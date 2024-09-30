The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 4

Accidents performed a significant function on this recreation for the Saints protection. It wasn’t sufficient that they needed to play with out Demario Davis at linebacker. His substitute Willie Homosexual Jr. exited with a hand harm. Then Tyrann Mathieu went down at security and needed to be pulled from the sport; particular groups ace J.T. Grey needed to play an uncomfortable variety of snaps in his stead. And on offense, Taysom Hill left the sport with an stomach harm after scoring a pair of early landing runs. That’s after the offensive line was whittled down with out Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz within the lineup.

This was an unsightly recreation by Derek Carr. He was off-target on a number of throws and put the ball in hurt’s manner far too typically. If the Saints are going to attempt to be a run-first offense with low passing quantity, he must be extra environment friendly and shortly get the ball out the place his receivers can catch it cleanly. Strain was an issue however he simply made too many poor selections.

Finally this recreation was simply too just like too many others we’ve seen from Dennis Allen’s groups. That is who they’re: a crew with nice expertise however main underlying flaws, who can’t maintain onto a document over .500. In some unspecified time in the future they’re going to must acknowledge this sample and make even larger modifications than what we noticed this offseason. They’ve peaked.