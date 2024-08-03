The h.Wood Group Opens Keys Nightclub Sunset Blvd West Hollywood

Sundown Boulevard has a brand new tenant on the strip, with the arrival of Keys, a brand new music and nightlife venue that goals to deliver again the glory days of Hollywood glamor and leisure.

From hospitality agency, The h.wooden Group, the 12,420-square-foot, multi-story venue opened this week at 9039 Sundown Blvd. the location of the unique Key Membership, which closed in 2013. The brand new identify, “Keys,” pays tribute to the constructing’s former tenant whereas ushering in a brand new musical expertise that can introduce a house for L.A.’s burgeoning digital dance music scene.

Keys options three distinct ranges, every providing its personal bar and ambiance. The bottom stage is the place the Moroccan-inspired inexperienced room will sit, with The h.wooden Group set to welcome high DJs and artists to the area. The second stage options the primary dance ground, backed by an expansive LED show and soundtracked by a customized L-Acoustics sound system designed by longtime Drake sound engineer, Demetrius Moore. The third ground gives a hen’s eye view of the get together proceedings down under, set amongst a lounge-like vibe full with a poker desk and retro arcade video games. An opera viewing-style balcony will perform like a personal field for VIP friends.

The membership says the multi-level setup and distinct traits of every area have been purposefully designed “to cater to each clientele who yearn to be within the coronary heart of the motion, and to those that are in search of a extra intimate ambiance amidst a night-out.” And sure, true to the property identify, there are lit-up “piano keys” embedded all through the membership’s 4 partitions.

Elizabeth Daniels

The h.wooden Group calls Keys an “homage to an iconic period of LA’s get together scene” that can re-capture the “historical past, glamour and vivacious vitality that has formed town’s legendary nightlife tradition for many years.” The opening of Keys additionally marks The h.Wooden Group’s first foray into the digital music area, although the homeowners say the venue may also welcome artists throughout the musical panorama, from rock to hip-hop to pop.

“We’re thrilled to lastly introduce Keys to Sundown Boulevard,” say Brian Toll and John Terzian, the 2 co-founders of The h.wooden Group. “As a model, we actually embody Los Angeles, and all that it stands for. It’s our aim to honor not solely the revered venues which have beforehand referred to as this area residence, however to reinvigorate the wealthy musical historical past of the Strip.”

After all, there was one different notorious tenant within the area after the Key Membership shut down: the huge Sundown Boulevard venue was residence to the celeb hotspot 1Oak, which shut down shortly after the pandemic.

Keys launches with opening hours on Thursday and Saturday nights, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.