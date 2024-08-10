The Greatest Showman Broadway Musical Coming From Disney

Disney is bringing The Biggest Present on Earth to the stage.

The corporate says that it’s growing a stage musical primarily based on the 2017 movie The Biggest Showman to, produced by its Disney Theatrical division.

The announcement was made on the D23 convention in Anaheim, California, the place a forged carried out “The Biggest Present,” the signature track from the movie.

The movie starred Hugh Jackman as a younger P.T. Barnum as he created the well-known Barnum Circus.

Disney Theatrical’s present Broadway exhibits are Aladdin, which opened in 2014, and The Lion King, which has been working on Broadway since 1997.

Most just lately, Disney Theatrical additionally had Frozen, which opened on Broadway in 2018 after which didn’t return after the pandemic compelled the 18-month closure of all Broadway theaters.

The corporate’s different Broadway titles have included Aida, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Newsies and extra. Most titles go on from Broadway to nationwide excursions and worldwide productions.

Earlier than the Biggest Showman announcement, casts from the stage diversifications of Frozen, The Lion King and Aladdin carried out a medley. The Biggest Showman is the primary twentieth Century Fox movie to be tailored for the stage by Disney.

Fox Stage Productions was taken over by Disney Theatrical Productions after the Walt Disney Firm accomplished its acquisition of the belongings of twenty first Century Fox in March 2019.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote songs for the 2017 movie. Additionally they wrote Pricey Evan Hansen, which gained the 2017 Tony Award for greatest musical, with star Ben Platt additionally receiving a nod. Their different theater works embody Christmas Story, Dogfight, Edges and James and the Big Peach.