges that meme cash on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain sometimes face.in.

As a Layer-2 (L2) blockchain meme coin, Pepe Unchained permits buyers to grab market alternatives extra effectively. Now you can earn a 3075% annual proportion yield (APY) once you stake your tokens.

Thrilling information! Pepe’s blockchain is incubating! 🐸✨ Keep tuned for groundbreaking developments and be part of Pepe’s transformation 🧬 pic.twitter.com/ramYFpUKvD — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 25, 2024

The YouTube channel 99Bitcoins has named PEPU probably the greatest cryptos to purchase now, predicting it might soar 100X after its launch.

Now could be the right time to safe the most effective deal. You possibly can at the moment buy $PEPU tokens on the official web site at $0.0080641 every. However Hurry, as the worth is ready to hike in lower than three days.

Purchase Pepe Unchained utilizing ETH, USDT or a financial institution card.

Associated Articles

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

